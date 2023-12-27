UN appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, according to Reuters. Austin, who is on a trip to Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s headquarters…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, according to Reuters. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the U.N. Charter for the first time in more than 30 years to call on the Security Council to intervene in the war in Gaza, in a move that was backed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, according to Politico. In a letter on…

- The Chinese government on Friday announced that French, German, Italian, Dutch, Spanish and Malaysian citizens will be able to travel visa-free to China for a year starting December 1, according to Politico. “China has decided to apply unilateral visa-free policy to more countries on a trial basis,…

- The UN Security Council approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member…

- Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said late on Tuesday at the Politico Defense Summit that she would like to be considered for the job of NATO secretary general once Jens Stoltenberg steps down, Politico reports. Kallas’ response and her visit to Washington comes as worries grow in Europe, especially…

- After weeks of negotiations, Montenegro‘s parliament on Tuesday appointed a new government, a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serb parties expected to lead the small Balkan country in its bid to join the European Union, according to Reuters. The new government, led by economist Milojko Spajic of…

- NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…