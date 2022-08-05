Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU’s delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the European Commission on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. “We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this remaining amount as soon as possible,” a Commission spokesperson said. […] The post Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide, at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022, in Oslo. „The best performance in the last 25 years! Romania’s mathematics group claimed the first place in Europe and the 5th place in the world,” Minister of Education Sorin…

- Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

- Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…

- French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

- Meta’s WhatsApp has until July to show that a privacy policy update introduced in January complies with EU consumer law, the European Commission said on Wednesday, in a case prompted by complaints from consumer bodies across Europe, according to Reuters. The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) and…

- Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Friday for talks on North Korea amid signs the country is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters. U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts,…

- The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…

- The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…