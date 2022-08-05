Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay

Stiri Recomandate

Natalia Gavriliţa, despre multiplele alerte cu bombă: Sunt surse din Rusia şi Belarus

Autorii multiplelor alerte false cu bombă din ultima perioadă ar fi din Rusia şi Belarus. Premierul Natalia Gavriliţa spune că autorităţile lucrează cu cele două state pentru a-i identifica pe răufăcători. Potrivit şefei Guvernului,… [citeste mai departe]

Vitejii zilei: doi șoferi fără carnet, dintre care unul era dat în urmărire, plus un drogat la volan

Polițiștii timișeni au depistat în județul Timiș mai multe persoane bănuite de comiterea unor infracțiuni rutiere. Au fost întocmite dosare penale. La data de 4 august, în jurul orei 08:15,… [citeste mai departe]

Al doilea focar de pestă porcină africană, confirmat la porc domestic în ultimele trei zile. Alte peste 100 de cazuri sunt active la mistreţii din judeţul Giurgiu

Autorităţile sanitar-veterinare din judeţul Giurgiu anunţă identificarea… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB a anunțat că i-a transferat pe jucătorii Radu Boboc şi Eduard Radaslavescu de la Farul Constanţa

FCSB a anunţat, vineri, transferurile jucătorilor Radu Boboc şi Eduard Radaslavescu de la Farul Constanţa. Fundaşul Radu Boboc s-a născut la 24 aprilie 1999, în Craiova. El este un produs… [citeste mai departe]

Românii din diaspora care vor să facă o afacere în ţară pot obţine finanțări prin programul Start-Up Nation

Românii din diaspora care doresc să revină în ţară şi să investească într-o afacere pot obţine finanţare de până la 200.000 lei prin intermediul programului Start-Up Nation,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spun taiwanezii despre exerciţiile militare chineze: „Sunt o gaşcă de gangsteri. Trăim sub aceste ameninţări de 70 de ani”

Până acum tensiunile în creştere dintre China şi Taiwan – urmarea vizitei scurte dar controversate la Taipei a politicienei democrate… [citeste mai departe]

Cum i se face „reclamă“ Poliţiei Române la Viena şi Praga. „Când i-am zis că-s poliţist, a rămas interzis“

Un poliţist, în concediu fiind, face un tur al Europei, trecând cu maşina prin Viena şi Praga. Microbuzul este inscripţionat cu afişe pe care scrie „Jos mafia… [citeste mai departe]

Sistem de management integrat al deșeurilor în județul Dâmbovița, obiectiv – instalație de tratare deșeuri colectate separat și centru de aport voluntar Șotânga

Consiliul Județean Dâmbovița anunță publicul interesat asupra… [citeste mai departe]

Gavrilița explică de ce nu a mers la Moscova, să negocieze contractul la gaz: „Ne-a lipsit un pic de demnitate, în ultimii 30 de ani”

Prim-ministra Natalia Gavriliță consideră că decizia de a nu pleca la Moscova, pentru a negocia contractul cu Gazprom,… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine’s Zelenskyy lashes out at EU aid delay

Publicat:
After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted the EU's delay in sending E8 billion in emergency aid in his overnight address, the on Friday declined to commit to a timeline for disbursement, according to Politico. "We do intend to come forward with a proposal concerning this remaining amount as soon as possible," a Commission spokesperson said.

