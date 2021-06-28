Ukraine, U.S. to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest

Stiri Recomandate

Cernavoda: Accident rutier cu victima pe strada Mircea cel Batran. Doua autoturisme implicate

Cernavoda: Accident rutier cu victima pe strada Mircea cel Batran. Doua autoturisme implicate

Accident rutier in Cernvoda. In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in localitatea Cernavoda, judetul Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba…

Soldații din trupele de menținere a păcii vor participa la Sea Breeze-2021

Soldații din trupele de menținere a păcii vor participa la Sea Breeze-2021

CHIȘINĂU, 28 iun - Sputnik. O companie a Batalionului 22 de Menținere a Păcii al Republicii Moldova va participa la exercițiul militar Sea Breeze-2021, care a început luni, 28 iunie, și va dura până pe 10 iulie. © REUTERS / SERGEY SMOLENTSEVDe ce…

DOCUMENT Cum obții certificatul digital Covid pentru călătoriile în UE: Detalii despre site-ul oficial, acte necesare sau valabilitate

DOCUMENT Cum obții certificatul digital Covid pentru călătoriile în UE: Detalii despre site-ul oficial, acte necesare sau valabilitate

sursa foto: Parlamentul European Ministerul Sănătății a lansat luni în dezbatere publică un proiect de OUG care reglementează…

Nelly Korda a devenit numărul unu mondial după ce a câştigat Campionatul PGA

Nelly Korda a devenit numărul unu mondial după ce a câştigat Campionatul PGA

Americanca Nelly Korda a devenit numărul unu mondial în golful profesionist feminin, după ce a câştigat Campionatul PGA, duminică, pe circuitul de la Atlanta Ahletic Club, informează AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Korda, în vârstă de 22 ani, fiica…

Chauncey Billups (LA Clippers) este noul antrenor al echipei Portland Trail Blazers

Chauncey Billups (LA Clippers) este noul antrenor al echipei Portland Trail Blazers

Chauncey Billups, actualul antrenor secund al echipei Los Angeles Clippers, va prelua banca tehnică a formaţiei Portland Trail Blazers ca antrenor principal, a anunţat, duminică seară, noul său club din liga profesionistă nord-americană…

Ukraine, U.S. to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest

Ukraine, U.S. to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest

Ukraine and the United States will start a military exercise on Monday involving more than 30 countries in the Black Sea and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills, according to Reuters.  Sea Breeze 2021 follows a rise in tensions between…

Prognoză specială pentru București, până miercuri, 30 iunie! Capitala va înfrunta iar canicula!

Prognoză specială pentru București, până miercuri, 30 iunie! Capitala va înfrunta iar canicula!

Vreți să știți cum va fi vremea în Capitală, în perioada imediat următoare? Meteorologii vă oferă răspunsul. Astfel, dacă luni vremea va fi călduroasă, cu o maximă în jurul a 30 de grade, specialiștii…

Coaliţia paramilitară proiraniană anunță moartea unor luptători ai săi în atacurile aeriene americane în Irak

Coaliţia paramilitară proiraniană anunță moartea unor luptători ai săi în atacurile aeriene americane în Irak

Combatanţi din cadrul Hashd al-Shaabi din Irak au fost ucişi în atacuri aeriene efectuate de către Statele Unite, a anunţat luni această influentă coaliţie paramilitară…

ANM: Prognoză specială pentru Bucureşti. Vremea continuă să fie călduroasă până miercuri

ANM: Prognoză specială pentru Bucureşti. Vremea continuă să fie călduroasă până miercuri

Vremea, în Bucureşti, continuă să fie călduroasă, iar probabilitatea de apariţie a ploilor de scurtă durată va fi redusă, de luni, 28 iunie, ora 12.00 şi până miercuri, 30 iunie, ora 21.00, anunţă meteorologii.

De ce foametea din Madagascar ar trebui să îngrijoreze întreaga lume. Bojariu: Vedem efecte și în Europa, apa va fi tot mai puțină

De ce foametea din Madagascar ar trebui să îngrijoreze întreaga lume. Bojariu: Vedem efecte și în Europa, apa va fi tot mai puțină

Madagascar este prima ţară din lume afectată de foamete în urma schimbărilor climatice, avertizează ONU. Este cea mai severă secetă…


Ukraine, U.S. to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest

Publicat:
Ukraine, U.S. to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest

Ukraine and the will start a military exercise on Monday involving more than 30 countries in the and southern Ukraine, despite Russian calls to cancel the drills, according to Reuters 2021 follows a rise in tensions between NATO and Moscow, which said last week it had fired warning shots

