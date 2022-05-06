Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Republic of Moldova, Romania

Stiri Recomandate

CCA a anunţat brigăzile pentru meciurile de sâmbătă. Cine arbitrează FC Argeş – CFR Cluj

CCA a anunţat brigăzile pentru meciurile de sâmbătă. Cine arbitrează FC Argeş – CFR Cluj

Comisia Centrală a Arbitrilor a anunţat brigăzile pentru meciurile care se vor disputa, sâmbătă, în etapa a opta a play-off-ului şi play-out-ului Ligii 1 Casa Pariurilor, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Unde a plecat Elena Băsescu în vacanță cu copiii. I-a plăcut atât de mult încât a prelungit concediul

Unde a plecat Elena Băsescu în vacanță cu copiii. I-a plăcut atât de mult încât a prelungit concediul

Tensiunea din sânul familiei Băsescu din ultima vreme a determinat-o pe Elena Băsescu să își ia copiii și să plece într-o excursie spirituală. Ea și cei trei copii au ajuns în Suceava,… [citeste mai departe]

Gala „The Voices of Business Awards by Transilvania Business Magazine” a ajuns la Zalău. Companiile performante din Sălaj, premiate de revista Transilvania Business

Gala „The Voices of Business Awards by Transilvania Business Magazine” a ajuns la Zalău. Companiile performante din Sălaj, premiate de revista Transilvania Business

Cele mai performante companii românești și străine care activează… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spectacole au pregătit actorii TNAM Turda pentru acest weekend

Ce spectacole au pregătit actorii TNAM Turda pentru acest weekend

Dacă încă nu v-ați decis ce să faceți în acest sfârșit de săptămână, Teatrul Național „Aureliu Manea” din Turda a pregătit, ca de obicei, spectacole care merită văzute. Vineri de la ora 18:00 este... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Interviu cu Lukaşenko, pentru Associated Press: „Rusia, prin definiţie, nu poate pierde acest război”

Interviu cu Lukaşenko, pentru Associated Press: „Rusia, prin definiţie, nu poate pierde acest război”

Preşedintele Belarusului, Alexandr Lukaşenko a apărat invazia Ucrainei de către Rusiei, într-un interviu acordat joi Associated Press, dar spune că nu se aştepta ca acest conflict, început… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările la parcul din fața Primăriei Câmpia Turzii se apropie de finalizare (FOTO)

Lucrările la parcul din fața Primăriei Câmpia Turzii se apropie de finalizare (FOTO)

Lucrările de modernizare la parcul din fața Primăriei Câmpia Turzii, care găzduiește Troița Martirilor Neamului Românesc au fost reluate în această primăvară și se apropie de finalizare. Lucrările au... Acesta este doar un sumar… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Bălan, mesaj tranșant cu privire la divorțul dintre Alina Sorescu și Alexandru Ciucu

Andreea Bălan, mesaj tranșant cu privire la divorțul dintre Alina Sorescu și Alexandru Ciucu

Andreea Bălan nu a putut rămâne indiferentă și a avut o opinie tranșantă, cu privire la divorțul Alinei Sorescu de Alexandru Ciucu. Cântăreața, care a trecut și ea printr-un divorț extrem de dificil de George… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Jaf la un magazin de bijuterii Chanel din Paris. Hoții au fugit pe motociclete

VIDEO. Jaf la un magazin de bijuterii Chanel din Paris. Hoții au fugit pe motociclete

Persoane înarmate au jefuit joi un magazin de ceasuri și bijuterii Chanel din centrul Parisului și apoi au fugit pe motociclete, a anunțat poliția, citată de Reuters. Nu au fost persoane rănite. [citeste mai departe]

Cum faci bani din TikTok și cât poți să câștigi

Cum faci bani din TikTok și cât poți să câștigi

Lansată în 2016, platforma TikTok sau Douyin, așa cum este cunoscută în China, era percepută la început ca o rețea de socializare pur de divertisment pe care se puteau viziona videoclipuri amuzante și nimic mai mult. TikTok câștigă tot mai mult teren în războiul de la distanță cu deja consacratele… [citeste mai departe]

SUPER REȚETĂ Macaroane cu brânză și stafide

SUPER REȚETĂ Macaroane cu brânză și stafide

Ingrediente 300 de grame de telemea 700 de grame de brânză dulce de vaci 200 de grame de iaurt patru ouă 150 de grame de stafide 150 de grame de zahăr coaja de la o lămâie o lingură de esență de vanilie 500 de grame de paste puțină sare Mod de preparare Pentru început se fierb pastele, astfel luăm oală… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Republic of Moldova, Romania

Publicat:
Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Republic of Moldova, Romania

Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Republic of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday, according to Reuters. After its ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been forced to […] The post Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Republic of Moldova, Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

Germany: We want to reduce Republic of Moldova’s reliance on Russia

13:10, 05.04.2022 - Germany and partners including the European Union, France and Romania, will explore ways of reducing Republic of Moldova‘s exposure to Russia, the neighbour on which Europe’s poorest country relies for energy supplies, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Together with…

Missiles strike Lviv as Biden pressures Xi to abandon Moscow

12:16, 18.03.2022 - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine’s battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to talk with…

Europe gas extends slump as Russia bars energy from export ban

10:55, 11.03.2022 - Natural gas prices in Europe declined for a fourth day after Russia excluded some major commodities from its list of products set to suffer export restrictions, according to Bloomberg. Russia announced an export ban for more than 200 products after the country’s economy was hit by sanctions over the…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

European bank shares rise as bankers wrestle with sanctions

11:45, 25.02.2022 - European bank shares rebounded early Friday from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

17:35, 22.02.2022 - Six European Union member countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania‘s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “In response to a request…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 mai 2022
Bucuresti 6°C | 23°C
Iasi 6°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 23°C
Timisoara 10°C | 24°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 4°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2022
USD 4.6711
EUR 4.9486
CHF 4.7764
GBP 5.8671
CAD 3.6644
XAU 284.742
JPY 3.6012
CNY 0.706
AED 1.2717
AUD 3.3699
MDL 0.2514
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec