Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

Mihail Barîșnikov, unul dintre cei mai mari balerini sovietici din toate timpurile, este de părere că artiştii şi sportivii ruşi nu ar trebui să plătească pentru războiul declanșat în Ucraina de Vladimir Putin.​ [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea Națională Sanitară Veterinară și pentru Siguranța Alimentelr a anunțat că magazinele Kaufland au retras de la vânzare voluntar și preventiv produsul Bio Avocado pentru depășirea limitei... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru… [citeste mai departe]

Testele cardiace efectuate ciclistului italian Sonny Colbrelli nu indică ''semne de îngrijorare sau funcţii compromise'', după ce acesta a intrat în colaps, la sfârşitul primei etape din Turul Cataloniei, a anunţat marţi echipa Bahrain Victorious, citată… [citeste mai departe]

22 martie: 5.140 cazuri COVID și 43 decese înregistrate în România, în ultimele 24 de ore. Incidența pe județe În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 5.140 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Alba Iulia a predat poliţiei o verighetă din aur pe care a găsit-o la marginea unui trotuar din municipiu. Polițiștii invită persoana… [citeste mai departe]

În încercarea de a descuraja cumpărarea, de către minori, a produselor din tutun, cresc sancțiunile pe care le riscă acei comercianți, persoane juridice, prinși că vând țigări tinerilor sub 18 ani. Printre decretele pe care și-a… [citeste mai departe]

Most of Romanian entrepreneurs (93.5%) say that there will be a new economic crisis in Romania, based on the military conflict at the border, according to a survey presented on Tuesday during… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-ministrul Italiei, Mario Draghi, mulţumeşte, într-un discurs în Parlamentul Italian, Ucrainei şi ucrainenilor pentru rezistenţa în faţa invaziei ruse. „Vreau să îi spun preşedintelui Zelenski: Italia este aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările la noul Complex de Servicii pentru Persoane Adulte cu Probleme Neuropsihice care se realizează în comuna Dragomireşti sunt aproape finalizate, potrivit Agerpres.Investiţia,… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

Publicat:
Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Monday that it would not be possible to negotiate an end to the war in his country without meeting Kremlin leader , according to Reuters. Zelenskiy told European public television networks such a meeting could discuss the future of occupied Ukrainian territory, but more time would be […] The post Ukraine president Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

