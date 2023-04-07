Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

Stiri Recomandate

Sturm Graz şi Rapid Viena vor disputa finala Cupei Austriei

Echipele Sturm Graz şi Rapid Viena vor disputa finala ediţiei din acest an a Cupei Austriei la fotbal, după ce au reuşit să câştige la limită meciurile din penultimul act al competiţieinotează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Documente ale NATO și SUA despre pregătirea Ucrainei pentru ofensiva de primăvară ar fi fost scurse pe Twitter și Telegram/ Pentagonul investighează cazul

Pentagonul investighează o presupusă breșă de securitate în urma căreia documente… [citeste mai departe]

Rabla Local: AFM a anunţat data la care pot fi depuse cererile de finanţare

AFM anunţă deschiderea sesiunii de finanţare a programului Rabla Loca l, din 21 aprilie. Administraţia Fondului pentru Mediu anunţă deschiderea sesiunii de finanţare a Programului privind casarea autovehiculelor uzate pentru solicitanţii unităţi… [citeste mai departe]

10-14 aprilie| Olimpiada Națională de Interpretare Vocală, Instrumentală și Studii Teoretice Muzicale, clasele IX – XII se va desfășura la Alba Iulia

10-14 aprilie| Olimpiada Națională de Interpretare Vocală, Instrumentală și Studii Teoretice… [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi în industria lemnului: Poliția și Garda Forestieră au dat amenzi și au confiscat lemn!

Poliţiştii din cadrul I.P.J. Suceava – Serviciul de Ordine Publică – Biroul Protecţia Fondului Forestier si Piscicol, impreună cu reprezentanţii Gărzii Forestiere Suceava, s-au deplasat in bazinule… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „Prima experiență cu drogurile am avut-o la 14 ani, de ziua mea”. Povestea unui tânăr, care a căzut în patima alcoolului și substanțelor interzise

Are 25 de ani, iar prima experiență cu drogurile a avut-o la 14 ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr bănuit că ar fi sustras bani și bunuri dintr-o societate comercială, reținut de polițiștii din Șimleu Silvaniei

Joi, 6 aprilie a.c., în urma administrării probatoriului, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției Orașului Șimleu Silvaniei au identificat și reținut… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din vestul ţării, care locuia în străinătate, dat dispărut. Dacă îl vezi, sună la 112

Ieri, un bătbat a sesizat Poliţia Municipiului Hunedoara, că fiul său, Ovidiu Olaru, care locuieşte de doi ani în Danemarca, nu mai răspunde la telefon de două luni de zile şi nu mai are nicio informaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Funcționarii acuzați de Andrei Spînu susțin că acesta a ales să se victimizeze. Vicepreședintele PAS ar avea 3 dosare penale

Fostul procuror anticorupție, Eugeniu Rurac, afirmă că acuzațiile făcute de fostul vicepremier Andrei Spînu referitoare la dosarele penale… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul Național de Istorie a Moldovei găzduiește o expoziție dedicată lui Heydar Aliyev, cu ocazia aniversării a 100 de ani de la nașterea sa

La 6 aprilie, în incinta Muzeul Național de Istorie a Moldovei a fost inaugurată o expoziție dedicată aniversării… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

Publicat:
Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer (PGZ), according to ReutersUkroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition as the country battles Russian troops that launched a full-scale invasion […] The post Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

