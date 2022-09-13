Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

Stiri Recomandate

O nouă moarte suspectă în Rusia. Un personaj-cheie al lui Putin în Arctica a căzut peste bordul unei bărci în viteză

Un director rus din domeniul energiei a murit în weekend. Decesul lui vine să completeze lista morților misterioase ale unor oameni de afaceri influenți,… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii arădeni, vizitați de sute de copii

A fost veselie mare, astăzi, în curtea Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență Arad! Sute de copii au venit să-i viziteze pe pompieri de ziua lor – care este sărbătorită în fiecare an, în 13 septembrie. [citeste mai departe]

(video) Un bebeluș s-a ales cu mâna fracturată, la naștere. Părinții acuză medicii de malpraxis

O zi care trebuia să fie una dintre cele mai fericite din viața lor, s-a transformat în una plină de lacrimi pentru familia Buruian din Bălți. Primul lor copil a venit pe lume cu complicații. În timpul… [citeste mai departe]

„Scoruri” RECORD la apartamentele de vânzare, în august, la Cluj. VEZI în ce cartiere prețurile rămân sub 2.000 de euro/mp

Pe finalul verii, prețurile la imobiliarele din Cluj-Napoca și-au reluat trendul ascendent după ușoara depreciere de la mijlocul verii și… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Kurultai - international festival of traditional ethnic cultures, at Venus beach

Artists, dancers and athletes from 40 countries will participate in a new edition of Kurultai - the festival of traditional ethnic cultures, held between September 16 and 18 on the Turquoise beach in the Venus seaside… [citeste mai departe]

Seulul amenință Phenianul că se va autodistruge dacă își va folosi armele nucleare

Coreea de Sud a avertizat marți Coreea de Nord că dacă își va folosi armele nucleare se va afla pe o „traiectorie de autodistrugere” - un limbaj neobișnuit de dur folosit de guvernul de la Seul la doar câteva zile după ce Coreea… [citeste mai departe]

Românii preferă tot mai mult SUV-urile. Care este cel mai bine vândut model

Dintre cele 82.000 de mașini noi vândute în țară în opt luni, peste 7.500 au fost Duster, pe locurile următoare fiind trei modele Dacia: Duster, Sandero și Spring. Cele patru și-au găsit peste 23.000 de clienți. Pe cinci este Ford Puma, fabricat… [citeste mai departe]

Doua scoli din Ploiesti vor fi reabilitate integral, cu fonduri europene. Andrei Volosevici a semnat contractele de finantare

Primăria Municipiului Ploiești, prin Direcția Relații Internaționale, informează comunitatea locală că două școli gimnaziale vor fi reabilitate cu fonduri… [citeste mai departe]

China refuză să spună dacă Xi Jinping se va întâlni cu Putin și Modi la summitul din Uzbekistan

Ministerul de Externe al Chinei a refuzat să spună dacă președintele Xi Jinping se va întâlni cu președintele rus Vladimir Putin sau cu prim-ministrul indian Narendra Modi în timpul summitului regional… [citeste mai departe]

ASCOR Suceava vă invită miercuri la hramul bisericii studențești, ce prăznuiește ...

Asociația Studenților Creștin-Ortodocși Români - Filiala Suceava vă invită miercuri, 14 septembrie 2022, la hramul bisericii studențești, ce prăznuiește ,,Înălțarea Sfintei Cruci" Suceava (Biserica de lângă Spitalul Județean… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

Publicat:
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains, according to AP News. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine — in […] The post Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

11:15, 24.08.2022 - Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, six months since the start of the Russian invasion, according to AP News. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly…

EU faces solidarity test over forced cuts in Russian gas fight

08:20, 26.07.2022 - European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

12:45, 13.07.2022 - Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

10:20, 28.06.2022 - Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters.  Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…


