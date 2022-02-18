Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at Munich Security Conference

Stiri Recomandate

Fascinanta Elena Lasconi. A convins consilierii să voteze bugetul vorbindu-le despre fericire

”Flerul, experiența de viață m-au convins de faptul că cel mai mult contează relația cu cei din jur. Știu că toate celelalte sunt importante, precum gazele, asfaltul, canalizarea, dar, peste toate acestea pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire macabră în trafic. Cadavru înfăşurat într-un covor, găsit într-o maşină. Unde urma să fie dus

Un incident neobişnuit i-a şocat pe poliţiştii ilfoveni joi seară. Un cadavru înfăşurat într-un covor a fost găsit într-o maşină. Trei persoane sunt anchetate după ce au… [citeste mai departe]

Controale la diverși operatori economici, în Valea Jiului

Sancţiuni contravenţionale aplicate de poliţiştii Biroului pentru Protecția Fondului Forestier și Piscicol din cadrul I.P.J. Hunedoara, în urma unui control ce a avut loc în Valea Jiului   Poliţiştii Biroului pentru Protecția Fondului Forestier și Piscicol din cadrul I.P.J. Hunedoara,… [citeste mai departe]

Trei persoane, prinse în trafic în timp ce transportau cadavrul unei femei de 93 de ani. Unde voiau să ajungă

Polițiștii din Voluntari au găsit, joi seară, cadavrul unei femei de 93 de ani în mașina a trei persoane care se îndreptau spre județul Ialomița. Cercetările au scos la iveală… [citeste mai departe]

Cum afli dacă pisica sau câinele tău are depresie din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Oamenii nu sunt singurii afectați de pandemia de COVID-19, animalele având și ele de tras de pe urma ei. Dintre animalele de companie, cele mai afectate și predispuse la a suferi de depresie sunt pisicile și câinii. Află în continuare… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe postul Paștelui 2022

Postul Paștelui 2022, cunoscut și sub numele de Postul Mare, începe cu 40 de zile înainte de sărbătoarea Învierii Domnului. Paștele va fi anul acesta pe 24 aprilie. Anul acesta, Postul Paștelui va începe pe 7 martie, cu 40 de zile înainte de Praznicul Învierii Domnului nostrum Iisus Hristos. Citește și: Biletele de tren s-ar […] [citeste mai departe]

Copil de 13 ani, găsit mort în camera lui. Băiatul s-ar fi certat cu părinții din cauza temelor primite la școală

Un copil a fost găsit fără suflare în camera sa de către părinți, după ce s-ar fi certat cu mama din cauza temelor primite la școală. Medicii au sosit la fața locului,… [citeste mai departe]

Wholesale turnover increases 21.7% in 2021

Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, rose last year as gross series by 21.7% compared to 2020, National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie cu repetiţie la Spitalul Judeţean / Soţia ziaristului Cristi Marinescu: ”Între 11-18 ianuarie a stat la Judeţean, unde s-a infectat cu Covid de la un pacient din salon”

„Atestă asta biletul de ieșire.… [citeste mai departe]

Belgia va permite angajaților să lucreze 4 zile pe săptămână. Care sunt condițiile

În cadrul reformelor economice luate de autoritățile belgiene în contextul pandemiei de COVID-19, angajații vor putea să lucreze 4 zile pe săptămână, cu condiția ca ziua de muncă să se prelungească de la 8 la 10 ore.  [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at Munich Security Conference

Publicat:
World leaders converge this weekend on Germany for the annual which will be dominated by the Ukraine crisis as major Western powers warn the Kremlin looks close to launching an invasion of the former Soviet state, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. and NATO Secretary-General Jens […] The post Ukraine crisis takes centre stage at appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


