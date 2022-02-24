Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid Russian military action Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday, citing a high risk to safety, while Europe‘s aviation regulator also warned against the hazards to flying in bordering areas of Russia and Belarus, because of military activities, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation in eastern Ukraine in what appeared to be […] The post Ukraine closes airspace to civilian flights amid Russian military action appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

- NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

- Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraine, according to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to…

- President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

- Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters. “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

- Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

- Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

- US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters. After two hours of talks on the…