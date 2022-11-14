Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury […] The post Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

- Chinese President Xi Jinping said his nation is willing to work with the US to find ways to cooperate, comments that come before a potential meeting with President Joe Biden at a Group of 20 summit next month, according to Reuters. Better communication between the two nations would bolster global peace…

- Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

- European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU’s support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said, according to Reuters. The move is likely to further tighten links…

- The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…

- Euro zone inflation is becoming increasingly broad while growth is weakening as the bloc is struggling with the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are seeing that in the third and fourth quarters there…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains, according to AP News. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000…