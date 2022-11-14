Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO: Poliția turcă face publice imagini de la arestarea suspectului privind explozia de la Istanbul

VIDEO: Poliția turcă face publice imagini de la arestarea suspectului privind explozia de la Istanbul

Poliția turcă a publicat luni, 14 noiembrie, imagini cu suspectul care ar fi provocat explozia. Amintim că șase persoane au fost ucise duminică pe principala stradă comercială din Istanbul. Guvernul… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Capitalei a depus cererea de finanțare pentru 166 de staţii de reîncărcare pentru maşinile electrice

Primăria Capitalei a depus cererea de finanțare pentru 166 de staţii de reîncărcare pentru maşinile electrice

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan, anunţă, luni, depunerea cererii de finanţare pentru 166 de staţii de reîncărcare pentru maşinile electrice. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul UDMR Novak Csaba Zoltan a demisionat

Senatorul UDMR Novak Csaba Zoltan a demisionat

Senatorul UDMR Novak Csaba Zoltan a anunţat luni, în plen, că demisionează din Parlament, urându-le colegilor din coaliţia de guvernare o colaborare „fructuoasă". „Subsemnatul Novak Csaba Zoltan, senator în Circumscripţia electorală 28 Mureş, începând de azi îmi dau demisia din funcţia de senator. Vă mulţumesc… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Lelești: Jumătate de casă făcută scrum! Proprietarul a ajuns la spital

FOTO – Lelești: Jumătate de casă făcută scrum! Proprietarul a ajuns la spital

Pompierii bistrițeni s-au luptat cu flăcările în Lelești. O jumătate de casă a fost făcută scrum, iar proprietarul acesteia a ajuns la spital. Un apel la 112 anunța un incendiu izbucnit la o casă în Lelești. Pompieri militarii din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Săptămâna 15 – 20 noiembrie aduce la DIVA trei filme festive în premieră!

Săptămâna 15 – 20 noiembrie aduce la DIVA trei filme festive în premieră!

Producții îndrăgite de public sunt difuzate în continuare de dimineață până seara cu premiere săptămânale programate în zilele de duminică de la 16:00, respectiv marți și vineri de la ora 20:00. Săptămâna 15 – 20 noiembrie aduce și ea trei… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Local Turda, convocat în ședință de îndată, miercuri dimineață

Consiliul Local Turda, convocat în ședință de îndată, miercuri dimineață

PROIECTUL ORDINII DE ZI AL ŞEDINŢEI EXTRAORDINARE ONLINE, CU CONVOCARE DE ÎNDATĂ A CONSILIULUI LOCAL al MUNICIPIULUI TURDA DIN DATA DE 16 NOIEMBRIE 2022 – ORA 10,00: 1. Prezentarea și aprobarea procesului verbal al şedinţei precedente; 2. Probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă, replică pentru Nicușor Dan: Nu putem să dăm bani de la buget doar pentru Capitală

Ciucă, replică pentru Nicușor Dan: Nu putem să dăm bani de la buget doar pentru Capitală

„Nu putem să dăm bani de la buget doar pentru Primăria Capitalei și pentru celelalte nu”, spune premierul Nicolae Ciucă, întrebat dacă guvernul va da bani pentru căldură PMB. „Rămâne să venim cu o decizie privind… [citeste mai departe]

„Toți erau în casă, dormeau. S-au dus într-o clipă". Medic stagiar și model în timpul liber, Ksenia Ivanova a murit, după ce rușii au bombardat un bloc din Zaporojie

„Toți erau în casă, dormeau. S-au dus într-o clipă”. Medic stagiar și model în timpul liber, Ksenia Ivanova a murit, după ce rușii au bombardat un bloc din Zaporojie

Ksenia, 26 de ani, Timofei, frățiorul ei mai… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea în regiuni până în 27 noiembrie: variații de temperatură și perioadele cu ploi. Prognoza meteo pe două săptămâni

Vremea în regiuni până în 27 noiembrie: variații de temperatură și perioadele cu ploi. Prognoza meteo pe două săptămâni

Vremea în regiuni până în 27 noiembrie: variații de temperatură și perioadele cu ploi. Prognoza meteo pe două săptămâni Vremea se răcește apoi… [citeste mai departe]

FMI, previziuni sumbre ca urmare a inflației ridicate

FMI, previziuni sumbre ca urmare a inflației ridicate

Perspectivele economiei mondiale sunt chiar mai sumbre decât cele previzionate luna trecută, se arată într-un raport al Fondului Monetar Internaţional, care citează studii recente privind înrăutăţirea activităţii economice şi a serviciilor, transmite Reuters. Perspectivele mai sumbre vin în… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

Publicat:
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

Discord over Russia's war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury

