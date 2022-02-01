Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

Stiri Recomandate

Cum arată fata lui Pavel Bartoș. Tânăra tocmai a împlinit 18 ani FOTO

Cum arată fata lui Pavel Bartoș. Tânăra tocmai a împlinit 18 ani FOTO

Pavel Bartoș este unul dintre cei mai longevivi și de succes prezentatori. Actorul are o carismă aparte și înveselește orice emisiune la care participă. El este discret cu viața personal, dar toată lumea îl știe drept un familist convins. Actorul de 47… [citeste mai departe]

Misiune grea pentru salvamontiștii din Bușteni. Încearcă pentru a treia oară să recupereze cadavrul unei alpiniste

Misiune grea pentru salvamontiștii din Bușteni. Încearcă pentru a treia oară să recupereze cadavrul unei alpiniste

În cursul zilei de astăzi, salvamontiștii din Bușteni încearcă să recupereze trupul fără viață al unei alpiniste care a decedat în ianuarie. Este cea de-a treia… [citeste mai departe]

Nou record al cazurilor de COVID raportate într-o singură zi în România

Nou record al cazurilor de COVID raportate într-o singură zi în România

Nou record al cazurilor de COVID raportate într-o singură zi în România Foto: Arhivă/ Gabriel Sava. Nou record al cazurilor de COVID raportate într-o singură zi în România, 40.018 noi îmbolnăviri au fost anunţate astăzi, un nivel… [citeste mai departe]

Se pregătesc proteste de amploare în fața Guvernului: zeci de polițiști și rezerviști amenință că vor bloca întreaga activitate

Se pregătesc proteste de amploare în fața Guvernului: zeci de polițiști și rezerviști amenință că vor bloca întreaga activitate

„Încercăm să îi determinăm pe guvernanți să înțeleagă. Nu ne dorim altceva decât aplicarea legii. Nu am cerut creșteri salariale...… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu merge în Parlament cu un nou proiect de lege. Este legat de confiscarea averilor

Maia Sandu merge în Parlament cu un nou proiect de lege. Este legat de confiscarea averilor

Maia Sandu propune modificarea legislației pentru a pune în practică mecanismul de confiscare extinsă a averilor acumulate prin acte de corupție. Ea propune modificarea legislației pentru a face posibilă punerea… [citeste mai departe]

Justiția, sănătatea, educația și mediul sunt domeniile cheie urmărite de USR în actuala sesiune parlamentară. Un ministru va fi vizat de moțiune simplă

Justiția, sănătatea, educația și mediul sunt domeniile cheie urmărite de USR în actuala sesiune parlamentară. Un ministru va fi vizat de moțiune simplă

Senatorii și deputații USR vor iniția proiecte legislative care vizează patru… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1,9 miliarde de lei, colectați de Serviciul Vamal la bugetul de stat în luna ianuarie

Peste 1,9 miliarde de lei, colectați de Serviciul Vamal la bugetul de stat în luna ianuarie

Peste 1,9 miliarde de lei au fost colectați de Serviciul Vamal la bugetul de stat în luna ianuarie, cu 417 milioane lei mai mult față de luna similară a anului trecut și cu 477 de milioane de lei mai mult comparativ… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul Ciucă a dat undă verde reformei pensiilor

Guvernul Ciucă a dat undă verde reformei pensiilor

Guvernul Ciucă a dat undă verde reformei pensiilor.  Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, marți, la Parlament, că la discuția de la începutul lunii ianuarie cu președintele Klaus Iohannis miniștrii au fost de acord că procentul de 9,4% din PIB trecut în PNRR pentru pensii „nu ar fi suficient”. Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Renault deschide comenzile pentru noul Megane E-Tech Electric: pornește de la 33.000 de euro

Renault deschide comenzile pentru noul Megane E-Tech Electric: pornește de la 33.000 de euro

La jumătatea lunii decembrie, Renault a publicat lista de prețuri a noului Megane E-Tech Electric, aferentă pieței din România. La noi în țară, modelul francez cu zero emisii este disponibil în trei niveluri de echipare:… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Turcan iese la rampă pe tema renegocierii PNRR: Este doar o perdea de fum. Fără reforme, pentru generațiile viitoare va veni un moment dureros!

Raluca Turcan iese la rampă pe tema renegocierii PNRR: Este doar o perdea de fum. Fără reforme, pentru generațiile viitoare va veni un moment dureros!

Mult vehiculata „renegociere” a PNRR este doar o perdea de fum, o justificare pentru unii în… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

Publicat:
Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers’ pay but said this did not mean war with Russia was imminent, according to Reuters. Zelenskiy urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic as he prepared to host the leaders of […] The post Ukraine announces plan to boost army as foreign leaders rally appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO concerned over Europe’s energy security amid standoff with Russia

12:30, 31.01.2022 - Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine, according to Reuters.  “We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…

Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take “unprecedented measures” against Russia

14:35, 15.12.2021 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the European Union is ready to scale up its sanctions and take “unprecedented measures” against Russia if it shows further aggression towards Ukraine, according to Reuters.  Von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

08:50, 08.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters.  After two hours of talks on the…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…


