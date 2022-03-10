Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war Ukraine and Russia made little apparent progress in halting the war and bridging the vast differences between them at the first high-level talks between their foreign ministers since the Russian invasion began, according to Bloomberg. Russia indicated it will continue attacks until its goals are met, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after the meeting […] The post Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

