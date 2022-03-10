Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war

Stiri Recomandate

Katalin Novak, prima femeie aleasă preşedintă a Ungariei

Parlamentul de la Budapesta a ales joi, pentru prima dată, o femeie la preşedinţia Ungariei, în persoana lui Katalin Novak, în vârstă de 44 de ani, pentru o perioadă de cinci ani, cu sprijinul voturilor partidului de guvernământ Fidesz (ultranaţionalist), informează EFE. [citeste mai departe]

Un pod cu 2 benzi va uni Ungheniul din Moldova cu cel din România: Deputații au votat unanim pentru construcția acestuia

Deputații au aprobat în ambele lecturi proiectul de lege pentru ratificarea Acordului dintre Guvernul Republicii Moldova şi Guvernul României, care prevede… [citeste mai departe]

Scholz și Macron au vorbit la telefon cu Putin: „Au insistat că orice soluţie la această criză trebuie să vină prin negocieri„

Cancelarul german Olaf Scholz şi preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron au purtat joi o discuţie telefonică cu liderul de la Kremlin,… [citeste mai departe]

JUNO împarte magie prin noul său single: „Cafea și tarot”

După ce s-a făcut remarcat și a intrat în topurile muzicale prin piese precum „Caută-mă”, „Mă mai ia” și „Două inimi”, JUNO lansează „Cafea și tarot”, un single cu o semnificație și o energie aparte. „Cafea și tarot” spune povestea unei experiențe inspirată din viața artistului,… [citeste mai departe]

Noul Veeam Backup pentru Microsoft 365 v6 oferă mai mult control și o recuperare facilă a datelor critice

Cea mai recentă versiune oferă utilizatorilor acces la portalul de restaurare de tip self-service pentru mediile Microsoft 365 și îmbunătățește integrările de stocare a obiectelor în cloud… [citeste mai departe]

„Echitate pentru sănătate, echitate pentru o viață mai bună!”: Crucea Roșie Bacău ajută 1.400 de romi din Blăgești și Comănești

Filiala Bacău a Societății Naționale de Cruce Roșie din România implementează în perioada 01.02.2022-30.09.2023… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: 3.565 de cazuri noi de COVID-19; aproape 36.000 de teste, în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 3.565 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 611 mai puţin decât în ziua anterioară, fiind efectuate aproape 36.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita vicepreşedintelui american, Kamala Harris, în România

Vizita vicepreşedintelui american, Kamala Harris, în România  Foto: facebook.com/joebiden RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI -  La Bucureşti, poliția anunță că, în contextul vizitei vicepreşedintelui american, Kamala Harris, în România, vineri… [citeste mai departe]

Odiseea doamnei Cătălina Stătescu, fata deţinutului politic Nicolae Enescu: „Tata a intrat în casă timid, jerpelit, slab, era un schelet îmbrăcat. Nu avea nici 50 de kilograme…”

În 1951, o fotografie… [citeste mai departe]

PUTEȚI UTILIZA aplicația Monitorul Prețurilor pentru Carburanți pentru a afla care sunt prețurile practicate de benzinării

PUTEȚI UTILIZA aplicația Monitorul Prețurilor pentru Carburanți pentru a afla care sunt prețurile practicate de benzinării The post PUTEȚI UTILIZA… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war

Publicat:
Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war

Ukraine and Russia made little apparent progress in halting the war and bridging the vast differences between them at the first high-level talks between their foreign ministers since the Russian invasion began, according to Bloomberg.  Russia indicated it will continue attacks until its goals are met, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after the meeting […] The post Ukraine and Russia fail to make progress in talks to halt war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Europe natural gas prices drop 10% with flows steady via Ukraine

12:35, 10.03.2022 - European natural gas prices declined as much as 10%, with Russian flows to the continent steady even amid reports of military action around two key pumping stations, Bloomberg reports. Shipments via a key route crossing Ukraine are set to remain normal on Thursday, according to data from grid operator…

Ukrainian refugees boost demand for euro banknotes in Romania

16:25, 07.03.2022 - Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

Romania in talks with U.S., France on potential NATO boost

17:35, 26.01.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania is in talks with France and the U.S. to establish how to increase the number of troops it hosts under the NATO framework amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to Bloomberg.  “Romania shares over 600 kilometres of border…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

Russia builds up forces near Ukraine even as U.S. offers talks

10:15, 23.12.2021 - Russia is continuing to build up forces close to Ukraine even as it’s preparing for security talks with the U.S., keeping up the pressure with a deployment that could turn into a rapid invasion or a long-term threat, according to Bloomberg.  Citing “further troop movements on the border,” German Foreign…


