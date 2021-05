COVID-19 death toll rises by 54 to 29,716 in past 24 hours

A number of 54 persons - 30 men and 24 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data sent, on Wednesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). One death was recorded in the 40-49 years old category, four in the 50-59 years old category, 13 in… [citeste mai departe]