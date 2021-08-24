Two out of ten Romanians got a pet during pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

Tânărul din județul Mureș care a furat un autoturism din Alba Iulia și a provocat un accident rutier pe DN 1 a fost reținut

Tânărul din județul Mureș care a furat un autoturism din Alba Iulia și a provocat un accident rutier pe DN 1 a fost reținut

Ieri, 23 august 2021, polițiștii rutieri din Alba Iulia, au reținut, pentru 24 de ore, un tânăr de 25 de ani, din municipiul Târnăveni, județul… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă în 9 județe. A fost emis Cod galben de inundații

Alertă în 9 județe. A fost emis Cod galben de inundații

Institutul Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor (INHGA) a emis, marți, o avertizare Cod galben de inundaţii valabilă până miercuri în 3 bazine hidrografice. În intervalul marți ora 13.00 – miercuri ora 12.00 sunt așteptate scurgeri importante pe versanţi, torenţi şi pâraie,… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări la Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Buzău. Cine vine, cine pleacă

Schimbări la Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Buzău. Cine vine, cine pleacă

Schimbări importante, în organigrama Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Buzău. Ieri, șeful educației buzoiene, liberalul Ionel Meiroșu, le-a prezentat colegilor noua listă a inspectorilor din cadrul instituției pe care o conduce. Propunerile au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul de 23 de ani din Blaj reținut pentru tâlhărie va fi cercetat în stare de arest preventiv

Tânărul de 23 de ani din Blaj reținut pentru tâlhărie va fi cercetat în stare de arest preventiv

Ieri, 23 august 2021, polițiștii de investigații criminale din Blaj l-au prezentat pe tânărul de 23 de ani, din municipiu, reținut pentru tâlhărie calificată, Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Blaj.… [citeste mai departe]

Vești de ultimă oră despre vreme! Avertizări COD GALBEN și PORTOCALIU de la ANM. Ploi torențiale, vijelii și grindină – HARTA

Vești de ultimă oră despre vreme! Avertizări COD GALBEN și PORTOCALIU de la ANM. Ploi torențiale, vijelii și grindină – HARTA

Vin vești de ultimă oră de la meteorologi, referitoare la vremea din intervalul imediat următor. Sunt anunțate perioade cu averse… [citeste mai departe]

AVERTIZARE – Cod galben de instabilitate în Maramureș

AVERTIZARE – Cod galben de instabilitate în Maramureș

Județul Maramureș se va afla azi, începând cu ora 12.00, sub incidența unui cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică temporar accentuată, respectiv sunt așteptate cantități însemnate de apă. Avertizarea meteo este valabilă pe tot parcursul nopții care vine și până mâine dimineață, ora 10.00.… [citeste mai departe]

Vânătorești... și nu numai. (15) Amnezie

Vânătorești... și nu numai. (15) Amnezie

 Motto. Diferența dintre război și vânătoare este că la vânătoare nu există prizonieri. Amnezie.În patrimoniul Muzeului „Mihail Sadoveanu" se află o fotografie reprezentând doi prieteni, Mihail Sadoveanu și Ionel Pop, ce stau la taifas, la sfârșitul unei zile de vânătoare. Prietenia ... [citeste mai departe]

Eroii Războiului de Reîntregire au fost pomeniți pe Dealul Coșna, unde s-a decis una din luptele de la Oituz, în 1917

Eroii Războiului de Reîntregire au fost pomeniți pe Dealul Coșna, unde s-a decis una din luptele de la Oituz, în 1917

Clerici, militari, autorități și credincioși au participat vineri la ceremonialul militar și religios desfășurat pe Dealul Coșna din comuna Pârgărești, județul… [citeste mai departe]

ȘOCANT: Un copilaș s-a electrocutat într-un parc de joacă din Bistrița

ȘOCANT: Un copilaș s-a electrocutat într-un parc de joacă din Bistrița

Caz șocant într-un parc de joacă din Bistrița. Un copil de șapte anișori s-a electrocutat la firele unui stâlp de iluminat. Incidentul a avut loc pe strada Pârcălabului. Momente de groază aseară în parcul de joacă de pe strada Pârcălabului din municipiu. Un… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: Im interested in keeping same tax system until 2024 the least

PM Citu: Im interested in keeping same tax system until 2024 the least

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday said, at a discussion with representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, that he wants the tax system to remain the same at least until 2024, without tax increases. "Since our last discussion, we also have… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Two out of ten Romanians got a pet during pandemic

Publicat:
Two out of ten Romanians got a pet during pandemic

60% of Romanians have a pet, and 20% say that they have had pets for at least 2 years, according to a study, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. According to the quoted document, the dog is the most common pet held in households from the urban and rural areas, the data showing that 73% of pet owners have a dog, while 57% have cats. The top of the most popular pets is filled by birds / parrots / canaries (9%), fish (7%), turtles and hamsters / Guinea pigs / lab rats (3%).
The study also analyzes the places where Romanians purchase food for their pets. The majority prefers…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

States of mind in Romania study: anger, down 10pct, May-July, 2021

10:10, 19.08.2021 - Romanians' level of anger decreased by 10% from May to July 2021 to its lowest 2021, with the trend being associated with an increase in relaxation and calm, as well as motivation, show findings of a specialist study released on Thursday.According to the findings of Reveal Marketing Research, social…

Study: Reasons Romanians choose between a house and an apartment

16:16, 18.08.2021 - In Romania, 30% of young people aged between 18 and 34 say they intend to buy a house, while 16% say they would choose to buy an apartment, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. Romania has the highest number of homeowners of all European Union countries, according to data provided…

Study: One third of Romanians would like to buy a home

11:20, 17.08.2021 - A third of participants in a survey conducted by Reveal Marketing Research say they would like to buy a home, and most of them are looking to buy a house, informs a press release sent on Tuesday . After a period in which most young people spent more than 90% of their time at home, and the…

PSD calls on extraordinary session of Parliament for adoption of Law on the Vulnerable Consumer

16:05, 20.07.2021 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) calls for an extraordinary session of Parliament for the adoption of the Law on the Vulnerable Consumer, informs a party press release sent on Tuesday. "PSD calls on the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, to convene…

Only four COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

13:51, 22.06.2021 - Another 74 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 70 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official…

Study: A positive state of mind in Romanians continues to grow through the pandemic

13:15, 15.06.2021 - In Romania, career-driven individuals and traditional families (23%) are the most satisfied group in terms of their general state of mind. The highest percentage of those pertaining to the state of mind was 11% more than in April according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research.  The main…

President Klaus Iohannis to participate in debate 'Let's talk about Europe!' on Wednesday

13:21, 01.06.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis will take part in an online debate on Wednesday organized by the European People's Party Group (EPP Group) in the European Parliament, under the title "Let's talk about Europe!," the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports. "During the event, President…

Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week

17:30, 27.05.2021 - The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by Reveal…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 32°C
Iasi 15°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 26°C
Timisoara 14°C | 26°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 420.054,00 1.522.758,80
II (5/6) 5 28.003,60 -
III (4/6) 322 434,83 -
IV (3/6) 6.942 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.011.054,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 august 2021
USD 4.2079
EUR 4.9335
CHF 4.5895
GBP 5.751
CAD 3.3041
XAU 241.826
JPY 3.8225
CNY 0.6487
AED 1.1456
AUD 3.0201
MDL 0.239
BGN 2.5224

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec