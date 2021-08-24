Two out of ten Romanians got a pet during pandemic 60% of Romanians have a pet, and 20% say that they have had pets for at least 2 years, according to a Reveal Marketing Research study, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. According to the quoted document, the dog is the most common pet held in households from the urban and rural areas, the data showing that 73% of pet owners have a dog, while 57% have cats. The top of the most popular pets is filled by birds / parrots / canaries (9%), fish (7%), turtles and hamsters / Guinea pigs / lab rats (3%).

The study also analyzes the places where Romanians purchase food for their pets.

