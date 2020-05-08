Two more people infected with coronavirus die taking death toll to 888

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Another 6 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 723, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday. It is about three men and two women from Suceava county and one woman from Arad county.

- Another 12 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 675, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. It is about six women and six men aged between 47 and 90.

- Another 13 people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching 663, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group.The latest fatalities are ten women and three men between the ages of 64 and 84.

- Another 9 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking Romania's death toll to 507, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.The latest fatalities are six women and three men, aged between 32 and 83.

- Five other people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the number of the deceased from this case reaching 220, informed on Wednesday the Strategic Communication Group.It is about five men between the ages of 35 and 85.

- Three more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching thus 151, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.The persons were three men aged 68, 56 and 74 years old, from Ilfov, Suceava and Galati counties. The 68-year-old man from Ilfov…

- Four more people infected with the new type of coronavirus have died, with the number of deceased from this cause reaching 22, informs the Strategic Communication Group. It is about a man aged 56, from Dambovita County, under hemodialysis at a dialysis center, admitted initially at Hospital Emergency…

- A number of 1,029 people have been confirmed so far with the new coronavirus in Romania, with 17 deaths being recorded, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday. Since the last information, 123 new cases of infection have been registered.Patients recently confirmed with…