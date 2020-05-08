Two more people infected with coronavirus die taking death toll to 888

Stiri Recomandate

Celebru medic infecționist din Europa: Povestea celui de-al doilea val este o fantezie

Celebru medic infecționist din Europa: Povestea celui de-al doilea val este o fantezie

Didier Raoult,  celebrul medic infecționist din Franța, susține că nu vom avea un al doilea val al pandemiei de coronavirus,…

Mihai Rotaru, patronul Craiovei, poziție fermă: „Raportul ministrului e neconstituțional. Nu ai cum să faci așa ceva"

Mihai Rotaru, patronul Craiovei, poziție fermă: „Raportul ministrului e neconstituțional. Nu ai cum să faci așa ceva”

Mihai Rotaru, patronul celor de la CS Universitatea Craiova, club care tocmai a rămas fără antrenorul Corneliu Papură, creionează strategia echipei…

Noul coronavirus are 200 de mutații. Ce au descoperit specialiștii

Noul coronavirus are 200 de mutații. Ce au descoperit specialiștii

Noul coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, a fost analizat la peste 7.500 de pacienți infectați, ca parte a ultimelor cercetări ale unei echipe de la University College London. Și ne dă o veste proastă! Noul coronavirus are 200 de mutații! Cercetătorii care studiază Covid-19 au…

Angajări în construcții, la CONEXTRUST S.A.

Angajări în construcții, la CONEXTRUST S.A.

S.C. CONEXTRUST S.A. angajeaza inginer cu experienta pentru compartiment calitate, inginer compartiment tehnic, inginer cu experienta constructii drumuri si poduri, electrician automatizare, electricieni, sudori,dulgheri, fierari, mecanic masini si...

În perioada 8-10 mai 2020, Festivalul Internaţional „Lucian Blaga" Sebeș, se va desfășura în mediul online. PROGRAMUL

În perioada 8-10 mai 2020, Festivalul Internaţional „Lucian Blaga” Sebeș, se va desfășura în mediul online. PROGRAMUL

În perioada 8-10 mai 2020, Festivalul Internaţional „Lucian Blaga" Sebeș, se va desfășura în mediul online. PROGRAMUL Ajuns la cea de-a…

REACȚIA lui Năstase la decizia Curții Constituționale: Republica Moldova intră într-o nouă etapă a existenței sale

REACȚIA lui Năstase la decizia Curții Constituționale: Republica Moldova intră într-o nouă etapă a existenței sale

Decizia judecătorilor Curții Constituționale, în condițiile unor presiuni politice, demonstrează că legea începe să producă efecte în beneficiul oamenilor,…

Ludovic Orban, ședință de URGENȚĂ cu membri ai Guvernului

Ludovic Orban, ședință de URGENȚĂ cu membri ai Guvernului

Prim-ministrul Ludovic Orban are vineri dimineaţa o întâlnire de lucru cu mai mulţi membri ai Guvernului pe tema pachetului de relansare economică.

Ludovic Orban: După 15 mai slujbele se vor ţine, probabil, în aer liber

Ludovic Orban: După 15 mai slujbele se vor ţine, probabil, în aer liber

Ludovic Orban spune că slujbele religioase vor fi organizate în aer liber: "Oricum vine vara şi ele se vor putea organiza în condiţii bune în afara bisericilor". Setul de reguli aferente ridicării fiecărei restricţii va fi prezentat cel mai târziu luni,…

Igor Dodon a discutat cu bașcanul Găgăuziei problemele importante ale regiunii

Igor Dodon a discutat cu bașcanul Găgăuziei problemele importante ale regiunii

CHIȘINĂU, 7 mai – Sputnik. Președintele Igor Dodon împreună cu bașcanul Autonomiei Găgăuze, Irina Vlah, au mers pe șantierul companiei turce "Onur Taahhüt", specializată în construcția drumurilor și a infrastructurii rutiere. Șeful statului…

Străzile din Daia Română vor fi modernizate printr-o investiție de peste 770.000 de lei

Străzile din Daia Română vor fi modernizate printr-o investiție de peste 770.000 de lei

Străzile din Daia Română vor fi modernizate printr-o investiție de peste 770.000 de lei În permanentă dezvoltare: Străzile din Daia Română vor fi modernizate printr-o investiție de peste 770.000 de lei Comuna…


Two more people infected with coronavirus die taking death toll to 888

Publicat:
Two more people infected with coronavirus die taking death toll to 888

Two more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the number of the dead reaching 888, the informed on Thursday night.

The latest fatalities are two men, 44 and 57 years old, respectively, from Bucharest and , both with comorbidities, added the GCS.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


