Two cases of South African COVID variant confirmed in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 164 cases of the new SARS-Cov-2 infection UK variant B.1.1.7 lineage have so far been confirmed in Romania, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MS) released on Tuesday. "The Ministry of Health was informed, today, by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) - National…

- A total of 136 cases of infection with the new British SARS-Cov-2 mutation - the B.1.1.7 lineage, have been confirmed as of Friday, the Health Ministry announced. "The Health Ministry was notified by the National Public Health Institute - the National Center for Surveillance and Control of…

- Sambata va sosi in Romania cea de a noua tranșa de vaccin de la Pfizer BioNTech, adica 196.560 doze, pe cale aeriana, pe aeroporturile din Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca și Timișoara, au anunțat intr-un comunicat de presa reprezentanții Comitetului Național de Coordonare a Activitaților privind Vaccinarea impotriva…

- Three other cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the UK version, have been registered in Romania. "The Health Ministry was informed today by the National Institute of Public Health - National Center for Communicable Disease Monitoring and Control (CNSCBT) that three new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection,…

- Inca trei noi cazuri de infectare cu noua tulpina de coronavirus au fost confirmate, marți, la pacienti din Bucuresti, Cluj si Covasna, anunța Ministerul Sanatații. ”Ministerul Sanatatii a fost informat astazi de catre Institutul National de Sanatate Publica (INSP) – Centrul National de Supraveghere…

- Another 10 cases with the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 were identified in Romania, the Health Ministry informs on Friday. "These are the results of tests from several cities in the country between January 13 and 21, 2021. The samples were processed in the Medlife laboratory and were reported this afternoon…

- Amanarea rapelului la vaccinul anti-COVID, luata in considerare in alte state, ar putea fi o soluție și pentru Romania, in ideea de a imuniza cat mai multe persoane, in condițiile in care stocurile sunt limitate. Administrarea celei de-a doua doze de vaccin anticoronavirus poate fi amanata și in Romania,…

- Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded in Bucharest - 83,371 and in Cluj - 25,390 and Iasi - 23,294 counties, so far, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES. Counties with a large number of cases, as recorded…