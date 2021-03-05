Two cases of South African COVID variant confirmed in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

O profesoara din Fălticeni face furori pe TikTok cu lecțiile ei de matematică

O profesoara din Fălticeni face furori pe TikTok cu lecțiile ei de matematică

Florentina Pavăl este profesoară la un liceu din Fălticeni. Odată cu pandemia, s-a reorientat către predarea online, dar nu s-a mulțumit cu obișnuitele conferințe. A văzut că tik-tok-ul are mare priză la adolescenți și s-a pliat pe preferințele… [citeste mai departe]

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin Foto: facebook.com/ROVaccinare Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID informează că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 31.226 - Pfizer,… [citeste mai departe]

Cu sistemul sanitar copleşit, Cehia cere altor ţări să-i preia pacienţi

Cu sistemul sanitar copleşit, Cehia cere altor ţări să-i preia pacienţi

Republica Cehă a cerut vineri Germaniei, Elveţiei şi Poloniei să preia zeci de pacienţi COVID-19, întrucât în spitalele sale situaţia a ajuns într-un punct critic, relatează Reuters, citată de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Și în pușcărie, și cu banii luați! Aleksei Navalnîi, obligat de un tribunal să îi achite despăgubiri unui apropiat al lui Putin

Și în pușcărie, și cu banii luați! Aleksei Navalnîi, obligat de un tribunal să îi achite despăgubiri unui apropiat al lui Putin

Un tribunal din Moscova a acceptat parţial vineri cererea omului de afaceri rus Evgheni Prigojin, cunoscut drept "bucătarul" lui… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie vaccinare: 47.353 de persoane au fost imunizate în ultimele 24 de ore

Campanie vaccinare: 47.353 de persoane au fost imunizate în ultimele 24 de ore

Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID (CNCAV) informează că în ultimele 24 de ore au fost administrate 47.353 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 31.226 – Pfizer, 7.765 – AstraZeneca şi 8.362 – Moderna. CNCAV arată că 38.459 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Ancuța Cârcu, lider de filială AUR, a primit mandat de arestare într-un dosar de proxenetism. "Sunt în țară, îmi pregătesc valiza!"

Ancuța Cârcu, lider de filială AUR, a primit mandat de arestare într-un dosar de proxenetism. “Sunt în țară, îmi pregătesc valiza!”

Ancuța Cârcu, lider al unei filiale AUR și suspectă într-un proxenetism, a primit, vineri, mandat de arestare, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Modificare a scenariilor după care vor funcţiona şcolile

Modificare a scenariilor după care vor funcţiona şcolile

Modificare a scenariilor după care vor funcţiona şcolile RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂȚI (5 martie, ora 16:01:30) - "Ministrul educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu a declarat, astăzi, că va face o solicitare către Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă de modificare a scenariilor… [citeste mai departe]

PSD cere prefectului să îl demită pe primarul din Cristian și să ia măsuri la Sânpetru

PSD cere prefectului să îl demită pe primarul din Cristian și să ia măsuri la Sânpetru

Senatorul PSD Marius Dunca i-a cerut public prefectului PNL Mihai Cătălin Văsii, într-o conferință de presă, ca primarul din Cristian, găsit incompatibil de ANI, să fie demis. ”De ce nu este demis prin ordin de prefect… [citeste mai departe]

Salvatorii montani, la pregătire în munții Făgăraș

Salvatorii montani, la pregătire în munții Făgăraș

Asociația Naționala a Salvatorilor Montani din România derulează până la 12 martie Stagiul Național de Formare al Unităților Canine de Intervenție la Avalanșă. Unitățile canine sunt formate dintr-un salvator cu experiență și un patruped din rase prietenoase, precum ciobănesc german, border… [citeste mai departe]


Two cases of South African COVID variant confirmed in Romania

Publicat:
Two cases of South African COVID variant confirmed in Romania

The public health authorities announced on Friday that Romania has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus variant, reported by xinhuanet.com. The South African variant was detected in a woman from Bucharest and a man of Turkish citizenship “infected in ,” according to the for Surveillance and Control of […] The post Two cases of South African COVID variant confirmed in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

