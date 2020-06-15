Turnover in commerce with vehicles and motorcycles drops 14.7 pct in first 4 months

Stiri Recomandate

Opriţi campania electorală a lui Dodon!

Opriţi campania electorală a lui Dodon!

Un grup de deputaţi din Primul Parlament cer Parlamentului, Comisiei Electorale Centrale, Procuraturii: Potrivit art.1 (alin.(3) din Constituţie Republica Moldova este un stat de drept. Această reglementare constituţională devenită un principiu unanim recunoscut atât pe plan intern, cât şi pe plan extern,… [citeste mai departe]

Pestă porcină într-o gospodărie din Stremţ

Pestă porcină într-o gospodărie din Stremţ

Comitetul Local pentru Combaterea Bolilor Maramureş s-a reunit în şedinţă extraordinară după suspiciunea unui caz de pestă porcină africană la suine dintr-o gospodărie, din localitatea Stremţ, sat aparţinător comunei Băseşti. Până la confirmarea virusului de către laboratorul de specialitate din Bucureşti,… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE Moment de cotitură pe scena politică: decizii de mare impact așteptate în luna iulie

SURSE Moment de cotitură pe scena politică: decizii de mare impact așteptate în luna iulie

Luna iulie va aduce, chiar și informal, deciziile finale pe subiecte de la larg interes social, fiind peste 6 milioane de persoane direct interesante, dar și cu urmări politice importante.Surse din PNL au declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Delir şi nebunie în perioada interbelică (I) De la Rudolf Valentino la Adolf Hitler

Delir şi nebunie în perioada interbelică (I) De la Rudolf Valentino la Adolf Hitler

de Gilbert Guilleminault, coordonator_în urmă cu câteva luni, am decis să lansăm o nouă serie de reconstituiri ale mentalităţilor diferitelor epoci ce au marcat evoluţia social-istorică a lumii, prin prezentarea unor personalităţi… [citeste mai departe]

AVERTISMENT. Raed Arafat, despre întoarcerea la restricții: „Poate aceste măsuri vor fi luate / Depinde de cum ne comportăm”

AVERTISMENT. Raed Arafat, despre întoarcerea la restricții: „Poate aceste măsuri vor fi luate / Depinde de cum ne comportăm”

„Nerespectarea lor poate să ducă la creşteri care sunt dincolo de controlul nostru şi să nu putem să mai stăpânim situaţia” afirmă medicul.… [citeste mai departe]

Când se vor putea deschide, până la urmă, grădinițele. Ce a anunțat Anisie

Când se vor putea deschide, până la urmă, grădinițele. Ce a anunțat Anisie

Planurile părinților care sperau să își poată duce copilașii la creșă sau grădiniță din dimineața acestei prime zile a săptămânii au fost date peste cap în ultimul moment. Totul după ce în ajunul zilei de 15 iunie, când se știa că ar urma… [citeste mai departe]

NEBUNIE în Vama Nădlac - Cozi KILOMETRICE, oamenii așteaptă cu ORELE să intre în țară

NEBUNIE în Vama Nădlac - Cozi KILOMETRICE, oamenii așteaptă cu ORELE să intre în țară

E nebunie în Vama Nădlac. Cozile de mașini se întind pe kilometri întregi, iar oamenii stau cu orele să treacă de punctele de control. Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei (PTF) Nădlac II este aglomerat, luni dimineaţă,… [citeste mai departe]

NE PREGĂTIM DE VARĂ - Cea mai simplă dietă. Inventată în 1930, dar chiar și acum are rezultate uimitoare

NE PREGĂTIM DE VARĂ - Cea mai simplă dietă. Inventată în 1930, dar chiar și acum are rezultate uimitoare

Inventată de medicul Kelly D. Brownell, dieta cu grapefruit promite că te scapă de 10 kg în 12 zile. Există mai multe versiuni ale ei. Una din ele - constă în consumarea unei jumătăți… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizările de furtuni, prelungite – Cea mai mare parte a ţării este sub cod galben sau cod portocaliu

Avertizările de furtuni, prelungite – Cea mai mare parte a ţării este sub cod galben sau cod portocaliu

Meteorologii au prelungit, luni, avertizările de vreme rea, cea mai mare parte a ţării fiind sub cod galben sau cod portocaliu până marţi dimineaţă. Vor mai cădea precipitaţii care vor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Turnover in commerce with vehicles and motorcycles drops 14.7 pct in first 4 months

Publicat:
Turnover in commerce with vehicles and motorcycles drops 14.7 pct in first 4 months

The volume of turnover in vehicle and motorcycle commerce has dropped as gross series by 14.7 pct in the first four months of the current year, compared to the similar period of 2019, the volume of turnover for market services rendered to the population also dropping by 25.4 pct, according to data published on Monday by the (INS).

Thus, in the mentioned period, the volume of turnover in the retail and wholesale, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, recorded a drop of 14.7 pct, following drops recorded in the sale of vehicles (-20…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romgaz, net profit up by 5.5pct in Q1 2020

20:58, 15.05.2020 - The Romgaz Group recorded a net profit of 571.9 million lei in the first quarter of 2020, up 5.54pct compared to the same period of the previous year, Romgaz reported on Friday.The turnover posted decreased by 16.51pct in the same period, to 1.430 billion lei. Natural gas production…

Romania's industrial turnover, down 0.1pct, Q1 2020 (statistics)

10:42, 13.05.2020 - Romania's industrial turnover decreased by 0.1% in the first three months of 2020, y-o-y, as a result of the decrease of activities in the extractive industry, the data released by National Statistics Institute (INS) on Wednesday informs. According to the statistics, between 1 January and 21 March…

Turnover of retail trade up 9.4pct in Q1

10:52, 06.05.2020 - The volume of turnover for retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first three months of this year, compared to the same period last year, both as gross series and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality by 9.4pct and 7.5pct, respectively,…

Romania's primary energy resources, down 2pct, electricity resources, up 2.1pct, Jan.-Feb. 2020

10:35, 13.04.2020 - Romania's primary energy resources decreased by 2%, in the first two months of 2020, while electricity resources were up 2.1%, y-o-y, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Monday. The main primary energy resources January 1 - February 29, 2020 totalled 5.746 million…

Number of newly suspended employment contracts drops for the first time this month

15:37, 10.04.2020 - For the first time in the past two weeks, the total number suspended employment contracts registered a decrease on Friday compared to the previous day, according to the data published by the Labour and Social Protection Ministry (MMPS) on Monday.The MMPS started to publish daily, as of 30…

Number of companies running on foreign capital drops 4.6pct in first 2 months of 2020

17:28, 06.04.2020 - The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital decreased by 4.6 percent in the first two months of 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 892 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC). The 892 new companies had a registered…

Budget deficit sees 8.3 billion lei, i. e. 0.73 pct of GDP in first two months of 2020

20:37, 27.03.2020 - The consolidated general budget execution on the two months of 2020 ended with a 8.3 billion lei deficit, id est 0.73 pct of the gross domestic product, on Friday informs the Public Finance Ministry. (1 euro = 4.8332 lei) In the similar period of 2019, the consolidated general budget execution…

Online transactions up 25 pct, median value of orders up 22 pct in this period (MerchantPro)

16:27, 26.03.2020 - The number of online transactions grew by 25 pct last week, while the median value of orders placed increased by 22 pct against the same period of 2019, according to a statistics released Thursday by MerchantPro platform. At the level of the first three weeks of March, an increase of 18 pct was recorded…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 16°C | 23°C
Iasi 15°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 24°C
Timisoara 16°C | 22°C
Constanta 17°C | 23°C
Brasov 13°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 iunie 2020
USD 4.2713
EUR 4.834
CHF 4.5104
GBP 5.3957
CAD 3.1542
XAU 237.993
JPY 3.9734
CNY 0.6035
AED 1.1628
AUD 2.9459
MDL 0.2468
BGN 2.4716

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec