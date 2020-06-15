Turnover in commerce with vehicles and motorcycles drops 14.7 pct in first 4 months The volume of turnover in vehicle and motorcycle commerce has dropped as gross series by 14.7 pct in the first four months of the current year, compared to the similar period of 2019, the volume of turnover for market services rendered to the population also dropping by 25.4 pct, according to data published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). Thus, in the mentioned period, the volume of turnover in the retail and wholesale, maintenance and repair of vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, recorded a drop of 14.7 pct, following drops recorded in the sale of vehicles (-20… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

