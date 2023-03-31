Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership after Hungary’s legislature approved a […] The post Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

