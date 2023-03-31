Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

Stiri Recomandate

Numărul mediu de pensionari a scăzut anul trecut cu 75.000 de persoane; pensia medie lunară a ajuns la 1.855 de lei

Numărul mediu de pensionari a fost de 5,004 milioane de persoane în 2022, în scădere cu 75.000 de persoane faţă de anul precedent, în timp ce pensia medie lunară a… [citeste mai departe]

Interviu cu argeşeanul Bogdan Veselovski, călător în toată lumea cu „ia-mă, nene”: „N-am ezitat niciodată să spun de unde vin”

Știți vorba „ai trăit atât de multe încât ai putea scrie o carte”? Argeșeanul Bogdan Veselovski, om și călător, cum… [citeste mai departe]

Una din zece persoane din Franța este imigrantă – Studiu

În Franța, în 2021, șapte milioane de locuitori, adică peste zece la sută din întreaga populație, erau de origine migrantă. Aceste cifre au fost comunicate joi de Institutul Național de Statistică și Studii Economice (INSEE) din Franța. În 2021, Franța avea șapte milioane de imigranți,… [citeste mai departe]

Testul de inteligență și atenție pe care 5% din oameni îl trec. Doar geniile găsesc răspunsul

În acest material îți prezentăm un test de inteligență și atenție extrem de solicitant, o adevărată capcană pentru marea majoritate a persoanelor care sunt puse să-l rezolve.Privește cu atenție imaginea… [citeste mai departe]

Cultura digitală, comunicarea și traductologia sunt dezbătute în cadrul une conferințe la Universitatea Politehnica Timișoara/FOTO

Centrul de Conferințe UPT găzduiește în aceste zile conferința Comunicare Profesională și Traductologie – Professional Communication… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Crețiu, șeful Direcției Servicii Publice din Primăria Bistrița părăsește direcția pe care a condus-o decenii

Ioan Crețiu, unul dintre cei mai longevivi angajați ai Primăriei Bistrița și șeful Direcției Servicii Publice, părăsește direcția pe care a condus-o, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme cu locomotivele CFR Călători

Sunt din nou probleme, în această dimineaţă, cu locomotivele CFR Călători. Trenul de lung parcurs Vatra Dornei – Bucureşti a ajuns în Gara de Nord din Capitală cu trei ore întârziere, după ce locomotiva s-a stricat în zona staţiei Sihlea, în judeţul Vrancea. Întârziere de două ore şi jumătate, tot din cauza defectării locomotivei,… [citeste mai departe]

Tipul de concediu care este luat în considerare la stabilirea pensiei: toți angajații trebuie să știe asta

Mai multe tipuri de concedii sunt luate în considerare atunci când ni se calculează dosarul de pensie. Concediile de odihnă, de incapacitate temporară de muncă din cauza unor accidente… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Victoria Viișoara joacă în etapa de sâmbătă 1 aprilie, în deplasare, cu Academia de Fotbal Florești!

Sâmbătă, 1 aprilie 2023, în cadrul etapei a XIX-a, Victoria Viișoara va juca în deplasare pe terenul celor de la Academia de Fotbal Florești. Echipa antrenată… [citeste mai departe]


Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

Publicat:
Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership after Hungary’s legislature approved a […] The post Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

