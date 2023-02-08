Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO: Erdogan vizitează zona cutremurului din Turcia

VIDEO: Erdogan vizitează zona cutremurului din Turcia

Supraviețuitorii au plâns, au așteptat vești și au căutat cadavrele în morgi improvizate miercuri, în timp ce bilanțul cutremurului care a lovit Turcia și nordul Siriei a trecut de 11.000 de morți. Președintele Tayyip Erdogan a vizitat zona, în timp ce presiunea crește în ceea ce privește răspunsul…

O JUMĂTATE DE ADEVĂR ESTE MAI REA DECÂT O MINCIUNĂ; 3 FEBRUARIE 2009 NU PUTEA EXISTA FĂRĂ 2 IUNIE 1997

O JUMĂTATE DE ADEVĂR ESTE MAI REA DECÂT O MINCIUNĂ; 3 FEBRUARIE 2009 NU PUTEA EXISTA FĂRĂ 2 IUNIE 1997

„Ziua în care România a obţinut 9.700 de kilometri pătraţi din platoul continental al Mării Negre". Iată titlul cu care un cotidian central mai lansează o minciună sub forma unei jumătăți…

Un traficant de droguri a fost reținut în urma unor percheziții la Lipova

Un traficant de droguri a fost reținut în urma unor percheziții la Lipova

Inspectoratul de Poliție a Județului Arad informează că în perioada 20 ianuarie – 6 februarie, polițișții Serviciului de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Arad, împreună cu... The post Un traficant de droguri a fost reținut în urma unor percheziții…

Top 3 alimente pe care nutriționiștii nu le recomandă deloc. Românii le consumă des, din păcate

Top 3 alimente pe care nutriționiștii nu le recomandă deloc. Românii le consumă des, din păcate

Oamenii pot comite anumite greșeli, atunci când apelează la tot felul de trucuri și consumă tot felul de alimente, pentru a încerca să-și păstreze silueta. Specialiștii în nutriție atrag atenția asupra…

ONU: Superbacteriile rezistente la medicamente se înmulțesc din cauza poluării

ONU: Superbacteriile rezistente la medicamente se înmulțesc din cauza poluării

Superbacteriile rezistente la medicamente ar putea ucide 10 milioane de persoane anual, până în 2050, avertizează Organizația Națiunilor Unite. Potrivit ONU, a reduce poluarea din sectoarele farmaceutice și agricol este esențial pentru a…

Republica Moldova se poate mândri cu faptul că are mai mulți doctori la 100 de mii de locuitori față de media Uniunii Europene

Republica Moldova se poate mândri cu faptul că are mai mulți doctori la 100 de mii de locuitori față de media Uniunii Europene

O delegaţia a Uniunii Europene venită la Chişinău consideră că, conform mai multor indicatori, Republica Moldova se află chiar într-o poziţie…

Romanias rescue teams dispatched to Turkey increase to 120 people, seven utility dogs

Romanias rescue teams dispatched to Turkey increase to 120 people, seven utility dogs

The search and rescue teams dispatched by Romania to Turkey in the aftermath of two major earthquakes in Turkey two days ago have increased to almost 120 people and are made up of emergency management specialists, healthcare workers…

Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday admitted there were problems with his government's initial response to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams, according to Reuters. Erdogan,…

Primarul Tiberiu Zelencz trage de mânecă Supercom: Prețurile au crescut nejustificat!

Primarul Tiberiu Zelencz trage de mânecă Supercom: Prețurile au crescut nejustificat!

Primarul comunei Mica, Tiberiu Zelencz a declarat "război" societății Supercom, care a majorat excesiv prețul pentru serviciile de salubritate. "Datorită faptului că prețurile pentru serviciile de salubritate au crescut exagerat…

AU DUBLAT DOSARELE! Pițurcă, știai că de la EI ți se trage?

AU DUBLAT DOSARELE! Pițurcă, știai că de la EI ți se trage?

La apogeul campaniei de înscriere pentru șefia Direcției Naționale Anticorupție, "agheasma" de conducere actuală s-a împăunat cu cele 72 de dosare legate de pandemie trimise în judecată. Chiar la ședința de bilanț a DNA, procurorul șef Crin Bologa făcând pe justițiarul și…


Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

Publicat:
Turkish leader acknowledges problems with earthquake relief effort

on Wednesday admitted there were problems with his government's initial response to a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey amid anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams, according to Reuters. Erdogan, who contests an election in May, said on a visit to the disaster zone that operations were […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


