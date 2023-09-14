Turkey slams European Parliament for plea on Russia sanctions

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi mari pentru şoferii care nu poartă centura de siguranţă. Au fost instalate camere speciale, au anunţat autorităţile din Marea Britanie

Amenzi mari pentru şoferii care nu poartă centura de siguranţă. Au fost instalate camere speciale, au anunţat autorităţile din Marea Britanie

Legislația rutieră a fiecărui stat în parte se modifică de la an la an. În acest mod sunt adăugate, și posobil… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este magneziul esențial pentru organism

De ce este magneziul esențial pentru organism

Cu totii stim ca magneziul este esential pentru buna functionare a organismului nostru, insa cel mai adesea nu detinem mai multe informatii despre beneficiile magneziului pentru sanatatea noastra. Prin urmare, noi ne dorim sa schimbam asta, asa ca in randurile urmatoare ne-am propus sa iti oferim un articol… [citeste mai departe]

Cetățuia, prima mare lucrare de spații verzi după al Doilea Război Mondial: 700 case demolate, 2.000 de oameni strămutați pentru Perla Clujului

Cetățuia, prima mare lucrare de spații verzi după al Doilea Război Mondial: 700 case demolate, 2.000 de oameni strămutați pentru Perla Clujului

Prima mare lucrare de spații verzi de după cel de-al Doilea Război Mondial (8ha) a fost Parcul orășenesc… [citeste mai departe]

Sevrajul afișat de tatăl criminalului drogat

Sevrajul afișat de tatăl criminalului drogat

Mihai Pascu, tatăl drogatului care a provocat tragedia de la 2 Mai, a fost surprins de echipa Inquam Photo Agency în holul DIICOT, înainte de audierile din dosarul fiului său, râzând cu gura până la urechi. Tatăl tânărului care a omorât alți doi adolescenți cu mașina sa de lux a fost citat ca martor, în […]… [citeste mai departe]

SCJU Craiova nu mai are director medical

SCJU Craiova nu mai are director medical

Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă din Craiova nu mai are, la acest moment, director medical. Mandatul interimar al medicului Stelian Mogoantă a expirat, iar conducerea unităţii medicale spune că încă nu s-a stabilit cine îi va prelua funcţia. „În momentul de faţă, managerul a preluat atribuţiile postului, până la numirea… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Trăistariu, vandalizat de turiști, vrea să-și facă hotel

Mihai Trăistariu, vandalizat de turiști, vrea să-și facă hotel

Mihai Trăistariu are de plătit o grămadă de bani, la final de sezon estival. Turiștii cazați pe litoral în cele șase garsoniere ale sale au distrus locuințele, pur și simplu. Canapele distruse, arse cu țigara, băi devastate și bucătării lăsate într-o mizerie de nedescris.… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția de Drumuri, avertizată că pe podul de la Milișăuți au apărut fisuri importante

Direcția de Drumuri, avertizată că pe podul de la Milișăuți au apărut fisuri importante

Podul rutier de pe DN 2 H de la Milișăuți, aflat mai mult cu numele în șantier, pentru că de un an de zile lucrările sunt blocate, dă noi semne vizibile de degradare. Au apărut fisuri mai ales între rosturi, la îmbinări,… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă acțiune a polițiștilor și jandarmilor din Alba. Au fost constatate 127 de abateri de natură contravențională

O nouă acțiune a polițiștilor și jandarmilor din Alba. Au fost constatate 127 de abateri de natură contravențională

Ieri, 13 septembrie 2023, polițiștii și jandarmii din județul Alba au continuat acțiunile, în sistem integrat, pentru combaterea faptelor de natură penală… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ METEO – Posibile vijelii anunțate de meteorologi în orele următoare în județ

ALERTĂ METEO – Posibile vijelii anunțate de meteorologi în orele următoare în județ

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis un cod galben de instabilitate atmosferică care vizează partea de vest a țării, inclusiv județul Maramureș. Intervalul de valabilitate este 14 septembrie, ora 13 – 15 septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie agresată de fostul soț într-un centru comercial din Alba Iulia. Polițiștii au emis ordin de protecție

Femeie agresată de fostul soț într-un centru comercial din Alba Iulia. Polițiștii au emis ordin de protecție

Femeie agresată de fostul soț într-un centru comercial din Alba Iulia. Polițiștii au emis ordin de protecție Un bărbat de 46 de ani din Alba Iulia s-a ales cu ordin de protecție… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Turkey slams European Parliament for plea on Russia sanctions

Publicat:
Turkey slams European Parliament for plea on Russia sanctions

and the engaged in a new effort to revive the country’s stalled membership talks, Ankara criticized the ’s insistence on cooperation in enforcing sanctions against Russia, according to Bloomberg. Turkey is coming under increasing pressure from the EU and the US to join their campaign to punish Russia for its […] The post Turkey slams for plea on Russia sanctions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China slams EU over electric vehicle subsidy probe

10:50, 14.09.2023 - China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

UAE sees ties with West unbroken after invitation from BRICS

14:55, 28.08.2023 - Joining the BRICS bloc of emerging economies by the United Arab Emirates won’t come to the detriment of its ties with Western nations, a top UAE official said, amid concern that China and Russia are expanding the group to counterbalance US and European influence, according to Bloomberg. The UAE is looking…

Hungary, Turkey to consult on Sweden’s NATO entry bid this fall

11:20, 21.08.2023 - Hungary and Turkey will continue to coordinate their policy on Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, after the two nations’ leaders met, according to Bloomberg. Since the national legislatures in Budapest and Ankara are both in recess, the…

Finland to build EU’s largest stockpile for chemical and nuclear emergencies

14:21, 16.08.2023 - Finland will build up the largest strategic reserve of emergency supplies in the European Union after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an effort within the bloc to boost its crisis preparedness, according Bloomberg. The project, which received E242 million in funding from the European Commission,…

Erdogan links Sweden’s NATO membership to Turkey’s EU accession

15:50, 10.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, in an unexpected move, said on Monday the European Union should open the way for Ankara’s accession to the bloc before Turkey’s parliament approves Sweden‘s bid to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Turkey’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for…

Apple, Amazon come under scope of new EU antitrust rules

11:31, 04.07.2023 - A clutch of big tech firms including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have told the European Union they meet the requirements to be subject to the bloc’s landmark digital antitrust rules, which could have a major impact on how they operate, according to Bloomberg. The group includes Meta Platforms Inc.,…

Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

13:05, 23.06.2023 - Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The meeting, which will take place…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6329
EUR 4.9695
CHF 5.1855
GBP 5.7768
CAD 3.4229
XAU 283.98
JPY 3.1435
CNY 0.6367
AED 1.2613
AUD 2.9778
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5408

Urmareste stirile pe: