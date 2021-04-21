Stiri Recomandate

Tenis: Tsitsipas şi Rublev, în optimi la Barcelona (ATP)

Tenis: Tsitsipas şi Rublev, în optimi la Barcelona (ATP)

Jucătorii de tenis Stefanos Tsitsipas (Grecia, 5 ATP, favorit nr. 2) şi Andrei Rublev (Rusia, 7 ATP, favorit nr. 3) s-au calificat miercuri în optimile de finală ale turneului ATP 500 de la Barcelona, dotat cu premii în valoare totală de 1.565.480 euro. Tsitsipas a trecut lejer, în două… [citeste mai departe]

Se poate! Cofetăria timişoreană La Naomi a obţinut un grant european de peste 700 de mii de lei

Se poate! Cofetăria timişoreană La Naomi a obţinut un grant european de peste 700 de mii de lei

Cofetăria timişoreană La Naomi, denumită şi „Regina Prăjituilor”, a reuşit să obţină o finanţare printr-un proiect în valoare totală de 834.813 de lei, din care 725.925,00 lei grantul, în vederea menţinerii… [citeste mai departe]

Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr.  “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu, despre criza guvernamentală: Cîțu a devenit „Pisi-Cîțu”

Marcel Ciolacu, despre criza guvernamentală: Cîțu a devenit „Pisi-Cîțu”

Liderul PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a făcut un bilanț al problemelor cu care s-a confruntat țara noastră în pandemie şi trasează 5 urgențe pentru noul ministru al Sănătății, Ioana Mihăilă.... [citeste mai departe]

Delia, la fel ca Zannidache de la Survivor. Fanii au făcut legătura imediat

Delia, la fel ca Zannidache de la Survivor. Fanii au făcut legătura imediat

Nu există nimic ce internauții nu observă cu ochi de detectiv, nu-i așa? Fanii Deliei au făcut legătura imediat între celebra jurată de la iUmor și Zanni de la Survivor România. Ce legătură există între Delia și protejatul lui Alex Velea. Delia,… [citeste mai departe]

DSP face apel către cărăşeni să se vaccineze

DSP face apel către cărăşeni să se vaccineze

CARAŞ-SEVERIN – Apelul vine pe fondul ultimelor cifre raportate, potrivit cărora doar 18,01 la sută din locuitorii eligibili ai Banatului Montan s-au vaccinat de la debutul campaniei! Direcția de Sănătate Publică a județului Caraș-Severin a recurs la această cale, alăturându-se apelului lansat de prefectul… [citeste mai departe]

LOUIS XIII de Rémy Martin. Gândește cu un secol în avans (PUBLICITATE)

LOUIS XIII de Rémy Martin. Gândește cu un secol în avans (PUBLICITATE)

Fiecare decantor LOUIS XIII reprezintă realizarea de o viață a generații întregi de cellar masters. LOUIS XIII a fost creat de Paul-Émile Rémy Martin în 1874 și de atunci începând fiecare generație de master cellars a selectat cele mai fine eaux-de-vie… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Mărăcineni, reținut după un cumul de infracțiuni la regimul circulației

Tânăr din Mărăcineni, reținut după un cumul de infracțiuni la regimul circulației

Luni, 20 aprilie, poliţiştii rutieri din cadrul Secţiei de poliţie rurală Mărăcineni, aflându-se în executarea atribuţiilor de serviciu, au reținut un localnic în vârstă de 31 de ani pentru infracțiuni la regimul rutier. Șoferul… [citeste mai departe]

Ioana Mihăilă, ministrul Sănătății, taxa PNL drept „iresponsabil” la începutul crizei sanitare. Criticile la adresa lui Cîțu

Ioana Mihăilă, ministrul Sănătății, taxa PNL drept „iresponsabil” la începutul crizei sanitare. Criticile la adresa lui Cîțu

În urmă cu un an, Florin Cîțu renunța la mandatul de premier, pentru care era propus, și făcea un pas în lateral pentru Ludovic… [citeste mai departe]

Cei care dorm insuficient au risc mai mare de a face demenţă, arată un studiu britanic

Cei care dorm insuficient au risc mai mare de a face demenţă, arată un studiu britanic

Somnul de şase ore sau mai puţin pe noapte la vârste cuprinse între 50 şi 70 de ani este asociat cu un risc mai mare de demenţă. Sunt concluziile unui nou studiu realizat pe aproape 8.000 de adulţi din Marea Britanie, monitorizaţi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

Publicat:
Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

said on Wednesday that the of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr.  “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every year since 2016, will take place this year in […] The post Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU Commission approves Romania’s E500m support scheme for Covid-19

11:06, 16.04.2021 - The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna as Minister

13:35, 14.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

11:11, 25.03.2021 - Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

European Investment Bank Group to support Romania with E809 million

21:56, 18.03.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: Preparation for 2021 NATO summit

18:46, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

Minister of Culture Gheorghiu: Heritage buildings need prompt intervention

17:35, 04.03.2021 - The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 22 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 10°C | 22°C
Iasi 7°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 17°C
Timisoara 6°C | 21°C
Constanta 10°C | 18°C
Brasov 5°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.999,20 8.281.340,16
II (5/6) 9 18.740,71 -
III (4/6) 571 295,38 -
IV (3/6) 11.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.969.882,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1031
EUR 4.926
CHF 4.4735
GBP 5.7173
CAD 3.2582
XAU 234.721
JPY 3.7938
CNY 0.6313
AED 1.1171
AUD 3.1665
MDL 0.2271
BGN 2.5186

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec