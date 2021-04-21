Turkey, Poland, Romania to meet at an annual event

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission (EC) said on Thursday that it has approved Romania’s 500 million euro scheme to support companies operating in the field of tourism, accommodation and food services affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to seenews.com The EC approved the measure under the state aid temporary…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

- Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

- Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

- The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

- Uber is available in Craiova, a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …