Turismul în pandemie, date finale 2020: Sosirile turiștilor, la jumătate față de 2019. Dintre turiși, 93% au fost româniPublicat:
Sosirile turiștilor în România anului 2020 au fost de 6,3 milioane, în scadere cu 52,3% fata de anul 2019, au transmis miercuri reprezentanții Institutului Național de Statistica. Aproape 93% dintre turiști au fost români și doar 7% straini. Înnoptarile în anul 2020 au însumat 14,4 milioane, în scadere cu 51,6% fata de cele din anul 2019. Sosirea unui turist se înregistreaza când o persoana este înscrisa în registrul hotelului pentru a fi gazduita una sau mai multe nopti. Înnoptarea este intervalul de 24 ore, începând…
