- Sosirile in structurile de primire turistica cu functiuni de cazare au scazut in noiembrie 2020 cu 62,5%, iar innoptarile cu 64,7%, fata de noiembrie 2019, arata datele publicate miercuri de Institutul National de Statistica (INS). Numarul de sosiri ale turistilor in structurile de primire turistica…

- In intervalul 20.12.2020 (10:00) – 21.12.2020 (10:00) au fost raportate 87 decese (45 barbați și 42 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați in spitalele din Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrița-Nasaud, Botoșani, Braila, Brașov, Buzau, Cluj, Constanța, Dambovița, Gorj, Hunedoara,…

- Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 69,821 and in Cluj counties - 22,574, Iasi - 20,839, Prahova - 19,644, Timis - 19,637, Brasov - 19,602, according to the data reported, on Thursday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.…

