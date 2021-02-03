Stiri Recomandate

Sunt probleme cu distribuția vaccinurilor în România. Avionul plecat de la București pentru a distribui mii de doze la spitalele din țară a fost blocat pe Aeroportul…

Franța promite că până la finalul verii fiecare francez va dispune de vaccin împotriva coronavirusului. Declarația a fost făcută de președintele Emmanuel Macron într-un…

România va pierde 6,6 milioane de locuitori până în 2100. Scăderea naturală și emigrarea, principalele cauze. România va suferi o depopulare dramatică până în anul 2100.…

Apar noi studii despre vaccinul AstraZeneca care arată faptul că mărirea intervalului de timp dintre dozele administrate crește eficacitatea serului împotriva coronavirusului. Vaccinul anti-Covid-19 dezvoltat de AstraZeneca şi Universitatea…

Încep să vină facturile scumpe la energia electrică, a anunţat miercuri Asociaţia Energia Inteligentă, precizând…

Chitaristul Carmin Ionescu, fiul lui Marian Ionescu de la Direcția 5, riscă o pedeapsă de cinci ani de închisoare…

Administraţia Naţională pentru Siguranţa Traficului pe Autostrăzi a făcut solicitarea neobişnuită printr-o scrisoare oficială adresată tesla pe 13 ianuarie, afirmînd că a ajuns la concluzia preliminară că vehiculele…

Jeff Bezos (57 de ani), fondatorul Amazon, a anunțat că, în trimestrul al III-lea al anului, se retrage din funcția de CEO Amazon, arată un comunicat emis marți, 2 februarie, de către companie. Bezos va fi înlocuit ca CEO de Andy Jassy, relatează CNN, citat de Digi 24 . Jeff Bezos se retrage din funcția…

Universitatea din Pitești reconfirmă statutul de instituție competitivă în arealul universităților românești, europene și internaționale. Clasamentul Webometric 2021 este constituit pe analiza a trei indicatori: vizibilitate academică…


Turismul în pandemie, date finale 2020: Sosirile turiștilor, la jumătate față de 2019. Dintre turiși, 93% au fost români

Publicat:

Sosirile turiștilor în România anului 2020 au fost de 6,3 milioane, în scadere cu 52,3% fata de anul 2019, au transmis miercuri reprezentanții Institutului Național de Statistica. Aproape 93% dintre turiști au fost români și doar 7% straini. Înnoptarile în anul 2020 au însumat 14,4 milioane, în scadere cu 51,6% fata de cele din anul 2019. Sosirea unui turist se înregistreaza când o persoana este înscrisa în registrul hotelului pentru a fi gazduita una sau mai multe nopti. Înnoptarea este intervalul de 24 ore, începând…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…  

Sursa articol: hotnews.ro


