World No. 6 Garbine Muguruza to play Transylvania Open

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza confirmed her participation in the WTA 250 Transylvania Open taking place in Cluj-Napoca between October 25 - 31, the organizers of the tournament announced on Friday. Two-time Grand Slam champion and world. No 6 Garbine Muguruza received a wildcard for… [citeste mai departe]