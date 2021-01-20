Transport Minister Drula: The safest way to return to normal life is to get vaccinated

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna said on Wednesday that he got vaccinated because it is the "only" solution by which we can overcome this pandemic and stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective, according to AGERPRES. "I got vaccinated because I think it is the only way we…

- Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Wednesday that he let him get vaccinated with confidence in science, as vaccination is the only way to get rid of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES. "I let myself get vaccinated with a sense of trust, confidence…

- Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated, that he was convinced only through vaccination can this stage of the pandemic be overcome and all of us will be able to return to a normal life, according to…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc told a Wednesday's press conference that the start of the year will be under the sign of social conflict, because a governing coalition was established without taking into account the vote of Romanians. "As we anticipated at the end of last year,…

- COVID-19 vaccination campaign coordinator Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that people who do not have identity documents can also be vaccinated. "People without a piece of identification cannot register with the platform. They can go to the social assistance department of the town halls, they…

- The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 17,846 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that Buzau social-democrat MP Sebastian Radu "lost the fight with this treacherous virus", according to AGERPRES. "I received one of the most painful news this morning. My good friend and colleague Sebastian Radu…

- The Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, on Wednesday announced that, in the first 10 months of the year, the crime level decreased in Romania by 11pct, while the Ministry of Interior seized drugs worth 100 million euros, according to AGERPRES.Vela presented, in a press statement at the Ministry's…