Transport Minister Drula: The safest way to return to normal life is to get vaccinated

Marius Postelnicescu s-a externat. „Durează recuperarea. Am slăbit foarte mult”

Marius Postelnicescu, liderul PNL Pitești, s-a externat de la un spital din București și se află acasă. Încă din luna decembrie 2020, directorul adjunct la Apele Române (schimbat de câteva zile din funcție), se afla internat cu COVID-19… [citeste mai departe]

Nerespectarea măsurilor anti-Covid19 i-a costat pe arădeni. În total, amenzi de 12.500 de lei

Comunicat. În ziua de 19 ianuarie 2021, sub autoritatea Instituției Prefectului Judeţului Arad, polițiștii arădeni, împreună cu jandarmii și polițiștii locali, au desfăşurat acţiuni de... [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţi ai spitalelor din Paris avertizează că răspândirea bolii s-ar putea accelera în următoarele luni

Răspândirea noului coronavirus în Franţa ar putea să se accelereze rapid în lunile următoare din cauza apariţiei unei variante mai contagioase, au avertizat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Elixirul tinereții ar putea deveni realitate - Descoperire de senzație făcută de cercetătorii chinezi

O echipă de oameni de ştiinţă din Beijing a dezvoltat o nouă terapie genică ce poate inversa unele dintre efectele îmbătrânirii la şoareci şi le poate extinde durata de viaţă, reuşită care… [citeste mai departe]

Câţi angajaţi din învăţământul preuniversitar argeşean vor să fie vaccinaţi anti-Covid

Ministerul Educației a făcut publice rezultatele primei etape de consultare, la nivelul zilei de 15 ianuarie, cu privire la disponibilitatea de vaccinare a personalului din învăţământ, cu precizarea că raportarea… [citeste mai departe]

Psihiatrul Gabriel Diaconu îl NIMICEȘTE pe Vlad Voiculescu: S-a COCOȚAT pe cadavre și suferință. Traficul de medicamente e o infracțiune

Medicul psihiatru Gabriel Diaconu îl atacă extrem de dur pe ministrul Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu. Diaconu spune că… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii unei comune din Timiș, chemați să plătească taxa de salubrizare din anul 2017. Cum s-a ajuns la această situație

Locuitorii comunei Cenad din județul Timiș sunt chemați să plătească taxa de salubrizare din anul 2017. Curtea de Conturi a stabilit că un funcționar… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape o mie de pachete cu produse de igienă personală vor fi distribuite în municipiul Suceava

Persoanele defavorizate din municipiul Suceava vor beneficia curând de pachete cu produse de igienă personală.Primăria municipiului Suceava a recepționat în data de 19.01.2020 un număr de 944 de cutii,… [citeste mai departe]

AS Roma a fost eliminată din competiției, după ce a pierdut cu 2-4 partida de pe teren propriu cu Spezia Calcio

Surpriză în optimile de finală ale Cupei Italiei de fotbal. AS Roma a fost eliminată din competiției, după ce a pierdut cu 2-4 partida de pe teren propriu cu Spezia Calcio.… [citeste mai departe]

Reacții naționale după ce un student de la UBB Cluj a murit înainte de un examen online

Alianța Națională a Organizațiilor Studențești din România (ANOSR) deplânge dispariția studentului clujean care a făcut infarct înaintea unui examen online.Cei de la ANOSR atrag atenția asupra lipsei unei strategii pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Transport Minister Drula: The safest way to return to normal life is to get vaccinated

of Transport, , on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated against COVID-19, that immunization is the safest way to restore normal life, according to AGERPRES.

"We have been fighting this SARS-CoV-2 virus for almost a year now, a virus that has affected our health system, put pressure on our hospitals, affected our economy. It also hit very hard the field that I manage, because without travel, without transportation, companies that have lost revenues are affected, and it affected us personally, our relatives, friends. And the safest way to overcome this period…

Tanczos Barna: I got vaccinated because it is only solution by which we can defeat pandemic

12:50, 20.01.2021 - Minister of Waters and Forestry Tanczos Barna said on Wednesday that he got vaccinated because it is the "only" solution by which we can overcome this pandemic and stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective, according to AGERPRES. "I got vaccinated because I think it is the only way we…

IntMin Bode: I got vaccinated with confidence as the only way to get rid of this pandemic

11:20, 20.01.2021 - Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Wednesday that he let him get vaccinated with confidence in science, as vaccination is the only way to get rid of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES. "I let myself get vaccinated with a sense of trust, confidence…

Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal life

11:15, 20.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated, that he was convinced only through vaccination can this stage of the pandemic be overcome and all of us will be able to return to a normal life, according to…

PSD senator Robert Cazanciuc: Start of year to be under sign of social conflict

21:30, 13.01.2021 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc told a Wednesday's press conference that the start of the year will be under the sign of social conflict, because a governing coalition was established without taking into account the vote of Romanians. "As we anticipated at the end of last year,…

People without id documents can be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:51, 12.01.2021 - COVID-19 vaccination campaign coordinator Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that people who do not have identity documents can also be vaccinated. "People without a piece of identification cannot register with the platform. They can go to the social assistance department of the town halls, they…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 17,846 people, immunized in last 24 hours, 76,400 in total

19:10, 07.01.2021 - The national committee for coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination informs that in the past 24 hours there were 17,846 people immunized with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, against the coronavirus, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Public Health, through the National Electronic…

Ciolacu announces PSD deputy loses fight with COVID

13:15, 09.12.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Wednesday that Buzau social-democrat MP Sebastian Radu "lost the fight with this treacherous virus", according to AGERPRES. "I received one of the most painful news this morning. My good friend and colleague Sebastian Radu…

IntMin Vela: In 10 months, crime level dropped by 11 per cent, we seized 100-million euro worth of drugs

12:50, 11.11.2020 - The Minister of Interior, Marcel Vela, on Wednesday announced that, in the first 10 months of the year, the crime level decreased in Romania by 11pct, while the Ministry of Interior seized drugs worth 100 million euros, according to AGERPRES.Vela presented, in a press statement at the Ministry's…


