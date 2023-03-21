Transelectrica, Polytechnic University - strategic partnership in research, innovation

Stiri Recomandate

Cine mai profită de voucherele de vacanță din sistemul privat

Proiectul de acordare a voucherelor de vacanţă şi celor 4,2 milioane de angajaţi din sectorul privat ar avea un impact bugetar de aproximativ 6 miliarde de lei, respectiv 0,42% din PIB, afirmă liderul grupului PSD din Senat, Radu Oprea. Totuși, acest efort va deveni o investiţie… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, ipostază incredibilă. Ce i-a cerut şoferului să facă în timp ce se plimbau prin oraş

Simona Halep a fost fotografiată recent într-o ipostază surprinzătoare. Sportiva, care este încă suspendată din pricina acuzațiilor de dopaj, a plecat din București, însă înainte de a părăsi… [citeste mai departe]

Când nu se consumă oțet în Postul Paștelui. Greșeala pe care o fac mulți români

Postul Mare este cel mai lung și cel mai aspru dintre cele patru posturi ale Bisericii Ortodoxe. Credincioșii respectă o mulțime de obiceiuri legate de această sărbătoare, printre care se numără și abținerea de la anumite alimente.… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal al europarlamentarilor. Comisiei Europene nu-i pasă de canalul Bâstroe

Sfidarea ucrainenilor la adresa României are o bază. Comisia Europeană le-a dat aprobarea tacită să facă orice pentru a-și scoate cerealele din țară, indiferent de consecințe. Europarlamentarul Carmen Avram ne spune că, la nivelul Comisiei Europene,… [citeste mai departe]

Curtea Constituțională, sesizată pe legea prin care personalul ANI primește spor de până la 25%

Parlamentarii USR și Forța Dreptei au sesizat Curtea Constituțională pe legea prin care personalul ANI primește spor de până la 25% pentru suprasolicitare neuropsihică, adoptată săptămâna trecută. Semnatarii… [citeste mai departe]

În atenția călătorilor! De marți, troleibuzul de pe linia 35 are o stație nouă FOTO

Începând de marți, 21 martie, troleibuzul de pe linia 35, poate fi așteptat într-o stație nouă, anunță Regia Transport Electric Chișinău.  Este vorba de stația ”strada Lech Kaczynski”, situată pe Drumul Vuutor 36/1.  Astfel,… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Ucraina - Xi Jinping trebuie să dialogheze în mod direct cu Volodimir Zelenski (Jens Stoltenberg)

China trebuie să dialogheze ''în mod direct'' cu preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski dacă vrea ca planul său de pace să fie luat în serios, a susţinut marţi secretarul… [citeste mai departe]

Cursă în trei pentru șefia AEP: Cristian Preda a trecut testul deputaților juriști

Comisiile juridice ale Camerei Deputaţilor şi Senatului au dat aviz favorabil, marţi, cu majoritate de voturi, pentru candidatura la preşedinţia Autorităţii Electorale Permanente (AEP) a lui Cristian Preda, propus pentru această… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Japoniei a vizitat orașul Bucha: „Simt o mare furie din cauza atrocităților comise aici”

În timpul vizitei sale-surpriză în Ucraina, premierul japonez Fumio Kishida a vizitat orașul Bucha din regiunea Kiev, devenit un simbol al brutalității ocupanților ruși, relatează Reuters. Kishida… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele CJ Vrancea reprezintă delegaţia României la Congresul Puterilor Locale şi Regionale din Europa, la Strasbourg

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Vrancea, Cătălin Toma, reprezintă delegaţia României la la Congresul Puterilor Locale şi Regionale din Europa, care… [citeste mai departe]


Transelectrica, Polytechnic University - strategic partnership in research, innovation

Publicat:
Transelectrica, Polytechnic University - strategic partnership in research, innovation

A strategic partnership in the field of research and innovation was signed on Tuesday between Transelectrica National Energy Transport Company and Bucharest Polytechnic University (UPB), with the aim of increasing the quality of education and training, for to facilitate the transition of students and graduates on the labour market.

According to a press release sent to AGERRES, the two institutions are consolidating the collaboration agreement regarding the technological future of the Romanian energy sector.

IGPF: Almost 70,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom approximately 7,600 Ukrainians

11:10, 17.03.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 69,634 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,608 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 144,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

Three lorries with waste from Poland, the Netherlands, Switzerland sent back to shipping companies

13:51, 16.03.2023 - Three lorries loaded with various types of waste, coming from Poland, the Netherlands and Switzerland, were blocked from entering Romania through the border crossing points of Nadlac II and Bors II, and the Romanian authorities have ordered them to return to the respective countries.According to…

IGPF: 66,500 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 6,700 Ukrainians

10:56, 15.03.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 66,500 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 6,737 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 137,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

REDI Economic Development, Patria Credit IFN sign funding agreement for Romany entrepreneurs

16:15, 14.03.2023 - REDI Economic Development and Patria Credit non-bank financial institution (IFN) have signed a local partnership for the funding and inclusion of Romany entrepreneurs, mainly farmers, from small rural communities of Romania, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.Under this partnership,…

Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

16:15, 14.03.2023 - Customs inspectors within the Siret Border Customs Office - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have recently seized 22,000 cigarettes, worth approximately 24,560 RON.According to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the quantity of seized cigarettes was…

Ministry of Transport on trilateral meeting in Ismail: Ukrainian side commits to stop any type of dredging

19:51, 07.03.2023 - The Ukrainian side has undertaken to stop any type of dredging and have given assurances that, in the next period, the necessary steps will be taken to obtain the acceptance of the Ukrainian Naval Forces for the representatives of the Romanian side to enter and carry out measurements on the Chilia…

Burduja: From July, civil servants still requesting ring binders will face disciplinary investigation

18:20, 13.01.2023 - Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja said in Alba Iulia on Friday that from July the civil servants who ask citizens to produce hard copies of documents issued by Romanian state institutions or ring binders will face disciplinary investigation, told Agerpres.…

Romanian climber Ahritculesei arrives at Antarctica research base en route to Mount Sidley

18:21, 10.01.2023 - Romanian climber Adrian Ahritculesei has arrived at a research base in Antarctica on his way to Mount Sidley, as the young man of Petrosani has set his mind on completing a Volcanic Seven Summits climb and thus become the first Romanian man ever to achieve such a performance, his manager Stefan Adrian…


