Transelectrica, Polytechnic University - strategic partnership in research, innovation A strategic partnership in the field of research and innovation was signed on Tuesday between Transelectrica National Energy Transport Company and Bucharest Polytechnic University (UPB), with the aim of increasing the quality of education and training, for to facilitate the transition of students and graduates on the labour market. According to a press release sent to AGERRES, the two institutions are consolidating the collaboration agreement regarding the technological future of the Romanian energy sector. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook … Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Thursday, a number of 69,634 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,608 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 144,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

- Three lorries loaded with various types of waste, coming from Poland, the Netherlands and Switzerland, were blocked from entering Romania through the border crossing points of Nadlac II and Bors II, and the Romanian authorities have ordered them to return to the respective countries.According to…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 66,500 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 6,737 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 137,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

- REDI Economic Development and Patria Credit non-bank financial institution (IFN) have signed a local partnership for the funding and inclusion of Romany entrepreneurs, mainly farmers, from small rural communities of Romania, according to a press statement released on Tuesday.Under this partnership,…

- Customs inspectors within the Siret Border Customs Office - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have recently seized 22,000 cigarettes, worth approximately 24,560 RON.According to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the quantity of seized cigarettes was…

- The Ukrainian side has undertaken to stop any type of dredging and have given assurances that, in the next period, the necessary steps will be taken to obtain the acceptance of the Ukrainian Naval Forces for the representatives of the Romanian side to enter and carry out measurements on the Chilia…

- Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja said in Alba Iulia on Friday that from July the civil servants who ask citizens to produce hard copies of documents issued by Romanian state institutions or ring binders will face disciplinary investigation, told Agerpres.…

- Romanian climber Adrian Ahritculesei has arrived at a research base in Antarctica on his way to Mount Sidley, as the young man of Petrosani has set his mind on completing a Volcanic Seven Summits climb and thus become the first Romanian man ever to achieve such a performance, his manager Stefan Adrian…