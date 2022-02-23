Transelectrica and EIB to work together to accelerate investment in Romania Transelectrica and the European Investment Bank (EIB) will intensify their cooperation in order to consolidate and speed up investments in the Romanian electricity network, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

