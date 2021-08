Over 140 houses, outbuildings and wells affected by floods in Brasov

A number of 143 houses, 78 outbuildings, including cellars, 14 economic objectives, 1.8 km of streets and 32 wells were affected by floods following the rains of the last 24 hours, in the Stupini district of Brasov, the representatives of Brasov City Hall informed… [citeste mai departe]