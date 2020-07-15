Traffic temporarily stalled at Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point due to protest on Bulgarian side

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Wednesday that European funds must become an "essential pillar" of the country's development, and Romania is no longer allowed to miss any financing and development opportunities. "European funds must become an essential pillar of our development. Romania is no…

- A number of 64 Romanian nationals arrived in the country on Wednesday from France, as a result of the steps taken by Romanian officials to repatriate those affected by restrictive air travel measures ordered to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said Thursday in a press…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that Romania will benefit in the next interval of an amount between 3 and 5 billion euros from the EU, as a result of the approval by the Council of the EU of regulation on the implementation of the SURE programme. "The Council of the European Union…

- A number of 196 of new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded in Romania since the last update, the total number of cases thus reaching 17,387, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.Of the people who tested positive, 10,356 were…

- Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 3,035 and Bucharest City - 1,410, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.According to the source, there are as many as 14,107 people infected with…

- Premierul Pedro Sanchez a precizat ca Guvernul va distribui sase milioane de masti, in principal in statiile de transport in comun si va oferi autoritatilor locale inca 7 milioane de masti de protectie. Adultii din Spania au putut face exercitii in exterior, sambata, pentru prima oara dupa…

- Marian Oprișan, președintele Uniunii Naționale a Consiliilor Județene din Romania (UNCJR) și al Consiliului Județean Vrancea, a remis joi un comunicat de presa, in care arata ca propaganda PNL este din ce in ce mai agresiva și mai sfidatoare la regulile minimale de bun simț și deontologie jurnalistica.…

- Another 9 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking Romania's death toll to 507, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.The latest fatalities are six women and three men, aged between 32 and 83.