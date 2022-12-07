Trade between Romania, United Arab Emirates amount to 375 million dollars, in 9 months

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased by almost 20%, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded a 14 million US dollars grant to support RoPower Nuclear SA (RoPower), the Project Company for the development of small modular reactors (SMR), recently established by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power&Gas, told Agerpres.

The trend of increasing trade exchanges continued in the first seven months of 2022, with the total volume of bilateral trade reaching, on July 31, the value of 1.5 billion US dollars, an increase of 30.5% compared to the same period last year, say the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and…

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest, together with Lifestyle Check IN from Split, is organizing the Romania-Croatia Business Forum on Thursday, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, told Agerpres.

Romania's new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms by 18.9pct in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the similar period of last year, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed.

Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance in the first eight months of 2022 widened by 7.381 billion euros, to 22 billion euros, as exports rose by 25.1%, and imports increased by 31%, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

The value of trade between Romania and the USA reached 5.4 billion dollars last year, compared to 2.4 billion dollars in 2011, according to a study carried out by the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania, AmCham, presented on Wednesday in the U.S. - Romania Economic Forum, told Agerpres.

The fourth edition of the Sun Challenge, the only running competition in the downtown Vacaresti Natural Park, under the administration of the General City Hall of the Municipality of Bucharest, will take place on October 2, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.