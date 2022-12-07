Trade between Romania, United Arab Emirates amount to 375 million dollars, in 9 months

Trade between Romania, United Arab Emirates amount to 375 million dollars, in 9 monthsPublicat:
The total value of bilateral exchanges between Romania and the United Arab Emirates in nine months of this year was 375 million dollars, more than the total volume recorded in 2021, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Municipality of Bucharest (CCIB).
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
New orders in manufacturing industry up almost 20 pct, in first nine months (statistics)
11:30, 14.11.2022 - New orders in the manufacturing industry increased by almost 20%, in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
USTDA awards 14 million USD grant to RoPower, Nuclearelectrica's SMR Project Company
09:35, 28.10.2022 - The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded a 14 million US dollars grant to support RoPower Nuclear SA (RoPower), the Project Company for the development of small modular reactors (SMR), recently established by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power&Gas, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
Bilateral trade total amount with Ukraine up to 1.5 billion USD January through July
16:55, 24.10.2022 - The trend of increasing trade exchanges continued in the first seven months of 2022, with the total volume of bilateral trade reaching, on July 31, the value of 1.5 billion US dollars, an increase of 30.5% compared to the same period last year, say the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and…
Romania-Croatia Business Forum, on anniversary of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two states
08:40, 20.10.2022 - The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Bucharest, together with Lifestyle Check IN from Split, is organizing the Romania-Croatia Business Forum on Thursday, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…
Romania's new orders in manufacturing industry up 18.9pct, in first 8 months
10:26, 14.10.2022 - Romania's new orders in the manufacturing industry increased, in nominal terms by 18.9pct in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the similar period of last year, the data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
Romania's trade deficit widens by 7.381bl euros eight months into 2022
10:11, 10.10.2022 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance in the first eight months of 2022 widened by 7.381 billion euros, to 22 billion euros, as exports rose by 25.1%, and imports increased by 31%, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…
AmCham: Trade between Romania, USA has doubled in the last 10 years
13:05, 28.09.2022 - The value of trade between Romania and the USA reached 5.4 billion dollars last year, compared to 2.4 billion dollars in 2011, according to a study carried out by the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania, AmCham, presented on Wednesday in the U.S. - Romania Economic Forum, told Agerpres.…
Running competition Sun Challenge through Bucharest's Vacaresti Natural Park on October 2
14:50, 13.09.2022 - The fourth edition of the Sun Challenge, the only running competition in the downtown Vacaresti Natural Park, under the administration of the General City Hall of the Municipality of Bucharest, will take place on October 2, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai…