Trade between Romania, United Arab Emirates amount to 375 million dollars, in 9 months

Publicat:
Trade between Romania, United Arab Emirates amount to 375 million dollars, in 9 months

The total value of bilateral exchanges between Romania and the in nine months of this year was 375 million dollars, more than the total volume recorded in 2021, according to a press release from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Municipality of Bucharest (CCIB).

