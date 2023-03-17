Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank‘s decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank’s priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, according to Reuters.…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

- Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

- Cyprus is speaking to other European Union member states to shore up support for the shipping industry hit by sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday, according to Reuters. Cyprus has the third-largest shipping fleet in the EU after Malta and Greece. It has seen defections, or itself…

- More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

- Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

- European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

- Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…