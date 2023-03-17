Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law

Stiri Recomandate

Liderul PSD Suceava, senatorul Ioan Stan, va candida pentru un nou mandat la conducerea organizației județene

Liderul PSD Suceava, senatorul Ioan Stan, va candida pentru un nou mandat la conducerea organizației județene. Anunțul a fost făcut astăzi în cadrul unei conferințe de presă. Ioan… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Mutu înainte de marele meci cu CFR Cluj: „Începem cel mai greu dintre toate echipele”

Echipa de fotbal FC Rapid întâlneşte, duminică, de la ora 19:00, pe Stadion „Dr. Constantin Rădulescu” din Cluj-Napoca, formaţia CFR Cluj, într-o partidă contând pentru prima etapă a play-off-ului SuperLigii. [citeste mai departe]

21 martie: Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” sărbătorește Ziua Mondială a Marionetiștilor printr-o zi a porților deschise. Program

21 martie: Teatrul de Păpuși „Prichindel” sărbătorește Ziua Mondială a Marionetiștilor printr-o zi a porților deschise. Program… [citeste mai departe]

Autoturism distrus în totalitate după ce a luat foc la intrarea în Suceava dinspre Fălticeni (FOTO)

Un autoturism a luat foc la intrare în municipiul Suceava dinspre Fălticeni, informează ISU Suceava. Intervin pompierii militari ai Detașamentului Suceava cu o autospecială de stingere cu apă și… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Economiei alocă 4 milioane de euro pentru retehnologizarea salinei Cacica

 Ministerul Economiei alocă 4 milioane de euro pentru retehnologizarea salinei Cacica, din județul Suceava. Anunțul a fost făcut de ministrul Economiei, Florin Spătaru, în cadrul unei conferințe de presă susținută la sediul Camerei… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul anunță „o nouă eră” pentru relațiile dintre SUA și China. Declarația pe care o vor semna Putin și Xi

Preşedinţii Rusiei şi Chinei, Vladimir Putin, respectiv Xi Jinping vor semna, în cadrul vizitei şefului statului chinez săptămâna viitoare la Moscova, o declaraţie… [citeste mai departe]

MIPE lansează în consultare publică capitolul REPowerEU, ce va aduce României 1, 4 miliarde de euro pentru independenţa energetică

Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) lansează în consultare publică capitolul REPowerEU, care va aduce României… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin și Xi Jinping vor semna săptămâna viitoare, la Moscova, o declarație privind intrarea relațiilor ruso-chineze într-o nouă eră

Preşedinţii Rusiei şi Chinei vor semna în cadrul vizitei lui Xi Jinping la Moscova, săptămâna viitoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Echinocţiu de primăvară 2023. Fenomenul are loc înainte de trecerea la ora de vară

În fiecare an, primăvara începe în emisfera nordică la data de 19, 20 sau 21 martie. Acesta este momentul la care Soarele traversează ecuatorul ceresc, mergând de la sud la nord, iar această zi este numită echinocțiul de primăvară.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. „Rambo” ucrainean? Un vânător de munte se întoarce să-l lichideze pe soldatul rus care l-a împușcat în cap

O nouă înregistrare video apărută pe rețelele de socializare pare să arate că un soldat ucrainean a continuat să lupte după ce a fost împușcat în cap de… [citeste mai departe]


Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law

Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law

Tech giants will likely challenge a new law aimed at reining in their power with the first cases in a potential wave of litigation expected by year-end, one of the EU’s top judges said on Friday, according to Reuters. (DMA), which came into force in November, will classify online […] The post Top EU judge expects a wave of litigation from tech giants against new tech law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Rate hike signals strong confidence in European banks says ECB’s Villeroy

10:46, 17.03.2023 - The European Central Bank‘s decision to raise interest rates by half a point on Thursday reflects the central bank’s priority of fighting inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, according to Reuters.…

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support

13:51, 17.02.2023 - Cyprus is speaking to other European Union member states to shore up support for the shipping industry hit by sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday, according to Reuters. Cyprus has the third-largest shipping fleet in the EU after Malta and Greece. It has seen defections, or itself…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia

12:15, 26.01.2023 - European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

Russia denounces EU for granting Bosnia candidacy status

14:55, 23.12.2022 - Russia criticized the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries, according to Reuters. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member…


