Three people, company indicted for illegal dumping of hundreds of tonnes of waste

Stiri Recomandate

Marian Oprișan: Prin manipulări mincinoase, PNL vrea să pună mâna și pe Spitalul Județean!

Marian Oprișan: Prin manipulări mincinoase, PNL vrea să pună mâna și pe Spitalul Județean!

Președintele Consiliului Județean Vrancea, Marian Oprișan, a remis presei un comunicat în care se arată că PNL, de când „a ajuns ilegitim la putere, duce o politică împotriva românilor și a intereselor acestora… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Superproducția Disney-Pixar Tot înainte, din 6 Martie la Happy Cinema!

VIDEO: Superproducția Disney-Pixar Tot înainte, din 6 Martie la Happy Cinema!

Acțiunea filmului se petrece într-o suburbie populată de elfi, centauri, ciclopi, unicorni, spiriduși, dragoni și sirene, o lume din care magia a dispărut, iar tehnologia a pătruns în fiecare colțișor. Elfii se joacă jocuri video și ciclopii,… [citeste mai departe]

Un mare savant care luptă împotriva coronavirusului spune că epidemia NU va fi stopată printr-un vaccin, ci prin măsuri precum cele din China

Un mare savant care luptă împotriva coronavirusului spune că epidemia NU va fi stopată printr-un vaccin, ci prin măsuri precum cele din China

Epidemia de coronavirus va fi stopată prin măsuri de carantină în regiunile cele mai afectate, nu datorită unui… [citeste mai departe]

Alex Abagiu şi Radu au ajuns pe ultimul loc în cursa pentru ultima şansă! Culoarea ancorei i-a surprins pe toţi

Alex Abagiu şi Radu au ajuns pe ultimul loc în cursa pentru ultima şansă! Culoarea ancorei i-a surprins pe toţi

Alex Abagiu și Radu au terminat cursa pentru eliminare pe ultimul loc, riscând astfel o eliminare! Care a fost verdictul? Se pare că ancora a fost verde, astfel că cei… [citeste mai departe]

Victorie a la Pirus a Anei Birchall împotriva Liei Savonea la CCR: Fostul ministru a încălcat legea în cazul Caracal

Victorie a la Pirus a Anei Birchall împotriva Liei Savonea la CCR: Fostul ministru a încălcat legea în cazul Caracal

Curtea Constituţională a României a publicat motivarea deciziei prin care a stabilit, pe 22 ianuarie, că nu a existat conflict juridic de natură constituţională… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa Sideral Junior vrea să reînvie pop-rockul

Trupa Sideral Junior vrea să reînvie pop-rockul

Relansare trupei Sideral într-o nouă formulă trezeşte nostalgii vechilor membri. Aceştia îşi amintesc cu plăcere de vremea în care câştigau premiu după premiu la toate festivalurile de gen din ţară. Componenţii trupei Sideral Junior îşi propun să cal... [citeste mai departe]

PSD to hold congress on March 21

PSD to hold congress on March 21

The congress of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be held on March 21, the formation's acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday; he mentioned that county organization presidents will not be part of the team with which he will run for full party leader. "We will hold the congress on March 21. (...) The procedure will be the… [citeste mai departe]

Târgovişte: A început reabilitarea integrală a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II

Târgovişte: A început reabilitarea integrală a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II

Vremea favorabilă a permis municipalităşii să demareze programul de reabilitare a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II – parte a cartierului Matei Basarab, după „reţeta” deja cunoscută târgoviştenilor.… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Mărțișoare și flori pentru doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu

GALERIE FOTO: Mărțișoare și flori pentru doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu

Doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu au primit, luni, mărțișoare și flori, din partea primarului Iulian Nica. Bucuria primăverii a ajuns la Liceul Tehnologic „Al. I. Cuza”, Liceul Teoretic „Ioan Slavici”, Grădinița nr. 1, Grădinița Crucea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima fază din Liga I de baschet masculin s-a încheiat

Prima fază din Liga I de baschet masculin s-a încheiat

Petre Apostol Echipa de baschet masculin a CSM Ploieşti a încheiat sezonul regulat al Ligii I cu o victorie obţinută în derbiul local cu CSU Ploieşti, după ce a revenit de la un deficit de 15 puncte la pauza mare, scorul final fiind de 67-65 (10-15, 13-23, 27-16, 17-11). Meciul disputat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Three people, company indicted for illegal dumping of hundreds of tonnes of waste

Publicat:
Three people, company indicted for illegal dumping of hundreds of tonnes of waste

Prosecutors with the Prosecutor's Office of District 1 Court indicted three people and a company on Tuesday, because they dumped in the and buried in the soil of some gravel pits in Ilfov and hundreds of tonnes of waste, informs a release of the Prosecutor's Office. The illegal activity allegedly took place between 26.07.2019 - 22.10.2019, prosecutors say.

The prosecutors ordered a lien of up to the amount of 6,000,000 lei on the assets of the trading company and of the administrator, in order to repair the damage caused.

Police on Tuesday morning…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prosecutors investigating illegal shipment to Constanta of dozens of waste containers

20:25, 21.02.2020 - Teodor Nita, the prosecutor in charge with investigating the case of 16 waste containers unloaded on Thursday in the Port of Constanta from a Dutch vessel coming from the UK and declared in the shipping documents as carrying second-hand household items, said on Friday that this appears to be just…

Three-month interbank offered rate rises to 3.18 ppa

13:04, 28.01.2020 - Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR rose on Tuesday to 3.18 ppa, from 3.16 ppa, on Monday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). At the beginning of last year, the three-month ROBOR was 2.99 per year, and at the end of the year 2.18 pct. On the same day…

Economy Minister: Head of Oltenia Energy Complex, Sorin Boza, dismissed due to prejudice brought to company

12:48, 28.01.2020 - The Supervisory Board of the Oltenia Energy Complex decided to replace the director general of the company, Sorin Boza, due to the prejudice brought to the company and the fact that he was selected illegally, the Minister of Economy, Energy and the Business Environment, Virgil Popescu told AGERPRES…

Transport Minister Bode: From now on, company managers will be appointed based on competence criteria

21:33, 14.01.2020 - Managers of companies subordinated to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC) will be appointed based on competence criteria and on the true principles of corporate governance, the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, Lucian Bode, on Tuesday, told…

JusMin: Bogdan Licu - the only candidate selected for first deputy prosecutor general interview

20:34, 14.01.2020 - Interim general prosecutor Bogdan Licu is the only candidate selected for the interview for the office of first deputy general prosecutor, the Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday. According to the list published on the Website of the Ministry of Justice, Bogdan Licu will have his interview for…

Claudita Selavardeanu - released from ANRP vice president office; under DNA criminal prosecution

13:36, 25.12.2019 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban released Claudita Selavardeanu from the office of National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) vice president, against whom the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated a criminal prosecution procedure, as she is said to have allowed the access of some…

Justice Ministry: Eight people submitted their candidacy for Chief-Prosecutor of PICCJ

13:12, 24.12.2019 - Eight persons submitted their candidacies to become the next Chief Prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), the Ministry of Justice informed on Tuesday.  According to the same source, they are: Ionel Corbu, Florin-Daniel Casuneanu, Gabriela…

PNL to notify Parliament about taking responsibility for three bills

14:26, 09.12.2019 - Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday that the Executive Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL), at rule, decided at its meeting to notify Parliament on Tuesday about passing three bills by government taking responsibility for them before Parliament - justice legislation, repealing…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 04 martie 2020
Bucuresti 6°C | 21°C
Iasi 9°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 17°C
Timisoara 3°C | 11°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 4°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 8.199.947,52 -
II (5/6) 8 25.350,75 -
III (4/6) 601 337,44 -
IV (3/6) 12.232 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.972.519,52

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 martie 2020
USD 4.3263
EUR 4.8074
CHF 4.5138
GBP 5.5327
CAD 3.2398
XAU 222.434
JPY 4.0062
CNY 0.6199
AED 1.1779
AUD 2.84
MDL 0.2452
BGN 2.458

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec