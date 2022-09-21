Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, according to Reuters. Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed…

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar as reports of Ukraine retaking territory from Russia boosted sentiment while a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation, according to Bloomberg. The common currency jumped as much as 1.2%…

- Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

- Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…

- NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

- European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again, according to Reuters. “History is on the march,”…