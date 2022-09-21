Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoricPublicat:
President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders spoke after Putin mobilized more troops for […] The post Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
