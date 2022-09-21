Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

Stiri Recomandate

Israelul amenință Booking cu „un război diplomatic”. Ce a decis cabinetul primului ministru

Israelul amenință Booking cu „un război diplomatic”. Ce a decis cabinetul primului ministru

Israel a amenințat marți că va declanșa un „război diplomatic” împotriva Booking dacă firma olandeză de rezervări online de călătorii va adăuga un avertisment de securitate la anunțurile sale în Cisiordania… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății a lansat procesul de elaborare a Strategiei Naţionale pentru Combaterea Bolilor Cerebrovasculare

Ministrul Sănătății a lansat procesul de elaborare a Strategiei Naţionale pentru Combaterea Bolilor Cerebrovasculare

La Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie (UMF) "Iuliu Haţiegannu" din Cluj-Napoca a fost lansat, miercuri, procesul de elaborare a Strategiei Naţionale pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Forța Dreptei vrea anularea subvenției de la buget pentru partidele politice

Forța Dreptei vrea anularea subvenției de la buget pentru partidele politice

Deputatul partidului Forța Dreptei a inițiat un proiect legislativ care prevede eliminarea subvenției de la bugetul de stat pentru partidele politice: „Finanțarea activității partidelor politice să fie făcută exclusiv din resurse proprii sau private”.… [citeste mai departe]

Dorel lovește din nou în trafic: Un alt camion a rămas blocat în Pasajul Unirii

Dorel lovește din nou în trafic: Un alt camion a rămas blocat în Pasajul Unirii

Un șofer de camion nu a respectat limita de înălțime afișată la intrarea în Pasajul Unirii din Capitală, recent modernizat, și a intrat cu autoutilitara în pasaj, unde a rămas blocat, scrie gândul.ro. Incidentul vine după ce un alt șofer… [citeste mai departe]

Afacere de familie pe mal de Nistru. Povestea de succes a doi soți care promovează tradiţiile şi valorile neamului

Afacere de familie pe mal de Nistru. Povestea de succes a doi soți care promovează tradiţiile şi valorile neamului

Pandemia a închis multe afaceri, dar a lansat şi business-uri noi. Soţii Marina şi Radu Coşneanu au reuşit să-şi pună pe roate o companie, conceptul căreia l-au gândit… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii se pregătesc de mobilizare: Bărbații între 18 și 65 de ani nu mai au voie să iasă din țară

Rușii se pregătesc de mobilizare: Bărbații între 18 și 65 de ani nu mai au voie să iasă din țară

Rușii se pregătesc de mobilizare: Bărbații între 18 și 65 de ani nu mai au voie să iasă din țară Rușii se pregătesc de mobilizare: Bărbații între 18 și 65 de ani nu mai au voie să iasă din… [citeste mai departe]

Accesul în zonele strict protejate din Deltă va fi monitorizat prin balize video

Accesul în zonele strict protejate din Deltă va fi monitorizat prin balize video

Administraţia Rezervaţiei Biosferei Delta Dunării (ARBDD) Tulcea a depus spre finanţare un proiect prin care accesul pe apă în zonele strict protejate din rezervaţie va fi monitorizat video prin balize, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES, directoarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ninsori și viscol la munte. Trafic în condiţii de iarnă în Pasul Prislop din Munţii Rodnei

Ninsori și viscol la munte. Trafic în condiţii de iarnă în Pasul Prislop din Munţii Rodnei

Traficul rutier pe DN 18 în Pasul Prislop (1.400 de metri altitudine) din Munţii Pietrosul Rodnei decurge în condiţii de iarnă, iar drumarii au fost nevoiţi să intervină pentru a curăţa carosabilul, a informat,… [citeste mai departe]

Băut la volan, a provocat eveniment rutier

Băut la volan, a provocat eveniment rutier

La data de 20 septembrie a.c., un bărbat, de 54 de ani, din Bacău, în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe strada Constanței din localitate, a pierdut controlul asupra directiei de deplasare, a părăsit partea carosabilă, intrând în coliziune cu un copac. Bărbatul a fost testat cu aparatul etilometru rezultatul fiind… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Spitalul Clinic Bălți are un nou director interimar. Cine este Gheorghe Brînză

FOTO. Spitalul Clinic Bălți are un nou director interimar. Cine este Gheorghe Brînză

Ministra Sănătății, Ala Nemerenco, fiind aflată într-o vizită de lucru în nordul țării, a prezentat colectivului IMSP Spitalul Clinic Bălți noul director intermar al instituției, potrivit TVN . Potrivit sursei citate este vorba… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

Publicat:
Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders spoke after Putin mobilized more troops for […] The post Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up

13:05, 21.09.2022 - One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists, according to Reuters.  Putin’s announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed…

Putin orders partial Russian mobilization, warns West over nuclear blackmail

10:51, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

Euro jumps to three-week high on Ukraine gains, rates outlook

11:06, 12.09.2022 - The euro rose to a three-week high versus the dollar as reports of Ukraine retaking territory from Russia boosted sentiment while a European Central Bank policy maker said further interest-rate hikes will be needed to curb inflation, according to Bloomberg.  The common currency jumped as much as 1.2%…

Iran tests drones amid U.S. concern of possible supply to Russia

15:41, 24.08.2022 - Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days in latest fuel blow to Europe

12:01, 20.08.2022 - Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

‘Wind of change’ in Europe as path to EU opens for Ukraine

11:10, 23.06.2022 - European leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again, according to Reuters. “History is on the march,”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 19°C
Iasi 9°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 18°C
Constanta 11°C | 18°C
Brasov 7°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 septembrie 2022
USD 4.9764
EUR 4.9436
CHF 5.1663
GBP 5.6466
CAD 3.7239
XAU 267.897
JPY 3.4586
CNY 0.7065
AED 1.3549
AUD 3.3215
MDL 0.2549
BGN 2.5276

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec