Thousands of pilgrims participate in Calea Sfintilor procession

Thousands of pilgrims participate in Calea Sfintilor processionPublicat:
Several thousand believers arrived, Sunday evening at the Metropolitanate of Moldova and Bucovina to take part in the Calea Sfintilor pilgrimage, a procession in which the box with the relics of Saint Pious Paraskeva was carried through the streets of Iasi, told Agerpres.
