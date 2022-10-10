Thousands of pilgrims participate in Calea Sfintilor procession

Stiri Recomandate

„Aș mânca un indian”. Declarația șocantă a lui Jair Bolsonaro care s-a arătat dispus să comită canibalism s-a viralizat

Un clip video din 2016 în care președintele brazilian, Jair Bolsonaro, susține că ar fi capabil „să mănânce” o altă ființă umană s-a viralizat… [citeste mai departe]

Rețetă ușoară de pui în stil BBQ

Este ceva mai bun decât puiul la grătar? Nu și când este atât de ușor ca acesta – pur și simplu marinați puiul peste noapte într-o glazură lipicioasă, de soia și portocale și aruncați-l pe grătar. Ingrediente 6 pulpe de pui, de preferință crescute în aer liber6 aripioare de pui, de preferință crescute în aer liber Pentru marinată… [citeste mai departe]

Chestorul Dan Fătuloiu, fost șef al Poliției Române, a murit

Chestorul Dan Fătuloiu, fost șef al Poliției Române, a murit, duminică, în locuința sa din Pitești. Potrivit apropiaților, acesta nu a prezentat niciun semn al unei afecțiuni, însă inima sa a încetat să mai bată duminică după-amiază, relatează romaniatv.ro. Dan Valentin Fătuloiu… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Putin acuză de „atac terorist” la podul Crimeea: Ruși din afara țării ar fi ajutat serviciile secrete ucrainene

Vladimir Putin a vorbit pentru prima oară despre exploziile de la podul Kerci din Crimeea. Dictatorul rus a spus că distrugerea podului reprezintă… [citeste mai departe]

Anuala de arhitectură Oltenia – Muntenia 2021 a fost vernisată la Buftea

Unul dintre cele mai importante evenimente legate de domeniul arhitecturii este Anuala de arhitectură Oltenia – Muntenia (OM) – 2021. Concursul reunește lucrări de la cei mai buni arhitecți din Post-ul Anuala de arhitectură Oltenia – Muntenia 2021… [citeste mai departe]

Fața urâtă a lumii

10.10.2022. Răul a ieșit din nou din vizuina sa și s-a răspândit în lume. Săturat peste poate de „vechea ordine mondială”, săturat și de situația de a fi „președinte pe viață”, ambiționat de Fata Morgana a gloriei eterne și împins din spate de Scaraoțki, mărețul lider de la Nord a mușcat adânc din țara vecină. […] Articolul Fața urâtă a lumii apare prima dată… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo 10- 16 octombrie, în România: vreme de toamnă blândă. Zilele cu temperaturi scăzute și ploi

Prognoza meteo 10- 16 octombrie, în România: vreme de toamnă blândă. Zilele cu temperaturi scăzute și ploi Ne apropiem de jumătatea lunii octombrie iar vremea de toamnă blândă,… [citeste mai departe]

Producătorii francezi de alimente reduc producţia şi schimbă reţetele din cauza dublării preţurilor ouălor

Atât Uniunea Europeană, cât şi Statele Unite s-au confruntat în acest an cu una dintre cele mai grave crize de gripă aviară din toate timpurile, zeci de milioane de păsări… [citeste mai departe]

Ucrainenii atacă liniile de aprovizionare ale rușilor. Încolțit, Putin e pus în fața unor decizii majore

Explozia care a avariat serios părți ale podului rutier și feroviar dintre Crimeea anexată și Rusia continentală poate devansa cu câteva săptămâni deciziile strategice ale Kremlinului… [citeste mai departe]

10 octombrie – Astăzi este marcată ziua mondială împotriva pedepsei cu moartea

Considerată inumană și inutilă, pedeapsa capitală rămâne aplicată în ţări dictatoriale şi în unele democraţii cu pretenţii, precum SUA. La nivel mondial, zeci de țări și teritorii sunt adepte ale păstrării execuţiilor pentru diverse… [citeste mai departe]


Thousands of pilgrims participate in Calea Sfintilor procession

Publicat:
Thousands of pilgrims participate in Calea Sfintilor procession

Several thousand believers arrived, Sunday evening at the Metropolitanate of Moldova and Bucovina to take part in the pilgrimage, a procession in which the box with the relics of was carried through the streets of Iasi, told Agerpres.

No security risks in humanitarian hubs, Romania, better prepared to receiving refugees

13:15, 09.10.2022 - Romania is better prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, but there are currently no signals that there would be an increase in their number, secretary of state in the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat said on Sunday in northeastern Suceava. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

38pct of COVID cases recorded last week were in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi, Bihor

13:05, 28.09.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health informs that, over September 19 - 25, 38pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Bihor. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romania wins gold medal in women's eight (W8+) at World Rowing Championships in Racice

19:21, 25.09.2022 - Romania's women's eight (W8+) crew won the gold medals at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, in the last event held on Sunday in the competition in the Czech Republic. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Three hundred athletes from ten countries participate in European half marathon Giurgiu - Ruse

08:31, 25.09.2022 - Three hundred athletes from over ten countries have registered for the fifth edition of the European half marathon Free Spirit Run Giurgiu - Ruse, due on Sunday, on a distance of 15 kilometers. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

35.5pct of COVID cases in the past week recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Brasov

12:25, 14.09.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health informs that, in the week of September 5 - 11, 35.5pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Brasov. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

32.2 percent of COVID cases in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Constanta last week

12:36, 01.09.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of August 22 - 28, 32.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Constanta. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Record number of over 80 crews to kick off in classic and electric car rally

14:25, 12.08.2022 - A record number of over 80 crews, from five countries, will start on Saturday and Sunday, at this year's edition of classic and electric car rally, Transylvania Classic 2022, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Royal Castle of Savarsin attracts thousands of visitors every weekend

14:01, 27.07.2022 - The town of Savarsin will develop, in the coming years, as an important tourist attraction center in the west of the country due to the Royal Castle, which is visited by thousands of people every weekend, say the representatives of the Arad County Council (CJ). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…


