There is no data confirming existence of any Romanians who would support terrorist organisations in Turkey

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors detained four suspects, following searches conducted simultaneously in Germany, Turkey and Romania, at members of a criminal group that smuggled 580 migrants, a DIICOT press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs. …

- The voting process has ended in Australia, with almost 1,000 Romanians having participated in the ballot.According to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), 989 Romanians cast their ballots in the six polling stations opened in this country - in Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide,…

- The electoral process concluded at the polling station set up in Auckland, New Zealand, with 191 Romanians who voted, during the three days, for Romania's next President, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). The polling station in Auckland was the first to open in the Diaspora, on Friday,…

- Approximately 90,000 Romanian citizens have voted by 10:00 on Saturday, in the polling stations abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs. "Voting in the election for Romania's President continue on Saturday. At 10:00 (Romania's time) a number of 776 have already opened, with a total of…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation on Thursday with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, at the latter's request. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES, Aurescu "underscored Romania's commitment to continue and further develop the…

- Three Romanian citizens, of whom two minors, have been repatriated on Thursday from Libya, through the Republic of Tunisia and the Republic of Turkey, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES informed. The repatriation took place with the support of Romania's Embassy in Tunis,…

- The National Gas Transmission Company "Transgaz" SA and the limited liability company OOO "Gazprom Export" from the Russian Federation agreed to extend their agreement for the natural gas transmission on the Romanian territory by another three months, until December 31 2019. According to a report…

- The attack in Kabul targeted Romania's Embassy there and the Romanian employee who died to save the others was born in 1976 and was part of the security team of the diplomatic mission, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu said Tuesday."It is a tragic moment for Romania, mainly not only…