There is no data confirming existence of any Romanians who would support terrorist organisations in Turkey

Biciclist acroșat de un autoturism, pe E85, la intrare în Râmnicu Sărat

Biciclist acroșat de un autoturism, pe E85, la intrare în Râmnicu Sărat

Un biciclist a fost adus în comă la spital, vineri dimineață, după ce a fost fost victima unui accident rutier produs la intrarea în Râmnicu Sărat dinspre Focșani. Bărbatul care circula cu bicicleta pe marginea drumului european E85 a fost acoșat de… [citeste mai departe]

Black Friday. Oferte eMAG şi reduceri de la principalii retaileri

Black Friday. Oferte eMAG şi reduceri de la principalii retaileri

Companiile fac şi în acest an oferte generoase cu ocazia Black Friday 2019, cea mai cunoscută perioadă de reduceri din an, şi scot la vânzare televizoare, telefoane mobile, laptopuri, electrocasnice, mobilă, cărţi, produse naturiste, jucării pentru copii, parfumuri la… [citeste mai departe]

Analişti politici, despre acţiunile PDM, privind moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Sandu: Au făcut totul corect

Analişti politici, despre acţiunile PDM, privind moţiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Sandu: Au făcut totul corect

Din opoziţie, a devenit un jucător activ. Astfel comentează analistul politic Anatol Ţăranu acţiunile Partidului Democrat, care a votat moţiunea de cenzură… [citeste mai departe]

Niculae Bădălău l-a luat pe NU în brațe, întrebat dacă fiica lui a întrebat la CNAIR: N-am știut. Nici acum nu știu. Habar n-am

Niculae Bădălău l-a luat pe NU în brațe, întrebat dacă fiica lui a întrebat la CNAIR: N-am știut. Nici acum nu știu. Habar n-am

Social-democratul Niculae Bădălău a ”aflat” de la jurnaliștii B1 TV Radu Buzăianu și Răzvan Zamfir că fiica lui a lucrat la Compania… [citeste mai departe]

Prima ședință a Guvernului Chicu a fost anulată – Detalii

Prima ședință a Guvernului Chicu a fost anulată – Detalii

CHIȘINĂU, 15 nov - Sputnik. Că ședința Guvernului programată pentru astăzi, la ora 08:00, nu va avea loc a anunțat Direcţia Comunicare și Protocol al Guvernul Republicii Moldova. Responsabilii de la comunicare și protocol nu au precizat din ce motive a fost anulată ședința… [citeste mai departe]

Patru schelete umane, descoperite într-o carieră de lut din Cantemir. Zona a fost îngrădită

Patru schelete umane, descoperite într-o carieră de lut din Cantemir. Zona a fost îngrădită

Descoperire arheologică impresionantă la o carieră de lut din satul Gotești, raionul Cantemir. În timpul săpăturilor de rutină, un grup de muncitori a găsit, din întâmplare, patru schelete umane, la o adâncime… [citeste mai departe]

PREZIDENȚIALE ÎN NEAMȚ ”Azi votăm primarul. Îl votez, că avem primar bun!”

PREZIDENȚIALE ÎN NEAMȚ ”Azi votăm primarul. Îl votez, că avem primar bun!”

Duminica alegerilor, înainte de amiază. În stația din centrul comunei Borlești, un localnic se frământa, mai făcea semn la câte o mașină și scruta, îngrijorat, șoseaua pustie. Spune că se grăbește să ajungă la Piatra Neamț, la soția… [citeste mai departe]

Moldova, în presa internaţională. Subiectul învestirii Guvernului Chicu, relatat de agenţii de ştiri din România, Rusia, dar şi SUA

Moldova, în presa internaţională. Subiectul învestirii Guvernului Chicu, relatat de agenţii de ştiri din România, Rusia, dar şi SUA

Presa internaţională a fost ieri cu ochii pe Republica Moldova. Despre faptul că, la Chişinău a fost format şi votat un nou… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj secret: Peste 50% din populația României ar vota scoaterea PSD în afara legii

Sondaj secret: Peste 50% din populația României ar vota scoaterea PSD în afara legii

Sociologul Bruno Ștefan, președintele Biroului de Cercetări Sociale, a declarat la PSNews că în cazul în care președintele Klaus Iohannis ar face un referendum cu privire la scoaterea PSD în afara legii, mai… [citeste mai departe]

ACUZAȚII tari în Poiana lui Iocan: Povestea USR este vândută pe o pungă de arginți! / FACSIMIL

ACUZAȚII tari în Poiana lui Iocan: Povestea USR este vândută pe o pungă de arginți! / FACSIMIL

După aflarea rezultatului alegerilor din primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale, Andreea Talmazan, membru USR, a făcut următoarea postare pe grupul intern de comunicare al partidului, intitulat 'Poiana… [citeste mai departe]


There is no data confirming existence of any Romanians who would support terrorist organisations in Turkey

Publicat:
There is no data confirming existence of any Romanians who would support terrorist organisations in Turkey

There is no data confirming the existence of a Romanian citizen among the people detained or arrested on charges of supporting or belonging to a terrorist organisation in Turkey, a (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.  The MAE clarification comes after some "pieces of information surfaced the mass media regarding a possible repatriation from Turkey of a Romanian citizen, who is allegedly a member of the jihadist group." 

According to the quoted source, following the demarches carried out by Romania's Embassy in Ankara with the relevant…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


