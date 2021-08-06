The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

Stiri Recomandate

Horoscop 7 august 2021. Săgetătorii se consideră răniți de comportamentele anumitor persoane dragi

Horoscop 7 august 2021. Săgetătorii se consideră răniți de comportamentele anumitor persoane dragi

Horoscop 7 august 2021. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate. Află ce îți rezervă astrele pentru ziua de… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul rus Konstantin Kosaciov: Rusia, neliniștită de slăbiciunea echipei lui Biden

Senatorul rus Konstantin Kosaciov: Rusia, neliniștită de slăbiciunea echipei lui Biden

Mass-media a publicat discursurile președintelui Statelor Unite, Joe Biden, referitoare la Rusia. Unele dintre ele trezesc o adevărată confuzie – în special încercarea de a repeta teza ridicolă promovată de Barack Obama despre… [citeste mai departe]

Brandul sportiv al județului, la ceas aniversar. LA MULȚI ANI, FC ARGEȘ!

Brandul sportiv al județului, la ceas aniversar. LA MULȚI ANI, FC ARGEȘ!

Clubul FC Argeș sărbătorește 68 de ani de existență. Moment de sărbătoare pentru fotbalul argeşean. FC Argeş împlineşte astăzi 68 de ani de existenţă. Clubul a fost fondat în anul 1953 sub numele de Dinamo Piteşti, debutând în prima divizie în anul 1961.… [citeste mai departe]

Minifotbal Constanta: Arsenal Inel II, campioana pentru a doua stagiune la rand. Trei premii speciale pentru tunari“ (galerie foto)

Minifotbal Constanta: Arsenal Inel II, campioana pentru a doua stagiune la rand. Trei premii speciale pentru tunari“ (galerie foto)

In meciul decisiv pentru stabilirea campioanei, Arsenal Inel II a dispus de Squadra Viola. "Tunariildquo; au fost condusi cu 1 0 si 2… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimul episod din mini-serialul dedicat Jocurilor Olimpice, în seara aceasta la „Ploiești TV”. Realizatorul Marian Pușcaș va sta la povești cu un fost mare sportiv și antrenor din handbalul românesc și cu un jucător care a făcut carieră la echipa naționa

Ultimul episod din mini-serialul dedicat Jocurilor Olimpice, în seara aceasta la „Ploiești TV”. Realizatorul Marian Pușcaș va sta la povești cu un fost mare sportiv și antrenor din handbalul românesc și cu un jucător care a făcut carieră la echipa naționa

Peste… [citeste mai departe]

Italia continuă să lupte cu incendiile pe fondul temperaturilor ridicate. Furtunile lovesc în regiunile de nord

Italia continuă să lupte cu incendiile pe fondul temperaturilor ridicate. Furtunile lovesc în regiunile de nord

Italia continuă lupta cu incendiile de vegetaţie, a precizat vineri dimineaţă departamentul de pompieri în contextul în care meteorologii prognozează temperaturi extrem de… [citeste mai departe]

O colecţionară din Belgia a strâns 60.000 de cutii metalice vechi

O colecţionară din Belgia a strâns 60.000 de cutii metalice vechi

O colecţionară în vârstă de 83 de ani din Belgia a strâns, timp de 30 de ani, aproape 60.000 de cutii metalice din diferite colţuri ale lumii, relatează Reuters. Cutiile colorate, înghesuite până la tavan în jurul colecţionarei belgiene Yvette Dardenne, conţineau… [citeste mai departe]

Centru de vaccinare deschis la Vama Veche. Coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, Valeriu Gheorghiță, despre varianta Delta: Suntem într-o etapă de la transmitere sporadică la transmitere comunitară

Centru de vaccinare deschis la Vama Veche. Coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, Valeriu Gheorghiță, despre varianta Delta: Suntem într-o etapă de la transmitere sporadică la transmitere comunitară

Un… [citeste mai departe]

A doua înfrângere consecutivă pentru Unirea Constanţa în Liga a Doua

A doua înfrângere consecutivă pentru Unirea Constanţa în Liga a Doua

Unirea Constanţa a pierdut şi cel de-al doilea meci disputat în Liga a Doua. Elevii lui Ianis Zicu au primit joi vizita celor de la FC Hermannstadt, formaţie proaspăt retrogradată în cel de-al doilea eşalon.După o primă repriză echilibrată în care scorul… [citeste mai departe]

Manuel Riva lanseaza, alaturi de Robert Konstantin, piesa Back By Sunday

Manuel Riva lanseaza, alaturi de Robert Konstantin, piesa Back By Sunday

Pentru weekendurile care încep cu petreceri vineri și se termină abia duminică, avem piesa care descrie perfect acest traseu –  Back By Sunday – o colaborare între Manuel Riva și Robert Konstantin. Dacă decideți să ieșiți singuri în acest sfârșit de săptămână,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

Publicat:
The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government

of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by with 61 votes in the Republic of Moldova’s 101-seat […] The post of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…

Avertismentul meteorologilor: Vin furtuni puternice

10:45, 04.08.2021 - ANM a emis in aceasta dimineața o alerta privind fenomene meteo extreme. Vor fi ploi torențiale și vijelii. Sunt vizate jumatatea de sud a tarii, și jumatatea de est. Avertizarile sunt valabile in intervalul 4 august, ora 12.00 – 5 august, ora 06.00. “In intervalul mentionat, in Moldova, in cea mai…

NATO, EU join criticism of Iran after deadly tanker attack

17:20, 03.08.2021 - NATO and the European Union have added to Western criticism of Iran over a purported drone attack on a merchant ship in the Arabian Sea that killed two crewmen last week, urging Tehran to respect its international obligations, according to rferl.org.  The July 29 strike on the Mercer Street tanker killed…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania firmly supports aspirations of Moldova citizens who identify with President Sandu program

15:30, 23.07.2021 - Romania has supported firmly and continues to support the aspirations of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who identify with the ample reform program proposed by President Maia Sandu and which the new Government will take to completion, said, on Friday, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs,…

Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

13:00, 16.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that the Ministry of Finance (MFP) attracted 614.5 million lei and 59 million euros through three issues of government securities for the population (FIDELIS) ​​sold on the capital market and it is the fourth offer of government securities carried…

President Sandu’s party wins landslide victory in Moldova’s snap election

17:16, 12.07.2021 - President Maia Sandu’s Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) received a landslide of 52.45% of the votes in the general election in the Republic of Moldova on Sunday as preliminary results were shown on Monday, according to intellinews.com. The result gave the PAS robust majority support in parliament…

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

13:10, 04.06.2021 - European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

15:40, 28.05.2021 - The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 07 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 31°C
Iasi 14°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 29°C
Timisoara 17°C | 31°C
Constanta 20°C | 29°C
Brasov 12°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 05.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 244.170,00 3.844.700,80
II (5/6) 1 81.390,00 -
III (4/6) 188 432,92 -
IV (3/6) 3.763 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.120.370,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 august 2021
USD 4.1617
EUR 4.9145
CHF 4.5827
GBP 5.7886
CAD 3.326
XAU 240.654
JPY 3.7899
CNY 0.6434
AED 1.133
AUD 3.0763
MDL 0.2326
BGN 2.5127

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec