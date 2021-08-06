The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU governmentPublicat:
The Republic of Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president’s government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European Union and fight corruption, according to AP News. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in the Republic of Moldova’s 101-seat […] The post The Republic of Moldova’s parliament approves pro-EU government appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
