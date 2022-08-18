The chairman of the National Liberal Party: We concluded within coalition that we need to establish interministerial energy committee

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The explanations given by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor regarding Viktor Orban's speech in Baile Tusnad allow "the safeguarding of political stability and the functioning of the governing coalition", Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister…

- National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), in the ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there will be a meeting today of the leaders of the ruling coalition to discuss energy prices.

- Chairman of the Iasi chapter of the National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Alexandru Muraru on Thursday announced having officially notified the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) about a speech given by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Baile Tusnad in Romania.

- Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu stated on Monday that there was no discussion about a reshuffle within the National Liberal Party (PNL), stressing that this "is the prime minister's responsibility."

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the government will approve an anti-gouging emergency ordinance and asked the Energy and Finance Ministries to check how the current fuel prices have been established.

- Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Committee on Industries and Services Sandor Bende together with MP Oana Ozmen and Think Tank 360 organises today for the first time in Romania a debate on data science in energy.

- Romania is a powerful and respected ally within NATO, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Heroes' Day ceremony in Carol Park, in downtown Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca presented on Thursday the government's stocktaking report after six months in office, stating that "step by step" the targeted results are being achieved.