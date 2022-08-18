The chairman of the National Liberal Party: We concluded within coalition that we need to establish interministerial energy committee

Stiri Recomandate

Sanna Marin spune că ar accepta să facă un test antidrog

Șefa guvernului finlandez, Sanna Marin, a declarat, joi, că este dispusă să se supună unui test antidrog după ce a fost criticată în urma apariției pe rețelele sociale a unui clip video în care apare dansând împreună cu niște prieteni. Criticii prim-ministrei finlandeze o acuză că… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 176. Cel puțin 12 morți, între care un copil, după bombardamentele rusești la Harkov

Război în Ucraina, ziua 176. Serghei Aksjonov, guvernatorul rus al regiunii Crimeea, a declarat că Serviciul Federal rus de Securitate (FSB) a arestat şase membri ai unei… [citeste mai departe]

Atac de pe trotinetă. Suspectul a fost prins

UPDATE Bărbatul pe trotinetă care zgâria și lovea femei în Capitală a fost prins joi seara în comuna Vidra, din județul Ilfov. Polițiștii din Capitală au reușit să îl identifice pe bărbatul care se deplasa cu tricicleta prin Capitală și zgâria și lovea femei. Acesta are 38 de ani și este din Capitală. Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop zilnic vineri, 19 august. Racii au nevoie de odihnă, ce se întâmplă cu nativii Scorpion

Luna traversează zodia Taur în prima jumătate de zi și formează o conjuncție cu Marte, planeta acțiunii. Suntem stimulați să ne urmăm obiectivele, luăm inițiative și de bucurăm de multă energie. În partea… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții de tonaj pe drumul spre Cinciș

Consiliul Județean Hunedoara a lansat în dezbatere publică proiectul de hotărâre privind instituirea restricției de tonaj pentru autovehiculele cu masa totală mai mare de 7,5 tone pe drumul județean DJ 687M: Cinciș (intersecție cu DJ 687D) – Cerna – intersecție cu DJ 687A. „Motivele instituirii restricției de tonaj… [citeste mai departe]

O fată de 16 ani a fost salvată de la înec din Dunăre. Prietenul ei, dat dispărut, este căutat de scafandri

Un tânăr în vârstă de 18 ani este căutat, joi seara, după ce ar fi căzut în Dunăre, în timp ce se afla prin dreptul localității Zimnicele, din județul Teleorman, conform Mediafax.… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul: Explicaţia lui Kelemen Hunor ne permite să menţinem stabilitatea politică şi funcţionarea coaliţiei

Preşedintele PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, a declarat, joi, că explicaţiile pe care le-a dat preşedintele UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, referitoare la discursul lui Viktor Orban de la Băile… [citeste mai departe]

The chairman of the National Liberal Party: We concluded within coalition that we need to establish interministerial energy committee

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday that the decision in regards to establishing an interministerial… [citeste mai departe]

O bandă de escroci din India care conducea un fals comisariat de poliţie a fost anihilată

O bandă de escroci din India, care conducea de opt luni de zile un fals comisariat de poliţie aflat la 500 de metri distanţă de domiciliul şefului poliţiei municipale, a fost destructurată şi membrii săi arestaţi pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Vânzările mașinilor electrice și hybrid a depășit, pentru prima dată, în România pe cele cu motoare diesel

Vânzările mașinilor electrice și hybrid a depășit, pentru prima dată, în România pe cele cu motoare diesel Vânzările mașinilor electrice și hybrid a depășit, pentru prima… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
The chairman of the (PNL) declared on Thursday that the decision in regards to establishing an interministerial committee that will handle energy measures was taken within the governing coalition.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Kelemen Hunor's explanation allows safeguarding of political stability and functioning of the coalition

20:45, 18.08.2022 - The explanations given by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leader Kelemen Hunor regarding Viktor Orban's speech in Baile Tusnad allow "the safeguarding of political stability and the functioning of the governing coalition", Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister…

PSD's Ciolacu says ruling coalition to meet on best solutions for energy prices

11:15, 16.08.2022 - National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), in the ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there will be a meeting today of the leaders of the ruling coalition to discuss energy prices. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

PNL's Muraru notifies anti-discrimination watchdog about racist speech by Viktor Orban in Romania

21:40, 11.08.2022 - Chairman of the Iasi chapter of the National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Alexandru Muraru on Thursday announced having officially notified the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) about a speech given by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Baile Tusnad in Romania. Fii la curent…

Acting Senate head: No discussion about reshuffle within the National Liberal Party

18:40, 08.08.2022 - Acting Senate President Alina Gorghiu stated on Monday that there was no discussion about a reshuffle within the National Liberal Party (PNL), stressing that this "is the prime minister's responsibility." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

PM Ciuca asking Energy and Finance Ministries to check fuel price elements

13:30, 16.06.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the government will approve an anti-gouging emergency ordinance and asked the Energy and Finance Ministries to check how the current fuel prices have been established. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Debate to focus on use of data science in energy

09:51, 08.06.2022 - Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Committee on Industries and Services Sandor Bende together with MP Oana Ozmen and Think Tank 360 organises today for the first time in Romania a debate on data science in energy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Iohannis on Heroes' Day: Romania, powerful, respected ally within NATO

13:01, 02.06.2022 - Romania is a powerful and respected ally within NATO, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at the Heroes' Day ceremony in Carol Park, in downtown Bucharest, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

PM Ciuca: Step by step we are getting closer to targets set forth in governing program

20:30, 26.05.2022 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca presented on Thursday the government's stocktaking report after six months in office, stating that "step by step" the targeted results are being achieved. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


