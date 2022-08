Romanias COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 4,854, Bucharest Citys notification rate at 6.12

As many as 4,854 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 631 fewer than on the previous day, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]