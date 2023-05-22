Tens of thousands join pro-EU rally in Republic of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Mai multe zone din municipiul Constanta, Mamaia si Navodari, fara apa la robinete aproape 24 de ore. Lista zonelor afectate

Mai multe zone din municipiul Constanta, Mamaia si Navodari, fara apa la robinete aproape 24 de ore. Lista zonelor afectate

In perioada 23 mai 2023, ora 23.00 ndash; 24 mai 2023, ora 22.00, la nivelul Statiei de Tratare si Pompare Constanta Nord si al surselor Cismele din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum au generat criptomonedele o revoluție în economia digitală

Cum au generat criptomonedele o revoluție în economia digitală

În ultimii ani, criptomonedele au devenit o forță disruptivă în peisajul economic global. Aceste monede digitale, care sunt bazate pe tehnologia blockchain, au deschis uși către o nouă eră în tranzacționarea și stocarea valorii. Revoluția pe care o aduc criptomonedele în… [citeste mai departe]

Ar fi ascuns 7 monede de argint: O femeie din România riscă să fie sancționată

Ar fi ascuns 7 monede de argint: O femeie din România riscă să fie sancționată

O femeie din România riscă să fie sancționată contravențional pentru tăinuirea a 7 monede, presupuse a fi din argint. Astăzi, 22 mai 2023, în jurul orei 04:05, printre pasagerii cursei „Chișinău-București” a fost identificată cetățeanca. [citeste mai departe]

De ce începe sezonul estival cu două luni mai devreme în Bulgaria

De ce începe sezonul estival cu două luni mai devreme în Bulgaria

La jumătatea lunii mai, litoralul bulgăresc este pe jumătate plin. Turismul se face cu peste 50% „incoming” la vecini, cu turiști veniți din alte țări, pentru că ofertele lor sunt concepute astfel încât se adresează mai ales străinilor care vor să meargă [citeste mai departe]

Mbappe, dublă în fața lui Ionuț Radu: rezultatele etapei din Ligue 1

Mbappe, dublă în fața lui Ionuț Radu: rezultatele etapei din Ligue 1

Starul Kylian Mbappe a reuşit o dublă pentru Paris Saint-Germain în partida câştigată de echipa sa, cu 2-1, pe terenul lui AJ Auxerre, formaţia portarului român Ionuţ Radu, duminică seara, în etapa a 36-a a campionatului de fotbal al Franţei.Mbappe a deschis… [citeste mai departe]

Începe ”Litoralul pentru toţi”. Tarife cu până la 70% mai mici

Începe "Litoralul pentru toţi". Tarife cu până la 70% mai mici

Azi începe o nouă ediţie a programului “Litoralul pentru toţi”. Turiştii se pot caza în hotelurile din staţiunile de la Marea Neagră la preţuri cu până la 70% mai mici decât cele din vârf de sezon. Federaţia Patronatelor din Turismul Românesc (FPTR) lansează,… [citeste mai departe]

Analiza - Alături sau împotriva PSD, cu sau fără Nicolae Ciucă. Cele trei opțiuni ale PNL, riscuri și avantaje

Analiza - Alături sau împotriva PSD, cu sau fără Nicolae Ciucă. Cele trei opțiuni ale PNL, riscuri și avantaje

Alături sau împotriva PSD, cu sau fără Nicolae Ciucă. Cele trei opțiuni ale PNL, riscuri și avantajeIeșit slăbit după un an de guvernare alături de PSD și fără funcția… [citeste mai departe]

Greva generală în învățământul preuniversitar: Școlile nu s-au închis. În ce condiții se țin cursuri

Greva generală în învățământul preuniversitar: Școlile nu s-au închis. În ce condiții se țin cursuri

Greva generală în învățământul preuniversitar: Școlile nu s-au închis. În ce condiții se țin cursuri Începând de luni este grevă generală în sistemul de educaţie din România .… [citeste mai departe]

Facturi Hidroelectrica 2023: Când începe emiterea facturilor pe decembrie 2022 și cum pot fi făcute plățile în rate

Facturi Hidroelectrica 2023: Când începe emiterea facturilor pe decembrie 2022 și cum pot fi făcute plățile în rate

Facturi Hidroelectrica 2023: Când începe emiterea facturilor pe decembrie 2022 și cum pot fi făcute plățile în rate Facturi Hidroelectrica 2023: Când începe… [citeste mai departe]

Negocierile de duminică ale sindicatelor cu Guvernul au eșuat. SURSE: Premierul Ciucă le-a spus că și-au ales prost momentul

Negocierile de duminică ale sindicatelor cu Guvernul au eșuat. SURSE: Premierul Ciucă le-a spus că și-au ales prost momentul

Promisiunile făcute de Guvern sindicatelor din Educație în cadrul negocierilor de duminică nu i-au făcut pe profesori să renunțe la acțiunile… [citeste mai departe]


Tens of thousands join pro-EU rally in Republic of Moldova

Publicat:
Tens of thousands join pro-EU rally in Republic of Moldova

Tens of thousands of Moldovans rallied in the capital Chisinau on Sunday to support their pro-Western government’s drive towards Europe and demand membership amid what officials have said are Russian efforts to destabilize their country, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova has been badly hit by the impact of Moscow’s invasion of neighbouring […] The post Tens of thousands join pro-EU rally in Republic of Moldova appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

More than 1,600 evacuated from Zaporizhzhia nuclear-plant areas

10:10, 08.05.2023 - A Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said late on Sunday that some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to Reuters. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear power watchdog…

EU draws up new sanctions to target Russian proxies in Republic of Moldova

10:55, 24.04.2023 -   EU foreign ministers on Monday are expected to give their political green light to create a new sanctions framework to target Moldovan oligarchs trying to overturn the pro-Western government in Chișinau. With the new framework, EU travel bans and asset freezes would target those “in view of actions…

Suspect in Russian military blogger’s killing on wanted list

11:36, 03.04.2023 - Russian police on Monday were searching for a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe…

Nuclear row threatens EU deal on renewable energy goals

16:36, 27.03.2023 - European Union countries are split over whether to allow nuclear energy to contribute to meeting their renewable energy targets, a dispute threatening to delay one of the EU’s main climate policies, according to Reuters. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament hold their final scheduled…

Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

15:15, 15.03.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

Kremlin says it does not recognize Western price cap on its oil

14:50, 07.03.2023 - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

12:00, 28.02.2023 - Airline Wizz Air said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement…

Putin cancels decree underpinning Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in separatist conflict

11:31, 22.02.2023 - President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…


Urmareste stirile pe: