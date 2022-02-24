TAROM suspends flights to and from Chisinau after Rep. of Moldova closes its airspace National airline TAROM announces the suspension of flights to and from Chisinau, as a result of the closure of the airspace in the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release of the company, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

