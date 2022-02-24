Stiri Recomandate

TAROM suspends flights to and from Chisinau after Rep. of Moldova closes its airspace

TAROM suspends flights to and from Chisinau after Rep. of Moldova closes its airspace

National airline TAROM announces the suspension of flights to and from Chisinau, as a result of the closure of the airspace in the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release of the company, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Olteanu, antrenor secund CS Mioveni: „Mioveniul e o echipă mică, dar cu suflet mare”

Mihai Olteanu, antrenor secund CS Mioveni: „Mioveniul e o echipă mică, dar cu suflet mare”

”Fiecare meci pentru noi este o luptă. Asta ne caracterizează”, mai spune antrenorul Cum comentați egalul de acasă, scor 1-1, cu FCSB? – E un rezultat bun pentru noi, un rezultat care ne dă speranțe pentru viitor,… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de Proiecte: Programul Cultural Timișoara 2023 actualizat are susținerea Comisiei Europene

Centrul de Proiecte: Programul Cultural Timișoara 2023 actualizat are susținerea Comisiei Europene

Reprezentanții Centrului de Proiecte au precizat, joi, că Timișoara a primit vești bune de la Comisia Europeană pe Cultură, după actualizarea și consolidarea Programului Cultural „Timișoara 2023 – Capitală… [citeste mai departe]

Fluxul de cetățeni ucraineni este mai mare cu 15-20% mai mare decât într-o zi obișnuită – spune prefectul

Fluxul de cetățeni ucraineni este mai mare cu 15-20% mai mare decât într-o zi obișnuită – spune prefectul

Prefectul de Maramureș: Avem un Rudolf Stauder, prefectul județului Maramureș, a declarat că prin punctele de frontieră au trecut joi cu 15-20% mai mulți cetățeni ucraineni decât… [citeste mai departe]

Ex-europarlamentar: Ucraina e doar o piesă. NATO și UE trebuie să acorde atenție Republicii Moldova, care este cea mai aproape de conflict

Ex-europarlamentar: Ucraina e doar o piesă. NATO și UE trebuie să acorde atenție Republicii Moldova, care este cea mai aproape de conflict

Ucraina este doar o piesă din confruntarea pe care o are în vedere Putin, or discursul acestuia dă de înțeles… [citeste mai departe]

Dezastrul economic produs în prima noapte de război: burse prăbușite, gaze și petrol la prețuri record. Și este doar începutul

Dezastrul economic produs în prima noapte de război: burse prăbușite, gaze și petrol la prețuri record. Și este doar începutul

Bursele din toată Europa au deschis azi în scădere, cele din Rusia s-au închis, gazele și petrolul au crescut halucinant de mult, monedele… [citeste mai departe]

A început curățenia în Valea Rece

A început curățenia în Valea Rece

În această dimineață, la comanda directă a Primăriei Tîrgu Mureș, operatorul de salubritate a început ecologizarea zonei Valea Rece. A fost nevoie de o comandă fermă pentru această intervenție complexă, unde a fost găsită, una dintre cele mai mari acumulări de deșeuri clandestine de pe raza municipiului Tîrgu Mureș. Cantitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Clujean căutat de Poliție, după ce a dispărut de acasă! L-AȚI VĂZUT?

Clujean căutat de Poliție, după ce a dispărut de acasă! L-AȚI VĂZUT?

Un bărbat în vârstă de 32 de ani, din municipiul Cluj-Napoca, a plecat de la locuinţa sa la data de 24 februarie a.c., însă nu s-a mai întors.Dacă îl vedeţi, nu ezitaţi să apelaţi gratuit 112, pentru a anunţa imediat Poliţia!Poliţia a fost sesizată cu… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul victimelor, în creștere: Peste 40 de militari şi zece civili ucişi de Rusia în războiul din Ucraina

Numărul victimelor, în creștere: Peste 40 de militari şi zece civili ucişi de Rusia în războiul din Ucraina

Cel puţin 40 de militari şi aproximativ zece civili au fost ucişi, joi, în invazia ruse a Ucrainei, declară presei Oleksii Arestovici, un consilier al preşedintelui ucrainean… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul din Ucraina: Toate sancțiunile vor fi ridicate pentru civilii care vor să apere țara. A fost introdusă o limită de retragere a numerarului de circa 3.000 de euro

Războiul din Ucraina: Toate sancțiunile vor fi ridicate pentru civilii care vor să apere țara. A fost introdusă o limită de retragere a numerarului de circa 3.000 de euro

Toate sancțiunile vor fi ridicate față de cetățenii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

TAROM suspends flights to and from Chisinau after Rep. of Moldova closes its airspace

Publicat:
TAROM suspends flights to and from Chisinau after Rep. of Moldova closes its airspace

National airline TAROM announces the suspension of flights to and from Chisinau, as a result of the closure of the airspace in the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release of the company, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

13:00, 24.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Public Health Institute reports 53,292 cases of acute respiratory infections in February 14-20 week

12:26, 24.02.2022 - The number of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonias - was, between February 14 and 20, 53,292, higher than the previous week (50,843), the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii…

CSAT convenes under leadership of President Klaus Iohannis

12:00, 24.02.2022 - The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has convened on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

President Iohannis to participate in extraordinary European Council meeting on Thursday

20:05, 23.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is going to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels, informs the Presidential Administration, Agerpres.ro informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

MApN: Three German Eurofighter Typhoon jets arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase

21:01, 17.02.2022 - Three Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force have landed, on Thursday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Ministry of Health: The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 22.95%

14:25, 17.02.2022 - The degree of positivity for the COVID-19 tests performed is 22.95%, the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

Construction works volume down 0.6pct in 2021

11:15, 17.02.2022 - Construction works volume lost 0.6pct in 2021, as gross series, compared to the data recorded in 2020, according to the information published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Puzdrele Chalet in Rodna Mountains completely covered by avalanche

10:15, 17.02.2022 - The Puzdrele Chalet in the Rodna Mountains has been covered by an avalanche of snow, Dan Benga, the head of the Maramures County Public Mountain Rescue Service, informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 24 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 11°C
Iasi -4°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 8°C
Timisoara -2°C | 12°C
Constanta 3°C | 9°C
Brasov -7°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 575.815,20 9.639.194,56
II (5/6) 12 15.994,86 -
III (4/6) 559 343,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.683 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.313.561,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 februarie 2022
USD 4.3564
EUR 4.9463
CHF 4.7403
GBP 5.9234
CAD 3.4271
XAU 265.462
JPY 3.7856
CNY 0.6896
AED 1.1861
AUD 3.1629
MDL 0.2428
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec