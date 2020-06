Painter Vladimir Zamfirescu has died at 84

Painter Vladimir Zamfirescu has died on Monday evening, aged 84. He will be buried on Thursday at the Bellu Catholic Cemetery. "The National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR) with great sadness announces the demise on June 1, 2020, of painter Vladimir Zamfirescu, a great personality of the Romanian and European… [citeste mai departe]