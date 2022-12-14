Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency

Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidencyPublicat:
Sweden has outlined Europe's security as the primary task for its six-month presidency of the European Union from the start of next year, according to Bloomberg. The Nordic nation will prioritize continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine's path toward the EU, and work to build consensus toward "a […]
