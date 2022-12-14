Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency

Stiri Recomandate

Minorul din autoturismul accidentat de tren, transportat la Iaşi cu elicopterul SMURD

Minorul din autoturismul accidentat de tren, transportat la Iaşi cu elicopterul SMURD

Minorul în vârstă de 7 ani, grav accidentat după ce autoturismul în care se afla a fost lovit, miercuri, de un tren, în localitatea Timişeşti, va fi transferat la Iaşi cu elicopterul SMURD, a informat Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Reacție după sentința în cazul blocului de pe strada Șoimului: Sen. Breahnă Pravăț: „Un alt tun imobiliar urmează să afecteze municipiul Bacău!”

Reacție după sentința în cazul blocului de pe strada Șoimului: Sen. Breahnă Pravăț: „Un alt tun imobiliar urmează să afecteze municipiul Bacău!”

Senatoarea Cristina Breahnă Pravăț a reacționat, după ce Tribunalul Bacău a blocat… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt cele mai importante avantaje ale leasingului operațional în fața unei flote proprii pentru persoanele juridice

Care sunt cele mai importante avantaje ale leasingului operațional în fața unei flote proprii pentru persoanele juridice

Dacă ai în administrare, deții o funcție de conducere sau deții ca și patron o societate juridică ce necesită a avea o flotă de mașini echipate și puse la… [citeste mai departe]

Popovici, Radiş şi Chirilă, nominalizaţi în ancheta BTA pentru cel mai bun sportiv din Balcani

Popovici, Radiş şi Chirilă, nominalizaţi în ancheta BTA pentru cel mai bun sportiv din Balcani

Înotătorul David Popovici, dublu campion european şi mondial, canotoarea Simona Radiş, dublă campioană europeană şi mondială, canoistul Cătălin Chirilă, campion european şi mondial, sunt doar trei dintre… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: Despre loviturile si iesirile infrastructurii noastre energetice si termice

#ConstantaEsteBine: Despre loviturile si iesirile infrastructurii noastre energetice si termice

Suntem buni pentru a fi atat de incarcati iar magazinele functioneaza cu generatoare, toata lumea este aprovizionata cu powerbanks, ghirlandele stralucesc, iar copiii cuiva fac lectii de gatit, iar cineva are in… [citeste mai departe]

Putin pregătește demiteri la Kremlin. Pe lista celor plecați și află și cel care „nu s-a asigurat” că Maia Sandu va pierde alegerile din Moldova

Putin pregătește demiteri la Kremlin. Pe lista celor plecați și află și cel care „nu s-a asigurat” că Maia Sandu va pierde alegerile din Moldova

Președintele Vladimir Putin, 70 de ani, se pregătește să demită o serie de oficiali responsabili… [citeste mai departe]

Coșea: Boicotul României faţă de OMV este absolut ineficient. Suntem prea mici pentru a ne bate cu astfel de coloşi

Coșea: Boicotul României faţă de OMV este absolut ineficient. Suntem prea mici pentru a ne bate cu astfel de coloşi

  Economistul Mircea Coşea a afirmat că nu este partizanul boicotării unor societăţi austriece din România, ca urmare a eşecului Schengen, susţinând că acesta este… [citeste mai departe]

A apărut maneaua boicot împotriva Austriei. ASCULTĂ noul viral de pe internet

A apărut maneaua boicot împotriva Austriei. ASCULTĂ noul viral de pe internet

Politicenii, dar și multe companii românești au avut o reacție dură după refuzul cancelarului Austriei de a susține aderarea României la Schengen. Demers la care s-au alăturat -surprinzător-chiar și lăutarii și muzicanții de petrecere ai neamului,… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția SRI după ce Daniel Morar i-a acuzat că i-au ascultat telefonul: „Orice persoană care are date să se adreseze de îndată autorităților”

Reacția SRI după ce Daniel Morar i-a acuzat că i-au ascultat telefonul: „Orice persoană care are date să se adreseze de îndată autorităților”

Fostul șef DNA și judecător constituțional susține că i-a fost ascultat telefonul, că SRI s-a… [citeste mai departe]

77 de noi proiecte finantate prin PNRR, aprobate de Ministerul Dezvoltarii. A fost aprobata cererea de finantare unei comune din judetul Constanta (DOCUMENTE)

77 de noi proiecte finantate prin PNRR, aprobate de Ministerul Dezvoltarii. A fost aprobata cererea de finantare unei comune din judetul Constanta (DOCUMENTE)

Ministerul Dezvoltarii finanteaza 77 de noi investitii, in 62 de localitati din Romania,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency

Publicat:
Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency

Sweden has outlined Europe’s security as the primary task for its six-month presidency of the from the start of next year, according to Bloomberg. nation will prioritize continued economic and military support for Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine’s path toward the EU, and work to build consensus toward “a […] The post Sweden sets Europe’s security as top task for its EU presidency appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

Poland vows to press Orban to back Finnish and Swedish NATO bids

12:20, 24.11.2022 - Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek to win a pledge from his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to back the NATO bids of Finland and Sweden as quickly as possible, according to Bloomberg. Hungary has been dragging its feet over the vote in parliament that would ratify Finland’s…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…

European Parliament votes to support Croatia’s Schengen entry

13:46, 10.11.2022 - The European Parliament voted on Thursday to support Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s visa-free Schengen area in January, a move that will boost the Adriatic nation’s tourism-dependent economy, according to Bloomberg. The parliamentary vote followed a debate in which lawmakers assessed the…

Hungary denies tying NATO expansion to EU spat but still delays

15:40, 09.11.2022 - Hungary denied it’s holding up the NATO entry bids of Finland and Sweden as part of its fight over billions of euros in European Union aid but won’t vote on expanding the military alliance until it passes laws tied to the cash, according to Bloomberg.  Finland and Sweden, which are also EU members,…

European energy bills hit record despite government support

10:55, 07.11.2022 - European households are paying more than ever for their electricity and natural gas, even as governments spend billions to shield consumers from the energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. The average retail gas price across the European Union and Britain was almost 18 euro cents ($0.18) per kilowatt-hour…

France asks EU to raise aid caps for firms facing energy crisis

11:40, 21.09.2022 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he has asked the European Union to bring forward state aid rule changes to allow the government to support companies hit the hardest by surging energy prices this winter, according to Bloomberg.  Caps on grants for struggling businesses, currently set at 25…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 5°C
Iasi 0°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | -0°C
Timisoara -1°C | 3°C
Constanta 6°C | 8°C
Brasov 0°C | 3°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 2°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6225
EUR 4.9248
CHF 4.9864
GBP 5.7268
CAD 3.4083
XAU 268.569
JPY 3.4288
CNY 0.6655
AED 1.2585
AUD 3.174
MDL 0.2415
BGN 2.518

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec