Sweden-Hungary ties at low point, Orban aide says, amid Stockholm NATO bid

Stiri Recomandate

IPJ Braila:Sarbatori de Florii si pascale in siguranta

IPJ Braila:Sarbatori de Florii si pascale in siguranta

Nr. 184.157 din 06.04.2023 SARBATORI PASCALE SI DE FLORII IN SIGURANTA In perioada 7 9 aprilie a.c., politistii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Braila vor fi la datorie pentru ca sarbatoarea Pastelui Catolic si a Floriilor Ortodoxe sa se desfasoare in siguranta. Peste 400 de politisti… [citeste mai departe]

Eugen Rădulescu (BNR): Sistemul bancar, prizonierul unor mentalități depășite / Contează dacă ai un hârb pe câmp decât un plan de afaceri bun

Eugen Rădulescu (BNR): Sistemul bancar, prizonierul unor mentalități depășite / Contează dacă ai un hârb pe câmp decât un plan de afaceri bun

Din păcate, sistemul nostru bancar a rămas prizonierul unor mentalități care sunt cam depășite în… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul a avut nevoie de 3 ani ca să adopte definiția „distribuției de bunuri”

Parlamentul a avut nevoie de 3 ani ca să adopte definiția „distribuției de bunuri”

După mai bine de trei ani de amânări, plenul Camerei Deputaților a reușit să adopte definiția ”distribuției de bunuri” prin adoptarea proiectului de lege nr. 194/2020 pentru modificarea și completarea Legii nr. 296/2004 privind… [citeste mai departe]

Fondatorul unei companii de 40 de miliarde de dolari a fost înjunghiat mortal pe stradă, în San Francisco. Cine a fost Bob Lee

Fondatorul unei companii de 40 de miliarde de dolari a fost înjunghiat mortal pe stradă, în San Francisco. Cine a fost Bob Lee

Bob Lee, fondatorul Cash App, companie care valorează 40 de miliarde de dolari și a aplicației de plăți cu același nume, a fost înjunghiat mortal… [citeste mai departe]

Aflată în criză de rezultate, o jucătoare de top a reluat colaborarea cu fostul antrenor

Aflată în criză de rezultate, o jucătoare de top a reluat colaborarea cu fostul antrenor

Caroline Garcia a avut un sezon 2022 foarte bun, sportiva din Franța cucerind, printre altele, trofeul la Turneul Campioanelor. Despărțirea de antrenorul Bertrand Perret a fost una surprinzătoare, mai ales prin prisma… [citeste mai departe]

România a urcat pe locul 46 în clasamentul FIFA

România a urcat pe locul 46 în clasamentul FIFA

România a făcut un salt de şase poziţii în clasamentul mondial al selecţionatelor masculine de fotbal şi se află acum pe locul 46, conform ierarhiei publicate joi de FIFA, potrivit Agerpres."Tricolorii", care au învins luna trecută Andorra şi Belarus în preliminariile EURO 2024, au un total de 1.444,58… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul Jeanne du Barry, cu Johnny Depp, va deschide Festivalul de Film de la Cannes

Filmul Jeanne du Barry, cu Johnny Depp, va deschide Festivalul de Film de la Cannes

Filmul "Jeanne du Barry", regizat de Maïwenn, cu Johnny Depp în rolul regelui Ludovic al XV-lea, va deschide cea de-a 76-a ediţie a Festivalului de Film de la Cannes, desfăşurată între 16 şi 27 mai, potrivit news.ro.Cel de-al şaselea… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul de Endoscopie din Spitalul de Urgență Cluj s-a inaugurat cu o INTERVENȚIE pentru evaluarea unei tumori

Centrul de Endoscopie din Spitalul de Urgență Cluj s-a inaugurat cu o INTERVENȚIE pentru evaluarea unei tumori

Nu a fost vreme de formalități la deschiderea Centrului de Endoscopie Intervențională din Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Cluj. A fost nevoie de o intervenție încă de la… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Turda: Clarificări – Proiect de hotărâre 653/16.12.2021 (rezonare)

Primăria Turda: Clarificări – Proiect de hotărâre 653/16.12.2021 (rezonare)

(1) Primarul Municipiului Turda, domnul Cristian-Octavian Matei a inițiat, în temeiul art. 453 lit. i din Legea nr. 227/2015 privind Codul Fiscal și a Titlului IX punctul 9 din HG nr. 1/2016 pentru aprobarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, în Elveția, alături de reprezentanți din Niger, Zimbabwe, SUA, India, Brazilia! USR: Sistemul sanitar românesc geme din lipsă de personal

Ministrul Sănătății, în Elveția, alături de reprezentanți din Niger, Zimbabwe, SUA, India, Brazilia! USR: Sistemul sanitar românesc geme din lipsă de personal

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, a fost prezent în perioada… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Sweden-Hungary ties at low point, Orban aide says, amid Stockholm NATO bid

Publicat:
Sweden-Hungary ties at low point, Orban aide says, amid Stockholm NATO bid

Relations between Sweden and Hungary are at a low point, ‘s chief of staff said on Thursday, calling on Stockholm to take steps to boost confidence as it seeks Hungary’s backing for NATO membership, according to ReutersFinland and neighbour Sweden applied together last year to join NATO, but Sweden’s application has been […] The post Sweden-Hungary ties at low point, Orban aide says, amid Stockholm NATO bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkish parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting

10:40, 31.03.2023 - Turkey‘s parliament approved a bill on Thursday to allow Finland to join NATO, clearing the way for the country to become part of the Western defence alliance as war rages in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The Turkish parliament was the last among the 30 members of the alliance to ratify Finland‘s membership…

Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession

12:50, 29.03.2023 - Hungary is holding up Sweden’s admission to NATO because of grievances over criticism by Stockholm of Prime Minister Viktor Orban‘s policies, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Bridging the gap will require effort on both sides, spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said.…

Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…

Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

12:20, 27.02.2023 - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their NATO membership bids would resume on March 9, after being suspended in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest in Stockholm, according to Reuters. Turkey had previously cancelled a trilateral…

Finnish parliament sets date to vote on NATO ratification

13:15, 17.02.2023 - Finland‘s parliament will vote on February 28 to approve the necessary legislation that will allow the country to eventually become a member of NATO, Finnish parliament’s head of foreign affairs committee said on Friday, according to Reuters. The legislation is likely to be passed, given that most members…

NATO chief urges Turkey to let Nordic pair join quickly

13:16, 16.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday urged Turkey to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the military organization, repeating his claim that the Nordic neighbours have done enough to satisfy Ankara’s demands that they crack down on extremism, according to AP News. At…

U.S. Congress says F-16 sale to Turkey depends on NATO approval

10:05, 03.02.2023 - The U.S. Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after…

Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites

13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 aprilie 2023
USD 4.5283
EUR 4.937
CHF 5.0005
GBP 5.6452
CAD 3.3595
XAU 294.033
JPY 3.448
CNY 0.6584
AED 1.233
AUD 3.0338
MDL 0.2474
BGN 2.5243

Urmareste stirile pe: