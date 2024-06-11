Supreme Defence Council to convene on June 20, look into transfer of PATRIOT system to Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Bani pentru partide: 22 de milioane de lei de la AEP (în iunie)

Autoritatea Electorală Permanentă (AEP) a anunțat recent că, în luna iunie, a virat în conturile partidelor politice din România subvenții în valoare totală de 22.131.414,18 lei. Această sumă substanțială reflectă atât importanța menținerii unui sistem politic funcțional,… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul susține că infrastructura energetică este un obiectiv militar. Raționalizări de electricitate în întreaga Ucraină

Kremlinul susține că atacurile efectuate de armata rusă asupra instalațiilor electrice ale Ucrainei sunt justificate din punct de vedere militar.… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce ies petele galbene de transpirație de pe haine. Amestecul puternic care le face ca noi

Vara este sezonul în care purtăm cel mai des haine albe, ușoare și vaporoase.  Dar transpiratia combinata cu deodorantul sau umiditatea din dulap sunt, de obicei, cauza petelor galbene de pe haine, pete care ies destul… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri electorale 2024: La Harsova, judetul Constanta, vor fi renumarate voturile

Conform Biroului Electoral Judetean BEJ , datorita faptului ca au existat suspiciuni in procesul electoral legate de rezultatul votului, in localitatea Harsova, judetul Constanta, s a hotarat renumararea voturilor. Reamintim faptul ca nu… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Novac a ratat calificarea în finala de aruncare a suliței

Alex Novac, la fel ca și Bianca Ghelber. Cei doi sportivi pregătiți de Mihaela Melinte au ratat calificarea în finala probelor la care au participat la actuala ediție a Campionatului European de atletism de la Roma. După ce duminică, Bianca Ghelber nu a reușit decât… [citeste mai departe]

Deși veniturile seniorilor au crescut, România încă alocă mai puțini bani din PIB pentru pensii față de restul UE

O sumă de aproximativ 1.882 miliarde de euro a fost cheltuită, în anul 2021, pentru plata pensiilor în ţările membre ale Uniunii Europene, sau 12,9% din Produsul… [citeste mai departe]

Doi iubiți, găsiţi morți într-o casă din Brăila. Cu o zi înainte, femeia a sunat la 112 strigând că e în pericol, dar nu a fost găsită

O femeie şi un bărbat, concubini, au fost găsiţi decedaţi, luni, cu urme de violenţă, într-un imobil din localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Denise Rifai, dezvăluiri despre relația pe care o are cu Dumnezeu: „E cea mai mare binecuvântare şi…”

Denise Rifai (38 de ani), una dintre cele mai apreciate prezentatoare de televiziune din România, a vorbit, într-un interviu recent, despre momentele dificile cu care s-a confruntat… [citeste mai departe]

JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot

Jocurile cu jackpot, fie ele fizice sau online, au o atracție deosebită asupra jucătorilor din întreaga lume. The post JOCURI DE NOROC Psihologia din spatele atractivității jocurilor cu Jackpot first appeared on Informaţia Zilei . [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri electorale 2024: Situatie incredibila la Costinesti. Doi cetateni ucraineni ar fi votat fara sa aiba dreptul

Situatia alegerilor electorale de la Costinesti, judetul Constanta, la functia de primar ia o intorsatura incredibila. Dupa ce au fost renumarate voturile in urma contestatiilor… [citeste mai departe]


Supreme Defence Council to convene on June 20, look into transfer of PATRIOT system to Ukraine

Publicat:
has asked the for (CSAT) to convene on June 20 at the to look into the transfer of a PATRIOT surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine, the reported on Tuesday.

