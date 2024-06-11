Supreme Defence Council to convene on June 20, look into transfer of PATRIOT system to Ukraine

Supreme Defence Council to convene on June 20, look into transfer of PATRIOT system to UkrainePublicat:
President Klaus Iohannis has asked the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) to convene on June 20 at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to look into the transfer of a PATRIOT surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine, the Presidential Administration reported on Tuesday.
