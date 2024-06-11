Supreme Defence Council to convene on June 20, look into transfer of PATRIOT system to Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The PATRIOT system operational in Romania is indispensable, and the discussion on the transfer of such a battery to Ukraine will be analyzed in the Supreme Council for Country's Defense (CSAT), the minister of defense Angel Tilvar stated on Tuesday in Brasov.

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that at his White House meeting the same day he discussed with US President Joe Biden deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, mentioning that he thanked Biden for the substantial contribution of the US to ensuring the security…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Oana Ghita reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday, at a dinner hosted in his honour by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, said that this marked "the beginning of a new chapter" in the bilateral relation between the two countries.

- The security climate in the wider Black Sea region has continued to deteriorate due to the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, which has fundamentally altered the nature and stakes of the struggle to sustain democracy at the global level, President Iohannis said in a letter to…

- The joint standing bureaus of the Chamber and Senate took note on Tuesday of President Klaus Iohannis' letter informing Parliament that he approved the participation of Romania's Army in EU's maritime security operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES and asking approval for the participation of Romania's Army in…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he does not intend to withdraw from the race for NATO secretary general, considering that his chances are "reasonable." "I have no intention of withdrawing or negotiating something else. (...) Moreover, I consider that my chances are reasonable," Iohannis…

- European Council President Charles Michel was welcomed on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, and the two officials will hold a working meeting dedicated to the preparation of the future Strategic Agenda of the European Union. Prior to this meeting, which will…

- President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday and Friday in Brussels in the European Council meeting and the Euro Summit in an extended format, saying that Ukraine must remain a priority on the European agenda, showing the importance of continuing support for Moldova and insisting on the strategic…