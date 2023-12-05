Sunak makes it harder to get UK work visa as Tory pressure grows

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Israel is coming under increasing pressure to agree to an extension of a four-day pause in its war with Hamas, according to Bloomberg. US President Joe Biden said he supports prolonging the cease-fire, which is due to end on Tuesday morning and part of a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.…

- NATO member North Macedonia said Friday it would briefly lift a ban on flights from Russia next week, which would enable Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend an international conference in the country should he accept the invitation, according to AP news. A government statement said the…

- Poland is ready to support Finland in defending its borders against hybrid attacks by Russia, President Andrzej Duda said during the meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Monday, referring to the increased migration pressure on the Finnish border, according to Euractiv. Both presidents,…

- Slovakia‘s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico pledged on Thursday to stop delivering weapons to Ukraine, just one day after taking office, according to Politico. The prime minister told lawmakers that Slovakia would “no longer supply weapons to Ukraine” and would only send humanitarian aid to…

- The European Union said endemic discrimination against people of African descent is getting worse, with Black communities facing especially high hurdles to access jobs and apartments, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights warned the prevalence of racism has risen in the last…

- The European Union is working on an interim deal with the US that would introduce new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries in order to end a Trump-era trade conflict, Bloomberg reports The levies would primarily be focused on imports from China that benefit from non-market…

- Romania’s ruling coalition parties are maintaining their leads in opinion polls, even as pressure mounts from a newly-formed nationalistic party ahead of next year’s elections, according to Bloomberg. The Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu would get 31% of the votes if general elections…

- A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in…