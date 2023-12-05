Sunak makes it harder to get UK work visa as Tory pressure grows

Stiri Recomandate

Dumitru Crudu: Porumbeii mătușii Rita

Dumitru Crudu este un poet și dramaturg de limbă română din Republica Moldova. Este câștigător al Concursului de dramaturgie „Cea mai bună piesă românească a anului”, organizat de Uniunea Teatrală din România (UNITER) și de Fundația Principesa Margareta a României, ediția 2003. Este membru al Uniunii Scriitorilor și al Uniunii… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Preţurile producţiei industriale pe total au scăzut cu 2,2% în luna octombrie 2023, comparativ cu luna octombrie 2022

”În luna octombrie 2023, preţurile producţiei industriale pe total (piaţa internă şi piaţa externă) au crescut cu 0,4% faţă de luna septembrie 2023.… [citeste mai departe]

Povestea camioanelor româneşti care ne-au pus pe harta lumii. „Carpaţi” şi ” Bucegi” au făcut furori în anii comunismului

Brașovul rămâne un centru al industriei auto din România și continuă să își scrie povestea de succes în lumea producției de camioane,… [citeste mai departe]

Primul hotel din lanțul hotelier de lux Kempinski se va deschide în Poiana Brașov

Cu o istorie de peste 125 de ani, Kempinski este grupul hotelier de lux cu cea mai îndelungată existență din Europa, având 82 de hoteluri și reședințe în cele mai luxoase stațiuni de pe glob. În curând vom avea și în Poiana Brașov un… [citeste mai departe]

Jeep Renegade a fost retras de la vânzare în SUA

Jeep Renegade, SUV-ul de dimensiuni mici al mărcii americane, a fost lansat în 2014. Modelul este vândut inclusiv în Statele Unite, acolo unde vânzările modelului au fost sub așteptări. Potrivit publicației Automotive News, din cauza vânzărilor din ce în ce mai slabe, Renegade a fost retras de pe această… [citeste mai departe]

Dorian Popa: Nu voi mai aprinde un cui de-aici înainte cât trăiesc. Dacă o fac, să mă ardă Dumnezeu de cinci ori mai tare ca până acum

Dorian Popa, celebrul vlogger și influencer, care a fost prins drogat la volan la sfârșitul lunii octombrie, a promis… [citeste mai departe]

Inspectorii ANAF au descoperit o fraudă de 15 milioane euro în comerţul cu autoturisme second hand

Inspectorii din cadrul Direcţiei Generale Antifraudă Fiscală (DGAF) au identificat o grupare infracţională care a tranzacţionat mijloace de transport din spaţiul intracomunitar, în cuantum total de… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO)Muzeul Național. Iconografie creștină, pe obiecte de cult

Muzeul Național de Istorie a României (MNIR) prezintă expoziția temporară „Artă religioasă. Formă. Conținut. Sens”. Evenimentul va fi organizat în cadrul proiectului cofinanțat de AFCN, „Un ev mediu religios” în parteneriat cu Mănăstirea Stavropoleos Muzeul Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

De Ziua Națională a României, comuna 1 Decembrie a sărbătorit memorabil

Paradă militară, depuneri de coroane pentru omagierea eroilor şi artişti îndrăgiţi, la Ziua com unei 1 Decembrie În comuna 1 Decembrie, Ziua Națională a României a fost sărbătorită într-un mod cu totul special și memorabil. Într-o atmosferă plină de… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătorile aduc vânzări cu 28% mai mari decât media lunară anuală, în rândul magazinelor online monitorizate

Luna decembrie, perioadă a sărbătorilor de iarnă, aduce magazinelor online vânzări cu 28% mai mari decât media lunară anuală, potrivit unui studiu realizat de Aqurate,… [citeste mai departe]


Sunak makes it harder to get UK work visa as Tory pressure grows

’s government raised the salary requirement for people applying to live in the UK, one of a series of measures designed to show voters his ruling has a plan to deliver on its pledge to reduce net migration ahead of a general election expected next year, according to Bloomberg. Would-be migrants will […] The post Sunak makes it harder to get UK work visa as Tory pressure grows appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Pressure grows on Israel to prolong cease-fire in war with Hamas

11:45, 27.11.2023 - Israel is coming under increasing pressure to agree to an extension of a four-day pause in its war with Hamas, according to Bloomberg.  US President Joe Biden said he supports prolonging the cease-fire, which is due to end on Tuesday morning and part of a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.…

North Macedonia to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting

23:30, 24.11.2023 - NATO member North Macedonia said Friday it would briefly lift a ban on flights from Russia next week, which would enable Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend an international conference in the country should he accept the invitation, according to AP news. A government statement said the…

Poland to help Finland counter Russia’s migration pressure

12:10, 21.11.2023 - Poland is ready to support Finland in defending its borders against hybrid attacks by Russia, President Andrzej Duda said during the meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto on Monday, referring to the increased migration pressure on the Finnish border, according to Euractiv.  Both presidents,…

Slovakia’s Fico announces halt of military aid to Ukraine

14:50, 26.10.2023 - Slovakia‘s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico pledged on Thursday to stop delivering weapons to Ukraine, just one day after taking office, according to Politico.  The prime minister told lawmakers that Slovakia would “no longer supply weapons to Ukraine” and would only send humanitarian aid to…

EU says “shocking and shameful” racism is getting worse

12:45, 25.10.2023 - The European Union said endemic discrimination against people of African descent is getting worse, with Black communities facing especially high hurdles to access jobs and apartments, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights warned the prevalence of racism has risen in the last…

EU and US seek steel deal that may include tariffs on China exports

11:06, 10.10.2023 - The European Union is working on an interim deal with the US that would introduce new tariffs aimed at excess steel production from China and other countries in order to end a Trump-era trade conflict, Bloomberg reports The levies would primarily be focused on imports from China that benefit from non-market…

Romanian ruling parties keep poll lead amid nationalist pressure

12:55, 28.09.2023 - Romania’s ruling coalition parties are maintaining their leads in opinion polls, even as pressure mounts from a newly-formed nationalistic party ahead of next year’s elections, according to Bloomberg. The Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu would get 31% of the votes if general elections…

EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

12:20, 06.09.2023 - A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in…


