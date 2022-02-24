Suceava: Leadership of 'Stefan cel Mare' University solidary with Ukrainian students and their families

Stiri Recomandate

Atenție la informațiile false! Temele reintroducerii serviciului militar obligatoriu pentru cetățenii români și ale mobilizării rezerviștilor sunt false și circulă în spațiul public, în special în mediul online, de foarte multă vreme. În România, serviciul militar… [citeste mai departe]

În urma dialogurilor purtate cu reprezentanții Ministerului de Interne, autorităţile din Iaşi au întocmit o listă cu posibile locații unde vor fi cazați viitori refugiați din Ucraina. Primarul Mihai Chirica a precizat că există trei condiții pe care aceste spații trebuie să le… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit managerului Spitalului Județean de Urgență Bistrița, Gabriel Lazany, peste o săptămână se va muta Secția Covid pe Alba Iulia. Acesta a recunoscut că… [citeste mai departe]

Cine spune că românilor nu le pasă de mediul înconjurător? O femeie, pasageră într-un autoturism care aștepta la coada formată pe un drum național, a primit înapoi de la un șofer gunoiul pe care l-a aruncat pe geamul mașinii.  Imaginile postate pe o rețea de socializare de șoferul cu spirit civic arată cum acesta oprește […] The post Ia-ți gunoiul înapoi!… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea masei musculare este unul dintre motivele pentru care oamenii merg în cadrul unei săli de forță. Scăderea în greutate dar și socializarea sunt alte două motive pentru care sala de forță este din ce în ce mai frecventată de către un număr din ce [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți activiști de la organizația Occupy Guguță s-au adunat cu tobe, fluiere și pancarte în fața Ambasadei Federației Ruse de la Chișinău.… [citeste mai departe]

Două aeronave F-35 Lightning II ale Forțelor Aeriene ale Americii din Europa (USAFE) au aterizat astăzi în Baza 86 Aeriană „Locotenent aviator Gheorghe Mociorniță” de la Borcea, anunță MApN. [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul rus de externe Serghei Lavrov spune că Rusia va fi întotdeauna pregătită pentru dialog, în ciuda faptului că forțele ruse au lansat un asalt militar de amploare asupra Ucrainei, relatează BBC. [citeste mai departe]

Republica Cehă nu mai emite vize pentru cetăţenii ruşi şi şi-a rechemat ambasadorii din Rusia şi Belarus, în urma ofensivei militare ruse în Ucraina, transmit joi Reuters şi DPA.… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile locale din Kiev au instaurat restricții de circulație, în această noapte, doar angajații din domenii critice având drept de circulație. Măsura introdusă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Suceava: Leadership of 'Stefan cel Mare' University solidary with Ukrainian students and their families

Suceava: Leadership of 'Stefan cel Mare' University solidary with Ukrainian students and their families

The management of the "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) expressed its "concern" about the escalation of the situation in the context of the recent developments of events in Ukraine during the past 24 hours, while believing that diplomacy is the "acceptable" way to defuse the current tense situation.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iasi Mayor Chirica announces aid campaign for Ukrainian people

16:25, 24.02.2022 - Iasi City Mayor Mihai Chirica told a news conference on Thursday that he will start a campaign to collect aid for the people of Ukraine, also mentioning that the facade of Roznovanu Palace, where the Iasi City Hall operates, will light up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity and as…

Ukrainian students at Dunarea de Jos University receive psychological counselling

16:00, 24.02.2022 - Ukrainian students at Dunarea de Jos University in Galati are receiving psychological counselling and material succour from the university, Vice-Chancellor Alexandru Nechifor announced on Thursday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Emergency Situations Inspectorate in Vaslui identifies locations to receive refugees from Ukraine

16:00, 24.02.2022 - The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

InMinBode: I am reiterating commitment of supporting Ukrainian citizens, by managing and taking on possible refugee flows

12:41, 24.02.2022 - The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, condemns the Russian Federation for invading Ukraine and reiterates Romania's commitment of supporting Ukrainian citizens, including by picking up and managing possible flows of refugees from this country, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

NATO's Geoana: Situation, extremely serious, Russian Federation endangers lives of millions of civilians

12:00, 24.02.2022 - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana announced that he had a phone call with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, stressing that the situation generated by the "reckless and unprovoked" attack of the Russian Federation is an "extremely serious" one, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu…

Senate's Citu: Russia's aggression to suffer strongest, fastest reaction from international community

08:30, 24.02.2022 - The President of the Senate, leader of the liberals Florin Citu, strongly condemns the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Israeli Ambassador: 4,000 out of 10,000 Israeli citizens in Ukraine have already left

15:21, 22.02.2022 - Israel's Ambassador to Romania David Saranga in Constanta on Tuesday said that over 10,000 Israeli citizens were in Ukraine, out of whom approximately 4,000 had already left the Ukrainian territory, due to the tensions with the Russian Federation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Iohannis: If security situation changes, EU reactions will be shared; Romania is ready for Ukrainian migrants

21:40, 17.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that in the event in which the security situation at the Ukrainian border will change, the European Union has an established reaction package and specified that Romania is ready for a possible flow of migrants from this country. Fii la curent cu…


