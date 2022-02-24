Suceava: Leadership of 'Stefan cel Mare' University solidary with Ukrainian students and their families The management of the "Stefan cel Mare" University of Suceava (USV) expressed its "concern" about the escalation of the situation in the context of the recent developments of events in Ukraine during the past 24 hours, while believing that diplomacy is the "acceptable" way to defuse the current tense situation. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

