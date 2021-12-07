Sub 10 mii de vaccinări cu prima doză în ultimele 24 de ore. Cele mai multe solicitări, pentru doza boosterPublicat:
Un numar de 40.143 de doze de vaccin Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca si Johnson & Johnson au fost administrate in ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 9.685 reprezinta prima doza, 12.680 doza a doua si 17.
Citeste articolul mai departe pe tvrinfo.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: tvrinfo.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 32,734 people immunised in last 24h
20:11, 05.12.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 32,734 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 6,020 first doses, 12,274 second doses, and 14,440 third doses.…
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 78,421 people immunised in last 24h
18:30, 02.11.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 78,421 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 46,661 first doses, 12,723 second doses, and 19,037 third doses, agerpres…
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 119,807 people immunised in last 24h
19:45, 29.10.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Friday that in the last 24 hours, 119,807 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 82,174 first doses, 14,452 second doses, and 23,181 third doses.…
Doza a treia de Moderna, injumatațita. Ce se va intampla cu persoanele care au primit Johnson & Johnson
14:50, 26.10.2021 - Valeriu Gheorghița a anunțat ca in urma recomandarii facute de Agenția Europeana a Medicamentului, CNCAV se va reuni pentru a decide ce se va intampla cu persoanele care au primit schema completa cu vaccinul Moderna. Intr-o conferința de presa organizata marți, coordonatorul CNCAV a precizat ca, foarte…
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 128,014 people immunised in last 24h
18:35, 22.10.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Friday that in the last 24 hours, 128,014 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 86,385 first doses, 10,476 second doses, and 31,153 third doses. Since…
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 79,559 people immunised in last 24h
19:10, 20.10.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 79,559 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 43,952 first doses, 8,435 second doses, and 27,172 third doses.…
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 62,996 people immunised in last 24h
18:20, 07.10.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Thursday that in the last 24 hours, 62,996 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 27,674 first doses, 3,282 second doses, and 32,040 third doses. Since…
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 52,897 people immunised in last 24h
18:50, 04.10.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 52,897 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 20,149 first doses, 2,460 second doses, and 30,288 third doses. Since…