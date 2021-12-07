Stiri Recomandate

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Au fost confirmate PCR un număr de 16 cazuri dintre cele identificate pozitiv prin teste pe bază de salivă

Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunţat, marţi, că au fost confirmate PCR un număr de 16 cazuri dintre cele identificate pozitiv prin teste pe… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a refuzat să poarte mască a ucis doi oameni, la Moscova – Video

Un bărbat care a refuzat să poarte mască a ucis doi oameni, la Moscova, după ce a deschis focul într-un centru administrativ din centrul capitalei ruse. Potrivit presei ruse, incidentul s-a soldat cu doi morţi şi trei răniţi, iar  autorul… [citeste mai departe]

L-a bătut pe concubinul mamei sale, după care a plecat la plimbare, deși ar fi trebuit să stea în carantină! Polițiștii l-au ars la buzunar

Un tânăr din cartierul bistrițean Viișoara a primit o amendă piperată, din cauză că a părăsit domiciliul unde… [citeste mai departe]

Luna noiembrie în cifre

• 1 noiembrie – BNR anunţă că, la data de 31 octombrie 2021, rezervele valutare la Banca Naţională a României se situau la nivelul de 39.843 milioane de euro, faţă de 41.216 milioane de euro la 30 septembrie 2021. Nivelul rezervei de aur s-a menţinut la 103,6 tone. În condiţiile evoluţiilor preţurilor internaţionale, valoarea acesteia s-a situat la 5.141milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul Municipal Baia Mare: Spectacolul ”Colinde, corinde” – premieră a Secției de Revistă

Secția Revistă a Teatrului Municipal Baia Mare a pregătit pentru perioada magică a sărbătorilor de iarnă, spectacolul ”Colinde, corinde”, regia muzicală Călin Ionce, care va avea premiera vineri, 10 decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT Cu tulpina africană în țară, românii nu se îngrămădesc la vaccinare: Sub 10.000 de doze administrate pentru prima dată

Peste 40.000 de români s-au vaccinat în ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care aproape un sfert cu prima doză de vaccin, a anunțat marți… [citeste mai departe]

Handmade by Carmen Petrisor: Braduti altfel!

S au realizat bradutii pe o baza din carton sau polistiren, accesorizati cu diverse seminte, capsule, scoici, conuri, scortisoara, pufuleti colorati. Iar tartacuta o aveam de cativa ani atarnata prin mansarada si am readus o la viata.contact: cpetrisor155 yahoo.com ... [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul ucrainean al Apărării: „Ruşii se vor întoarce acasă în sicrie”. Kievul avertizează că armata rusă caută provocări pe frontul din Donbas

Rusia desfăşoară tancuri şi echipe suplimentare de lunetişti pe linia de front din… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 80% dintre adolescenții cu vârste între 12 și 17 ani, din Franța, au fost vaccinați

Ministrul francez al educației, Jean-Michel Blanquer a anunțat, marți, în parlamentul de la Paris, că aproximativ 80 la sută dintre adolescenții cu vârste cuprinse între 12 și 17 ani au fost imunizați cu serul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii a interzis turismul vaccinării în ţara noastră. Autorităţile au emis o circulară către toate punctele de vaccinare

Ministerul Sănătăţii a pus capăt turismului vaccinării. După ce postul nostru de televiziune a relatat despre… [citeste mai departe]


Sub 10 mii de vaccinări cu prima doză în ultimele 24 de ore. Cele mai multe solicitări, pentru doza booster

Publicat:
Un numar de 40.143 de doze de vaccin Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca si Johnson & Johnson au fost administrate in ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 9.685 reprezinta prima doza, 12.680 doza a doua si 17.

