Study shows 14% of Romanians consume ‘on the go’ products 3-5 times a week

Prima ţară din lume care vaccinează copii începând de la vârsta de trei ani

Laboratorul farmaceutic chinez Sinovac şi-a încheiat testele clinice asupra copiilor şi adolescenţilor, iar rezultatele acestora urmează să fie publicate în revista britanică The Lancet, a precizat purtătorul de cuvânt.În afară de vaccinul… [citeste mai departe]

Un lider PLUS devoalează planul pentru destabilizarea partidului lui Barna. Cui îi este RUȘINE cu ce se întâmplă la vârful USR

Adevarul.ro a intrat în posesia unor discuţii interne ale PLUS din vara lui 2020, înainte de fuziune, în înregistrări fiind prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Cauți un TV Smart 4K? Iată care sunt cele mai populare modele (P)

Cauți un TV Smart 4K? Iată care sunt cele mai populare modele (P) Modul în care utilizăm un televizor a fost complet schimbat în momentul apariției primului TV Smart. Compania care a folosit prima dată termenul de ”TV Smart” a fost Samsung. Primele TV Smart sunt considerate… [citeste mai departe]

Directia Hidrografica Maritima, contract cu Navtron SRL Constanta. Ce servicii vor fi furnizate

Contract ce are ca obiect realizarea furnizarii, instalarii si punerii in functiune a unui sistem de cercetare la bordul N.M.H. ldquo;Cpt. cdor. A. Catuneanu", nava din dotarea Fortelor Navale, atribuit de UM 02133… [citeste mai departe]

Muzeul Naţional de Artă: Trei spaţii - deschise, sâmbătă, în Noaptea Muzeelor

Muzeul Naţional de Artă al României anunţă participarea la Noaptea Muzeelor 2021 prin deschiderea a trei spaţii, care vor putea fi vizitate gratuit, sâmbătă, în intervalul orar 16.00 - 00.00 (ultima intrare fiind la ora 23.00). [citeste mai departe]

S-a luat decizia! Vești de ultimă oră dinspre CCR, cu privire la STAREA DE ALERTĂ! Ce a anunțat George Simion

În așteptarea comunicatului de la Curtea Constituțională, s-au aflat primele vești în legătură cu ceea ce au decis judecătorii constituționali în privința stării de alertă.… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat din Olt reţinut pentru violenţă în familie. Personalul din spital i-a trimis pe poliţişti la poarta agresorului

Un bărbat în vârstă de 44 ani, dintr-o localitate olteană, a fost reţinut de poliţişti duminică, 6 iunie 2021, la scurt timp de la prezentarea soţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la fabrica de zahăr din Luduș

Pompierii mureșeni au fost solicitați să intervină luni, 7 iunie, în jurul orei 18.50, în cazul producerii unui incendiu la o hală de producție a unui operator economic (Tereos România – n.r.) din orașul Luduș, strada Fabricii."Au executat misiunea pompierii militari de la Punctul de Lucru Luduș, din cadrul Detașamentului… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: Întreaga ţară îl deplânge pe Iurie Sadovnic: 9 iunie - zi de DOLIU naţional

Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a semnat decretul prin care ziua de 9 iunie , când vor avea loc funeraliile interpretului Iurie Sadovnic, este declarată zi de doliu național în toată țara. [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ungariei spune că politica externă a Uniunii Europene „este ridicolă“ şi va continua să-i pună beţe-n roate. Reacţia Germaniei

Premierul Ungariei, ultranaţionalistul Viktor Orban, a dat asigurări că va continua să blocheze actuala… [citeste mai departe]


Study shows 14% of Romanians consume ‘on the go’ products 3-5 times a week

Publicat:
Study shows 14% of Romanians consume ‘on the go’ products 3-5 times a week

Romanians prefer to buy “on the go” products from modern trade respectively from the supermarket and hypermarket. The monthly budget allocated for the purchase of ‘on the go’ products is between 50-200 lei, according to a study conducted by . The main results of the study showed that 80% of the Romanians who […] The post Study shows 14% of Romanians consume ‘on the go’ products 3-5 times a week appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Study shows 13% of Romanians experience headaches several times a week

17:30, 27.05.2021 - The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by Reveal…

Study: The emotional evolution of Romanians through the pandemic

14:35, 12.05.2021 - Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…

Study: During Easter 50% of Romanians bake cozonac in their kitchen

13:35, 26.04.2021 - This Easter 50% of Romanians will bake sweet bread (cozonac) in their kitchen and if they intend to buy it, 89% say they prefer Romanian brands that have used a traditional recipe according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that Romania has the highest individual consumption…

Study: Romanians’ perception towards advertising on social media

12:56, 15.04.2021 - Facebook from all the social networks is Romanians’ first preference (92%) with an average time spent online of 2-3 hours/day and 46% of respondents say they feel tired and bored of sponsored ads on social media according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. On the other hand, the study…

Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

13:45, 06.04.2021 - In March 2021, over 70% of single adults at a national level represent the angriest segment. Romanians faced feelings of disappointment and over 45% of single millennials felt the disappointment to a large extent according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that income…

Study shows 77% of Romanians are open to choosing smart appliances

17:25, 01.04.2021 - Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…

Study: One-third of parents believe traditional education is not enough

16:20, 25.03.2021 - One-third of Romanians believe that traditional education prepares children insufficiently for life and that languages, public speaking and sports are the main activities that parents find attractive for their children, according to research conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that…

Study shows 4 out of 10 Romanians consume wine at least once a week

17:25, 18.03.2021 - Romanians’ consumption behaviour in the wine category shows that 4 out of 10 Romanians resulting in 39% of the population consume wine at least once a week and 29% consume between 1-3 times a month, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that red wine is Romanian’s…


