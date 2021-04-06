Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemicPublicat:
In March 2021, over 70% of single adults at a national level represent the angriest segment. Romanians faced feelings of disappointment and over 45% of single millennials felt the disappointment to a large extent according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that income satisfaction decreased (from 53% in January to […] The post Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
