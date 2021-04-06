Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

Argeşul mai are doar patru locuri libere la ATI, toate la Pediatrie. Piteştiul e la un pas de noile restricţii

Argeşul mai are doar patru locuri libere la ATI, toate la Pediatrie. Piteştiul e la un pas de noile restricţii

Piteştiul a ajuns la 3,99 cazuri la mia de locuitori, foarte aproape de noile restricţii. În tot judeţul Argeş sunt 20 de localităţi în scenariul roşu. Secţiile ATI - COVID sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus latest/ 1,466 people in intensive care, 14,052 hospitalizations

Coronavirus latest/ 1,466 people in intensive care, 14,052 hospitalizations

As many as 14,052 COVID-19 patients are being treated in health facilities, of whom 1,466 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. 67,046 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 are in isolation at home, and 16,724… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Jugaru a dezvăluit ce fel de relație are cu fetele sale. „Eu îi mai spus așa, așa, ea mă blochează pe WhatsApp”

Gabi Jugaru a dezvăluit ce fel de relație are cu fetele sale. „Eu îi mai spus așa, așa, ea mă blochează pe WhatsApp”

Gabi Jugaru este unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți oameni de televiziune. După o perioadă în care a stat departe de camerele de filmat, acesta a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri Toyota GR Yaris în România: hot hatch-ul de clasă mică pornește de la 37.300 de euro

Prețuri Toyota GR Yaris în România: hot hatch-ul de clasă mică pornește de la 37.300 de euro

Toyota GR Yaris este, fără îndoială, una dintre mașinile momentului. Hot hatch-ul de clasă mică (construit pentru ca Toyota să poată concura cu acest model în Campionatul Mondial de Raliuri) a fost lansat… [citeste mai departe]

Un reprezentant EMA a confirmat legătura din vaccinul AstraZeneca și cazurile de tromboze

Un reprezentant EMA a confirmat legătura din vaccinul AstraZeneca și cazurile de tromboze

Un reprezentant al Agenţiei Europene pentru Medicamente (EMA) a confirmat existenţa unei legături între vaccinul AstraZeneca şi cazurile de tromboze observate după administrarea acestui ser, într-un interviu acordat cotidianului… [citeste mai departe]

Armata mozambicană a anunţat eliberarea oraşului Palma de sub controlul jihadiştilor

Armata mozambicană a anunţat eliberarea oraşului Palma de sub controlul jihadiştilor

Forţele guvernamentale mozambicane au preluat controlul asupra oraşului de coastă Palma, situat în apropierea de proiectul unei instalaţii de gaze naturale al gigantului francez Total, anunţă un purtător de cuvânt al armatei… [citeste mai departe]

În Moldova se închid școlile auxiliare. Copii cu dizabilități rămân în grija părinților.

În Moldova se închid școlile auxiliare. Copii cu dizabilități rămân în grija părinților.

COMRAT, 6 apr – Sputnik, Maxim Topal. Logica potrivit căreia cererea generează ofertă, în cazul reformei învățământului pentru copii cu nevoi speciale, nu mai funcționează. Ministerul Educației, Culturii… [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii au emis un cod galben de ninsori și vreme deosebit de rece. Prognoză specială pentru București

Meteorologii au emis un cod galben de ninsori și vreme deosebit de rece. Prognoză specială pentru București

Meteorologii au emis un cod galben de ninsori însemnate cantitativ și intensificări ale vântului, la munte,  care intră în vigoare de marți, ora 23.00 și este valabil până miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Doar 39% dintre vinurile de import, apreciate de ”Roscacestvo” cu peste media

Doar 39% dintre vinurile de import, apreciate de ”Roscacestvo” cu peste media

CHIȘINĂU, 6 apr – Sputnik. După un studiu al celor mai populare mărci de vinuri de import, ”Roscacestvo” a ajuns la concluzia că dor mai puțin de jumătate dintre mostre au meritat o apreciere de peste medie, iar vinurile de cea mai înaltă… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

Publicat:
Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

2021, over 70% of single adults at a national level represent the angriest segment. Romanians faced feelings of disappointment and over 45% of single millennials felt the disappointment to a large extent according to a study conducted by . The study shows that income satisfaction decreased (from 53% in January to […] The post Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Study shows 77% of Romanians are open to choosing smart appliances

17:25, 01.04.2021 - Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

Leaders of 23 countries back EU’s pandemic treaty idea

12:45, 30.03.2021 - Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters.  The treaty got the formal backing of…

Study: One-third of parents believe traditional education is not enough

16:20, 25.03.2021 - One-third of Romanians believe that traditional education prepares children insufficiently for life and that languages, public speaking and sports are the main activities that parents find attractive for their children, according to research conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that…

Study shows 4 out of 10 Romanians consume wine at least once a week

17:25, 18.03.2021 - Romanians’ consumption behaviour in the wine category shows that 4 out of 10 Romanians resulting in 39% of the population consume wine at least once a week and 29% consume between 1-3 times a month, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that red wine is Romanian’s…

Studiu: 4 din 10 romani consuma vin cel puțin o data pe saptamana. Care sunt preferințele

14:55, 18.03.2021 - Aproape patru din zece romani (39%) consuma vin cel puțin o data pe saptamana, iar 29% de aproximativ 1-3 ori pe luna, potrivit unui studiu realizat de compania Reveal Marketing Research. Cramele din Moldova au cea mai mare notorietate (90%), iar vinurile din aceasta regiune sunt preferate de catre…

Study shows 51% of Romanians would like a hybrid car, 85% believe that the infrastructure is not ready

13:46, 02.03.2021 - More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared…

Studiu: 51% din romani și-ar dori o mașina hibrid, 85% cred ca infrastructura necesara nu e gata

12:05, 02.03.2021 - Peste o jumatate dintre romani (51%) declara ca ar lua in considerare sa achiziționeze o mașina hibrid, iar 28% iși exprima dorința de a trece la cea electrica, potrivit unui studiu dat publicitații de compania Reveal Marketing Research. In schimb, 85% dintre cei intervievați considera ca Romania nu…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 18°C
Iasi 2°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 12°C
Timisoara 1°C | 9°C
Constanta 7°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 04.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 459.480,00 6.829.666,56
II (5/6) 5 30.632,00 -
III (4/6) 515 297,39 -
IV (3/6) 10.323 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.445.676,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1871
EUR 4.9161
CHF 4.4393
GBP 5.8021
CAD 3.3331
XAU 232.316
JPY 3.7853
CNY 0.6376
AED 1.1399
AUD 3.1901
MDL 0.231
BGN 2.5135

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec