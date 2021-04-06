Study: Income decreased as job satisfaction increased during pandemic

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over three-quarters of Romanians (77%) declare that they would be open to choosing smart appliances, but explain that high prices are a barrier to the purchase decision, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that 79% of consumers choose appliances based on price…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- One-third of Romanians believe that traditional education prepares children insufficiently for life and that languages, public speaking and sports are the main activities that parents find attractive for their children, according to research conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study shows that…

- Romanians’ consumption behaviour in the wine category shows that 4 out of 10 Romanians resulting in 39% of the population consume wine at least once a week and 29% consume between 1-3 times a month, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that red wine is Romanian’s…

- Aproape patru din zece romani (39%) consuma vin cel puțin o data pe saptamana, iar 29% de aproximativ 1-3 ori pe luna, potrivit unui studiu realizat de compania Reveal Marketing Research. Cramele din Moldova au cea mai mare notorietate (90%), iar vinurile din aceasta regiune sunt preferate de catre…

- More than half of the people in Romania 51% say that they would consider buying a hybrid car in the future and 28% express a desire to switch to electric, according to a study published by Reveal Marketing Research. The research shows that 85% of those interviewed believe that Romania is not prepared…

- Peste o jumatate dintre romani (51%) declara ca ar lua in considerare sa achiziționeze o mașina hibrid, iar 28% iși exprima dorința de a trece la cea electrica, potrivit unui studiu dat publicitații de compania Reveal Marketing Research. In schimb, 85% dintre cei intervievați considera ca Romania nu…