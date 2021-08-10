Study: Christian Orthodox Romanians respect Christian habits

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In Romania, the level of anger among Romanians decreased by 10% from May to July and records the lowest percentage in 2021. The decrease was seen associated with an increasing level of relaxation, peace, motivation and joy according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The study reveals…

- In Romania, 50% of the Romanians said they were satisfied with their relationships with family and friends, current job and work environment and were content with their mood towards these areas and only 10% showed dissatisfaction with these relationships, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing…

- Romanians tend to renovate their home once every 4 years. This year 80% of Romanians are interested in remodelling their home and the age group most interested in remodelling are between 18 and 34 years (82%) according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The time spent at home during…

- In Romania, career-driven individuals and traditional families (23%) are the most satisfied group in terms of their general state of mind. The highest percentage of those pertaining to the state of mind was 11% more than in April according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main…

- Masurile de relaxare a restricțiilor anti-pandemie au generat o serie de reacții pozitive in randul romanilor care aleg iubirea, prietenia și bucuria. Aceasta este concluzia unui nou studiu Reveal Marketing Research, realizat in perioada 10-17 mai 2021. Cercetarea arata care este starea emoționala a…

- Romanians prefer to buy “on the go” products from modern trade respectively from the supermarket and hypermarket. The monthly budget allocated for the purchase of ‘on the go’ products is between 50-200 lei, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study showed…

- The neurology clinic Neuroaxis initiated a survey the shows that headaches are one of the most common symptoms among Romanians and that 11% of Romanians experience headaches at least once a month, highlighting that 9.6% complain of such symptoms on a weekly basis according to a study supported by Reveal…

- Romanian’s satisfaction towards various aspects of life has increased by 5% in April compared to March (65%) due to the decrease in the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. The main results of the study show that at the national level in…