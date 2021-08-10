Study: Christian Orthodox Romanians respect Christian habits

Stiri Recomandate

UE majorează de la 40 la 75 de milioane de euro fondurile necesare pentru a asigura accesul la vaccinuri al țărilor din Parteneriatul Estic

Comisia Europeană a majorat marți de la 40 la 75 de milioane de euro pachetul de asistență menit să asigure accesul… [citeste mai departe]

34.200 de teste, efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore

Până la această dată, la nivel național, au fost prelucrate 8.817.162 de teste RT-PCR și 1.986.923 de teste rapide antigenice. În ultimele 24 de ore au fost efectuate 14.207 teste RT-PCR (6.311 în baza definiției de caz și a protocolului medical și 7.896 la cerere) și 19.993 de teste rapide antigenice.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Dacian Cioloș atacă sistemul de justiție: Dosarul 10 August este un eşec al justiţiei, al capacităţii de a soluţiona dosare

Copreşedintele USR PLUS Dacian Cioloş a declarat că din punctul de vedere al formaţiunii pe care o reprezintă dosarul 10 august… [citeste mai departe]

Au falsificat peste 10 mii de dolari. Doi bărbați, trimiși pe banca acuzaților pentru punerea în circulație a valutei străine false

Procuratura pentru Combaterea Criminalității Organizate și Cauze Speciale (PCCOCS), prin suportul operativ al ofițerilor INI… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Gorj și-a ucis mama cu un topor. Bărbatul a mai comis și alte agresiuni în trecut, dar a fost lăsat în libertate

Un bărbat din Gorj şi-a ucis mama, după ce a lovit-o în cap cu un topor. Crima a avut loc în cursul nopţii de luni, în satul Valea Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Procesul de vaccinare decurge lent în R. Moldova. Ar putea fi introduse noi restricţii anti-COVID-19

Doar 15 la sută din populaţia Republicii Moldova a fost vaccinată împotriva COVID-19, cu ambele doze. Totodată, doar 30 la sută dintre angajaţii din educaţie sunt imunizaţi. Vaccinarea colectivă de… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect de hotărâre pentru aprobarea „Planului Urbanistic Zonal” de lângă Parcul Tineretului din Buzău

În conformitate cu dispoziţiile Legii nr. 52/2003 privind transparenţa decizională în administraţia publică, republicată, în calitate de primar, aduc la cunoştinţă publică faptul… [citeste mai departe]

Elefanţii de la un sanctuar din India s-au bucurat de un ospăţ cu fructe, cu ocazia Zilei Internaţionale a Elefanţilor

Elefanţii de la un sanctuar din India s-au bucurat de un ospăţ cu fructele şi legumele preferate înaintea Zilei Internaţionale a Elefanţilor, celebrată pe… [citeste mai departe]

Cresc cazurile Covid-19, în România. Peste 300 de infectări înregistrate, astăzi

Până astăzi, 10 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.085.412 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).  1.048.777 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.  În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național,… [citeste mai departe]

Avionul căzut lângă Chitila era un „ultraușor” de vânzare: cât costa și când era fabricat

Înregistrat cu numărul YR-5453, Pipistrel Alpha, avionul prăbușit în Ilfov cu doi oameni la bord, ambii răniți, costa 62.000 euro și fusese fabricat în 2014. Avionul de mici dimensiuni prăbușit marți… [citeste mai departe]


Study: Christian Orthodox Romanians respect Christian habits

Publicat:
Study: Christian Orthodox Romanians respect Christian habits

From the representative population of Romania that declares itself to be Christian-Orthodox, three typologies stand out, practitioners (42%), non-practitioners (24%) and spiritualists (34%), according to a study conducted by . The study analyzed the religious behaviour among Romanians who declare themselves Christian-Orthodox and who believe in God. For most who […] The post Study: respect Christian habits appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

