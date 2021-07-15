Study: 50% of Romanians satisfied with family relationships and work environments

Stiri Recomandate

Ce trebuie să-i faci, de fapt, florii de hârtie ca să reziste mai mult timp vara

Deoarece locuim într-un climat temperat, ne dorim să avem o floare pe tot parcursul anului. De aceea floarea de hârtie este planta care ne poate oferi acest lucru. Aceasta se mai numește bougainvillea. Iată cum se îngrijește floarea de… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Consiliului Concurenței INTRĂ TARE peste guvern: NU e cea mai bună IDEE să facă bani din licitația 5G

Guvernul îşi doreşte să facă bani din licitaţia 5G şi nu cred că e cea mai bună abordare, pentru că important ar fi să avem servicii bune la preţuri accesibile, a declarat,… [citeste mai departe]

Nici un caz confirmat de infectare, în ultimele 24 de ore, pe teritoriul județului Alba

Până la data de 15 iulie 2021, în județ s-au înregistrat 21391 de persoane confirmate pozitiv, 20670 de persoane vindicate și 713 decese. Miercuri, in Alba au fost prelucrate 358 de teste (124 la DSP si 234 la SJU). Numarul… [citeste mai departe]

Veste bună pentru transportatori – pe podul de la Pângărați se poate circula cu o încărcătură de până la 40 de tone

Începând de astăzi, 15 iulie, transportatorii cu încărcătură de până la 40 de tone au accesul permis pe podul de la Pângărați, în anumite intervale… [citeste mai departe]

Cordon sanitar: Viktor Orban izolat

Presa europeană refuză banii lui Viktor Orban. Într-un gest fără precedent, publicații de anvergură din UE refuză să vândă spații publicitare guvernului maghiar, în ciuda sumelor impresionante puse la bătaie de Budapesta. De câteva săptămâni, Viktor Orban se chinuie să-și promoveze imaginea, în întreaga Europă, într-o încercare… [citeste mai departe]

„Trans OIL” reconfirmă poziția sa de partener de încredere pentru producătorii agricoli

În ultimele decenii, holdingul „Trans Oil” nu o dată a oferit asistență producătorilor agricoli din Republica Moldova, cu toate acestea, poate că niciodată acest ajutor nu a fost atât de simțit ca în 2021. [citeste mai departe]

Copii, tineri și bunici au cules afine pe plantațiile Institutului Pomicol Mărăcineni

                Institutul de Cercetare și Dezvoltare pentru Pomicultură de la Mărăcineni, Argeș a organizat astăzi, 15 iulie o acțiune inedită. Timp de  3 ore, între  8,00 și 11,00 specialiștii institutului i-au poftit pe… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Bode, prima reacție după aterizarea forțată a elicopterului militar american în București. Ce a transmis ministrul Afacerilor Interne

Lucian Bode a reacționat la scurt timp după producerea evenimentului care a pus pe jar o țară întreagă. În urma… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a apărut iubita lui Bobby Păunescu pe străzile din Italia. Andreea Ilie știe cum să atragă atenția

Sunt în vacanță, departe de România. Bobby Păunescu și Andreea Ilie au plecat din țară pentru o perioadă, cei doi îndrăgostiți se află în Italia, acolo se relaxează și vizitează locuri… [citeste mai departe]


Study: 50% of Romanians satisfied with family relationships and work environments

Publicat:
, 50% of the Romanians said they were satisfied with their relationships with family and friends, current job and work environment and were content with their mood towards these areas and only 10% showed dissatisfaction with these relationships, according to a study conducted by . By socio-demographic categories, the appreciation of relationships […] The post Study: 50% of Romanians satisfied with family relationships and work environments appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

